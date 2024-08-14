Alexander Farnsworth/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Tractor Supply's uniqueness

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) is one of my favorite retailers, second only to Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). While it is in no way comparable to the latter, it has carved itself a leading position in a wealthy niche market that goes under the name of "rural lifestyle". Its customer base is resilient both because it is made up of above-average-income people and because farmers and livestock or pet owners simply need to keep buying a certain amount of non-discretionary goods to feed their animals and take care of their land and properties. Backtesting Tractor Supply's performance during the Great Recession proved this is more of a consumer staples company rather than a consumer discretionary. Addressing the fact that Tractor Supply belongs to the consumer discretionary sector, while it has a much more resilient nature, I considered the stock mispriced and have rated it as a buy every time it dipped close to the $200-$210 range.

A few weeks ago, Tractor Supply reported its Q2 financial results and released its FY 2024 financial outlook. In an environment where consumers are becoming cost-conscious and the market is becoming nervous every time a company shows some weakness or lowers its guidance, it is time to take a look at Tractor Supply's results and revise my research to see if the company still deserves a buy rating.

Tractor Supply Q2 2024 Earnings

Firstly, Tractor Supply has been flat since its earnings, meaning investors were neither scared nor excited. In this situation, considering what other retailers are seeing, it is already a great achievement for its shareholders. The earnings call started exactly by describing the operating environment and its challenges:

Consumer spending on goods appears to be fatigued across income cohorts. While we've seen improvements in the consumer inflation rate, unemployment has ticked upwards to the highest rate since late 2021. Additionally, consumer sentiment and consumer confidence are both subdued and the consumer spending landscape continues to be rather choppy. [...] On the customer front, of note, we did see our higher income customers moderate just modestly, as spending for vacation travel has surged for this group. And conversely, though, our lower-income customer cohort moderated up sequentially from the first quarter. And net-net, our overall customer base though continues to grow and be very strong.

As we can see, the company managed to pull off a net sales increase of 1.5% to $4.25 billion. However, this growth was partially offset by the decline in comparable store sales (-0.5% vs. +2.5% Q2 2023). As a result, the main driver of the growth in net sales was the opening of 21 new stores.

TSCO Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

When considering retailers, we have to be familiar with the main KPIs. Besides comp store sales, we also have to consider comparable average tickets, which eked out a small increase of 0.1%. However, comparable transactions declined by 0.6%.

What does this mean? Surely, consumers are not spending or visiting Tractor Supply more. However, its growth trajectory still seems to be able to offset the temporary softness in consumer spending and visits. However, even though we may talk about some softness, the numbers we have seen above don't look particularly worrisome but paint a more or less flattish picture which, to me, shows once again how Tractor Supply benefits from a loyal customer base.

So, a look at the top line shows a mixed picture. Moving down the income statement, we see that Tractor Supply reported a gross margin expansion of 43 bps to a nice 36.6%. At the same time, however, it saw its SG&A expenses grow by 58 bps, mainly due to the onboarding process of a new distribution center.

TSCO Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Given these numbers, we can expect to see the company's operating margin slightly down. As we can see below, there was indeed a 15 bps decrease. Net income increased by 0.9% to $425 million and the company's EPS was up 2.6% to $3.93, thanks to the ongoing buybacks (the company repurchased half a million shares for $139.2 million in Q2).

TSCO Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Considering the quarterly cash dividend of $118.5 million, the company returned almost $258 million of capital to its shareholders during Q2. This is almost a 1% yield just for one quarter.

New (Narrowed) Guidance

We know investing is a forward-looking activity. As a result, once we have read the quarterly results and seen that the business is fine, we turn our attention towards the FY outlook. Here, Tractor Supply narrowed its previous guidance, without any particular shock. In fact, it now guides for 2024 net sales to be in the $14.8 billion to $15 billion range, while the prior outlook was $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion. Net income should be between $1.08 billion and $1.12 billion, which should give EPS of $10 to $10.40. The previous guidance was of net income between $1.06 billion and $1.13 billion and EPS of $9.85 to $10.50.

So, Tractor Supply is neither anticipating an upper-range beat for this year nor a disastrous downfall below its lower boundary.

Tractor Supply's Balance Sheet

Tractor Supply's balance sheet is healthy. The company holds almost $400 million in cash, and it has $3 billion in inventory. LT Debt is $1.7 billion (well covered by the company's TTM EBITDA of $1.9 billion). Moreover, Tractor Supply pays around $45 million in interest expense every year, which means the cost of its debt is barely 3% of its pre-tax earnings.

The company is also pursuing a sale-leaseback strategy which enables it to free up cash from property ownership to invest further in its expansion plan.

Another thing to like is the company's growing retained earnings ($6.7 billion as of Q2 2024), which proves the company can fund its operations and its expansion by itself. In this light, we understand that taking on debt is just a way to speed up a process that would be fully sustainable in itself. This also makes the company able to borrow money only when market conditions are favorable. For example, while in FY2023 the company issued $1.7 billion in total debt, in the past six months the company has borrowed only $335 million.

Tractor Supply's Cash Flow Statement

As quickly mentioned above, Tractor Supply spent $140.5 million in share repurchases during Q2. This is just the tip of a much more interesting iceberg.

In the past few years, the company has been able to generate over $500 million in yearly FCF. However, thanks to the expansion of its profits and its EBITDA, the company can take on new debt without increasing its leverage. As a result, Tractor Supply plans on returning around $1 billion to its shareholders (3.6% yield). While I usually don't like companies that take on new debt to fund shareholders' return, in Tractor Supply's case this is fine as long as the leverage remains around 2.5x and, in any case, doesn't go over 3x.

Valuation

Tractor Supply's valuation grade is currently a D-. After all, it trades at a 25.3 fwd PE, a fwd EV/EBITDA of 17, and a fwd P/FCF of 17.6. The FCF yield is 1.4%, which is also not that great. These are above-average multiples. They become even more demanding considering Tractor Supply expects very little growth this year. Now, a D- is not at all a bad grade to me, as long as the company shows strong growth and high profitability. To this extent, Tractor Supply scores a B+ for the latter, but only a C- for the former.

Seeking Alpha

As we have seen, the company is going through some mild turbulence which does not put it in danger. However, it is reasonable to have expectations aligned with the company's executives and assume the company will report flattish growth this year.

Right now, the multiples Tractor Supply trades at all show that the stock is in the upper range of its traditional range, leaving me with a bit of uncertainty about the margin of safety of a buy right now.

Data by YCharts

Overall, I am bullish on the company, but right now, I would not buy it. This is why I rate it as hold, reflecting what I am doing with the shares I own.