TAG Immobilien AG (OTCPK:TAGOF) still has some liquidity issues ahead and its valuation is no longer at a discount to its historical levels and peers, thus its risk-return profile is not currently attractive enough.

As I've covered in previous articles, I have not been particularly bullish on TAG Immobilien since the beginning of 2023, as the company's liquidity constraints were a significant issue that justified to a large extent its discounted valuation.

However, as funding conditions have improved in the past few months and investor sentiment is improving toward European real estate companies, I think it's now a good time to update TAG's most recent earnings and investment case, to see whether it offers value for long-term investors or not.

Outlook & Q2 2024 Earnings Analysis

TAG Immobilien has released quite recently its quarterly earnings related to Q2 2024, which were slightly above expectations both on the top and bottom lines. Its operational performance remained quite resilient, supported by its focus on the residential segment, which has a more safe and recurring profile over the long term.

Regarding its portfolio valuation, it continued to be pressured by higher rates, while its positive operational performance was not enough to offset higher gross yields in the industry. At the end of last June, TAG's investment portfolio was valued at €5.7 billion, a decline of €134 million compared to the end of 2023, due to lower property valuations in Germany.

In its home country, the investment portfolio valuation declined by 2.7% during the first semester, of which a decline of 5.1% was justified by yield expansion, while on the other hand, the operational performance boosted valuations by 2.4%. In Poland, TAG is in a different business cycle, being in an early-growth phase of developing new assets, leading to a portfolio gain of about €67 million in H1 2024.

Gross Yield- Germany (TAG)

Beyond lower valuations, its investment portfolio also declined due to asset sales, as the company sold about 880 units in Germany over the past few months, for an amount of €78 million. After the end of June, it also reached an agreement to sell a further 700 units, in which it expects to get net proceeds of about €59 million, which are not reflected in its accounts related to H1 2024.

Since its peak portfolio valuation in 2022, TAG's investment portfolio has been revalued down by 19%, showing the significant adjustment already made in the German residential market. TAG thinks its portfolio value has now reached a trough and considering that the European Central Bank has recently made a rate cut, and more are expected ahead, this seems to be a sensible expectation.

While higher rates were a headwind for property valuations over the past couple of years, the outlook is now much better for real estate companies, given that the current market consensus is for the ECB to cut rates several times until the end of 2025, expecting the key rate to drop from its current 4.25% level to 2.65% by year-end 2025.

This is now going to be a tailwind for property valuations over the next few quarters, boding well for real estate companies to reduce leverage ratios without the need to sell assets. This is a significant shift from the operating backdrop of the past two years, in which real estate companies were mainly focused on balance sheet management and raising liquidity, and can now turn again their strategy to business growth and potentially return capital to shareholders sustainably.

TAG has been no exception, as the company has been focused on managing its debt maturities and suspended its dividend in 2022, a profile that may change in the near term as the outlook for its operations is now much better than it was in the recent past.

Indeed, its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, a key measure of leverage in the European real estate sector, was 46.6% at the end of last June, which is an acceptable ratio, but it's still higher than desired. TAG wants to have an LTV ratio below 45%, which is usually a constraint to maintain an investment grade credit rating, and to protect its leverage the company's strategy in recent quarters has been to sell assets.

However, as interest rates are now expected to come down, this will lead to higher property valuations and its LTV ratio will go down organically, thus its need to sell further assets is now much lower.

Furthermore, there has been more interest from investors to new debt issues from European real estate companies, as I've analyzed recently on its peer Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCPK:GRDDY), which means that potentially TAG may come to the capital markets over the coming months to issue new bonds, which would be positive for its liquidity and ease concerns about its debt maturities.

Indeed, at the end of last June, TAG's cash position was €149 million, while remaining debt maturities until the end of 2024 are only about €50 million (€125 million were refinanced after the balance sheet closing date, explaining the difference in the following graph). This means TAG does not have any liquidity issues in the short term, but it has more than €500 million of debt maturities in 2025, which it needs to refinance as soon as possible.

Debt maturity profile (TAG)

While I'm not expecting a liquidity crunch and, most likely, TAG will be able to refinance upcoming debt maturities through banks or the capital markets, its liquidity profile is not great and is an important issue for the resumption of its dividend over the coming months.

This makes TAG less appealing than some of its peers that have already resumed dividend payments recently, such as LEG Immobilien SE (OTCPK:LEGIF) which resumed its dividend related to 2023 earnings, following a dividend suspension related to 2022 earnings.

Nevertheless, TAG's guidance is not clear regarding its dividend, saying that it depends on market conditions, but I think a dividend payment in 2025 (related to 2024 earnings) is possible, if the company can successfully refinance its upcoming debt maturities over the coming months.

From an operating perspective, TAG's business is performing well, given that its like-for-like rental income increased by 2.7% YoY in Germany during the first semester, and by 4.5% YoY in Poland. Its vacancy rate was stable during the first half of the year, being at about 4.2% in June. This positive performance is justified mainly by rent indexation to inflation, but also due to its investments in the modernization of its assets, which leads to a higher rent per square meter.

In Poland, where its business strategy is a little bit different as the company builds-to-sell, it reported sales revenue of €194 million in H1 2024, more than double its sales result in the same period of 2023.

Overall, TAG's net rental income amounted to nearly €146 million in H1 2024, an increase of 0.5% YoY, which is a good outcome considering that TAG has made significant asset disposals over the past few quarters.

Its EBITDA was negative in the period due to valuation losses, but adjusted for this effect its Free Funds from Operations (FFO) was quite stable at €88 million in H1 2024, and its FFO per share amounted to €0.50 (vs. €0.51 in H1 2023). Its net tangible assets (NTA) were also quite stable at €18.33 per share, as the negative impact of lower property valuations was offset by positive FFO and other effects.

For the full year, TAG has maintained its guidance unchanged, expecting to reach an FFO between €170-174 million in 2024 (€0.98 per share), which is more or less unchanged compared to 2023. Regarding its dividend, the current consensus expects a dividend of about €0.43 per share related to 2024 earnings, which represents an FFO payout ratio of 44%, which seems sensible. At its current share price, this leads to a forward dividend yield of about 2.9%, which is not particularly impressive compared to other companies in the European real estate sector.

Regarding its valuation, TAG is currently trading at 0.78x NTA, which is higher than compared to my previous analysis (0.67x NTA when I last analyzed TAG), quite close to its historical average over the past five years, and is also higher than some of its closest peers, such as LEG Immobilien or Grand City Properties. This means TAG doesn't seem to be undervalued and TAG does not offer great value for long-term investors right now.

Conclusion

TAG Immobilien has reported a resilient operating performance considering the challenging landscape in the European real estate sector, but due to its liquidity issues and fair valuation, I think investors should avoid its shares for the time being.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.