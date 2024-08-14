Nastassia Samal

About a year ago, we wrote an article that aimed to introduce readers to the Japanese M&A brokerage sector, and present the four main listed companies active in this market - Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc (OTCPK:NHMAF), M&A Capital Partners Co. Ltd., Strike Co. Ltd., and M&A Research Institute Holdings Inc.

We also described the manner in which independent M&A brokerage firms had massively outgrown the wider market, by taking market share away from banks and securities firms, that had historically done most of the M&A advisory and brokerage business in Japan. This, in turn, was achieved by focusing heavily on unlisted SMEs, as well as coming up with a more attractive fee structure for SME owners looking to engage in M&A.

We concluded by stating that in our view, there is much to like about this particular niche of financial services in Japan, including a number of structural growth drivers, very high profitability levels, strong returns on invested capital, ample free cash flow generation, very healthy balance sheets, and an 'owner-operator' business model for the most part (with the exception of Nihon).

Having said that, we also observed the rather stupefying emergence of M&A Research as a major player in this space, rapidly catching up in size with M&A Capital and Strike despite only having been established in 2018, and noted that its differentiation via a fee structure that relied solely on 'success fees' could significantly alter the competitive landscape.

Today’s article aims to provide an update on how these four companies have performed over the past year in terms of business fundamentals.

We then want to highlight what appears to be a somewhat overlooked fact relating to the financial position of M&A Capital, before moving on to the stock price performance of these companies over the past few years, as well as current valuation levels.

Financial performance

The following graphs show the evolution of quarterly sales since 2017 for the peer group.

LSEG, company filings

Notes:

- M&A Capital, Strike, and M&A Research all have a fiscal year ending in September, and recently reported their 3Q24 results. Nihon, on the other hand, has a fiscal year ending in March and just reported its 1Q25 results. Thus, in order to make the data comparable for all four companies, please note that Nihon's data on the graph does not correspond to its actual fiscal year.

- M&A Research only became listed in 2022, and for the 2019-2022 period we only have yearly sales figures.

- The 4Q24 quarters highlighted in brown represents the level of sales needed to achieve the firms' FY24 guidance. For Nihon, it represents consensus estimates for its 2Q25.

---

Starting with Nihon, the overall growth trajectory has slowed meaningfully, with the company only growing sales 2.3% in FY23 and 6.8% in FY24, versus growth rates well into the double digits in the past. Its recent 1Q25 results (shown on the graph as 3Q24 in order to make it comparable with other companies) showed a decline in sales of 7.4% year-on-year (yoy), which already jeopardizes the company's FY25 guidance unless business picks up in the coming quarters.

M&A Capital is another company that is clearly going through a difficult period at present. Sales were literally stagnant in FY23, and the current fiscal year has proven to be even more difficult. With its recent 3Q24 report, the company finally cut its guidance for FY24, forecasting sales to decline 7.4% yoy. According to the company, the main culprits have been the low number of deals closed despite strong leading indicators such as the number of active deals and the level of contract liabilities; and in the most recent quarter, the average deal size was lower than historically, which pressured fees downward. As one can see, in order to achieve its reduced FY24 guidance, M&A Capital still has to record a very strong 4Q with sales of nearly JPY 7.8 billion.

Strike has been the stand-out performer of the 'legacy' M&A brokerage firms, with sales growth steadily reaccelerating over the past two years. Sales grew 29% in FY23, and the company appears on track to exceed its FY24 guidance and grow sales in excess of 30% this year, with both the number of deals closed and the average deal sizing trending positively. From a strategic viewpoint, in addition to its long-standing website, which features a database of sellers and buyers information and enables counterparty search, it's also interesting to note that similarly to what Nihon has done historically, the company has launched a number of alliances with CPA tax associations in order to increase the number of deal referrals.

And finally, we turn to M&A Research, which we described as the 'new kid on the block' in our last article, but perhaps we should have been a bit more respectful because the company has continued to give its peers an absolute battering over recent years. Having grown sales over 120% in FY23, M&A Research looks well on track to exceed its FY24 guidance and double sales yoy once again this fiscal year. As we described in our last article, M&A Research has been quite the disruptive force in the M&A brokerage space, by taking M&A Capital's fee structure one step further, and not charging any fees at all until a deal is closed. Other differentiating factors, according to the company, include its use of AI technology to improve its matching capabilities, as well as the speed with which it can close M&A deals relative to peers.

Let us now briefly turn to profitability levels, as shown below:

LSEG

In the case of Nihon, one can see that operating margins have steadily decreased over time, as shown by the moving average that has come down from above 40% to the mid-30%s currently, which is still a very respectable level.

As far as M&A Capital is concerned, the deterioration in profitability levels has been more recent and sudden, which gives us hope that it may be related to transitory factors (i.e. number of deals closed and average deal size impacting sales negatively, as well as high levels of provisions for compensation related to future deal closures), rather than a structural trend toward permanently lower operating margins. Still, despite an improvement over the past two quarters, the jury is still out, and it would be nice to see the trend reverse more convincingly in the quarters to come, as the company expects.

Despite some level of volatility from quarter to quarter, Strike has very much been steadily running its business, with operating margins between 35%-40% over time.

And finally, M&A Research has been sporting some of the highest profit margins in the industry, averaging in excess of 50%, although we still expect the company's margins to gradually come down in the 40%-50% range in the years to come.

Balance sheets

Before moving on to the stock price performance of these companies over the past few years, as well as current valuation levels, we want to highlight their respective balance sheets. This can be highly relevant in certain cases, which is why investors often use both market capitalization (Mcap) and enterprise value (EV) as numerators when assessing valuation ratios.

As shown below, all four companies have very strong balance sheets, with sizable net cash positions. Having said that, M&A Capital clearly stands out from the rest. As of last quarter, the company had a net cash position of nearly JPY 38 billion, compared to its current market capitalization of nearly JPY 60 billion. In other words, net cash represents 63% of its current market capitalization, and its enterprise value is only about JPY 22 billion.

We translate these figures into USD in the second table, for those of us more used to thinking about millions of USD rather than billions of JPY.

Overview of balance sheets

LSEG, company filings

Note:

Using closing prices as of August 13, 2024. Diluted shares outstanding, cash & equivalents, and total debt are as of last quarterly filings (July 30th 2024).

Stock price performance

It's been a pretty wild ride for Japanese equities over the years, with the Nikkei index finally on the ascendency since 2013, breaking a downward trend of over two decades, and only just recently recapturing its 1989 all-time high. That was, until the sharp correction that occurred at the start of August this year, during which Japanese equities recorded their biggest one-day drop in decades.

For our four Japanese M&A brokerage firms, the ride has been even wilder, as current investors have had the pleasure of experiencing; and the volatility is well-worth noting for prospective investors. As shown below, for the three 'legacy' M&A brokers, their stock prices declined meaningfully during the COVID pandemic of early 2020, before experiencing a strong recovery to new highs in subsequent years. However, since those 2021-2022 highs, all three have been on a declining trend, and are now trading either close to or below their 2020 lows. M&A Research was only listed in mid-2022, and subsequently went on to increase nearly 8-fold over the next two years, before giving back over two thirds of those gains over the past year or so.

LSEG

Valuation levels

Perhaps more importantly, let us consider valuation levels. The graph below displays the 12-month forward P/E multiples for the peer group, according to IBES consensus estimates. As one can see, the overall tendency over the long-term has been for valuation multiples to contract over time, with significant volatility in the interim. Nihon has historically always traded at very high multiples, but clearly went into bubble territory following the COVID pandemic, when multiples reached as high as 80x. Since then, it has been a brutal ride down to valuation levels unseen since 2013, with a forward P/E ratio now in the high teens.

M&A Capital has also steadily de-rated and is now trading at a forward P/E multiple in the low teens, of about 12x. But remember that over 60% of the company's market capitalization is net cash, so in reality the enterprise value to earnings ratio (i.e. EV/E rather than P/E) is only about 5x.

Strike has also seen its forward P/E multiple gradually decline to an all-time low of just about 12x, which appears to be quite undemanding for a company with this earnings growth profile and balance sheet strength.

And finally, M&A Research has seen its valuation multiple fluctuate widely, despite fairly consistent financial results since its listing. Having reached a forward P/E of nearly 60x as recently as March 2024, the multiple then contracted precipitously to about 16.5x currently, which also appears to be very reasonable for a company that is expected to continue to grow massively in the years to come. But whether that growth will indeed materialize is subject to some level of uncertainty.

LSEG

Fair value estimates

Lastly, the table below summarizes our updated fair value estimates for these four companies, based on a number of scenarios:

Oyat FV estimates

Our valuation scenarios are based on the following (ranges of) assumptions:

Nihon: 10y sales CAGR: 4-8%, Av. net income margin: 20-30%, Av. FCF conversion: 90-130%, terminal growth rate: 1-3%, WACC: 9-11%

10y sales CAGR: 4-8%, Av. net income margin: 20-30%, Av. FCF conversion: 90-130%, terminal growth rate: 1-3%, WACC: 9-11% M&A Capital: 10y sales CAGR: -3 to 9%, Av. net income margin: 15-30%, Av. FCF conversion: 90-130%, terminal growth rate: 1-3%, WACC: 9-11%

10y sales CAGR: -3 to 9%, Av. net income margin: 15-30%, Av. FCF conversion: 90-130%, terminal growth rate: 1-3%, WACC: 9-11% Strike: 10y sales CAGR: 8-14%, Av. net income margin: 20-30%, Av. FCF conversion: 90-130%, terminal growth rate: 1-3%, WACC: 9-11%

10y sales CAGR: 8-14%, Av. net income margin: 20-30%, Av. FCF conversion: 90-130%, terminal growth rate: 1-3%, WACC: 9-11% M&A Research: 10y sales CAGR: 10-30%, Av. net income margin: 30-40%, Av. FCF conversion: 100-140%, terminal growth rate: 1-3%, WACC: 9-11%

Assuming that our different valuation scenarios are somewhat normally distributed, the full range of outcomes and associated probabilities is shown on the graphs below:

Oyat FV estimates

Conclusions

This article has aimed to provide an update on how the four main Japanese M&A brokerage companies have performed over the past year in terms of business fundamentals, stock price performance, and valuation levels.

We continue to believe that there are many attractive characteristics of this particular niche of financial services, and that the underlying structural growth drivers for M&A brokerage services remain largely intact. These firms continue to be massively profitable, with high returns on invested capital and free cash flow generation. The balance sheets range from very strong to absurdly strong, in the case of M&A Capital.

There are, however, a number of clear risks to investing in Japanese M&A brokerage firms, which we highlighted in more detail in our previous article. Let us reiterate two of the main ones, which relate to the uncertain evolution of the competitive landscape and the emergence of new players with novel fee structures, as well as FX risk on both the downside and upside.

Still, we believe that global equity investors may find it interesting to look at this space and perform their own due diligence. Interestingly, there appears to be options for all types of investors in this space. Investors that value legacy dominant market positions may well consider Nihon, while those looking for supercharged growth may find M&A Research to be worth exploring further. Investors interested in 'growth at a reasonable price' (GARP) may want to consider researching Strike in more detail, while the value investors out there will undoubtedly be keen to dig deeper into M&A Capital, which, in our view, is significantly undervalued.

---

