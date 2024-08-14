Is The EV Transition Being Pushed Further Into The Future?

Aug. 14, 2024 4:00 PM ETDRIV, KARS, BATT, IDRV, LIT, CARZ, FDRV, ARKQ, BYDDF, TSLA, TSLA:CA
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.69K Followers

Summary

  • Slowing EV sales have impacted investment in the space.
  • Secondary companies that build batteries also now being impacted.
  • EV transition may be pushed further into the future.

An electric car plugged in against a background of a rural location at sunset

Justin Paget

It’s been a challenging year for the electric vehicle market, with some auto makers easing investment amid slowing demand. But is this a speed bump or longer-term trend? David Mau, VP & Director, Portfolio Research, TD Asset Management joins MoneyTalk Live’s Greg Bonnell to discuss.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.69K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DRIV--
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
KARS--
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF
BATT--
Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF
IDRV--
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF
LIT--
Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News