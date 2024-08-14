J Studios

April this year, I published a bullish article on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) arguing that it was the right moment to open a position in order to capture not only long-term gains, but also benefit from multiple expansion in the near term. The underlying idea was that FRT was trading significantly below its historical P/FFO range, the valuation premium relative to its peers had also declined, and the fundamentals were consistently improving quarter by quarter. In other words, the assumption was that it was almost inevitable for FRT to increase in value as the FFO growth came in, and the interest rates started to gradually fall.

If we look at the chart below, we will notice that the thesis has started to play out quite nicely, with FRT delivering alpha compared to the broader REIT market.

Now, after FRT circulated its previous quarterly earnings deck, I published a follow-up article assessing the core performance, where the general conclusion remained unchanged - i.e., FRT is a buy.

Recently, FRT issued its Q2'24 earnings report, which again included some important messages that are worth contextualizing with the current investment case.

Let's now review the Q2'24 financial performance and determine whether the case continues to be attractive.

Thesis review

In a nutshell, in Q2 FRT managed to beat several records and achieve robust cash generation levels.

For example, the FFO per share came in at an all-time record of $1.69, exceeding the guidance and most importantly a truly tough comparison period (Q2'23), which was FRT's previous record for quarterly FFO. The major driver behind this result is not explained by a single factor, but rather a combination of structurally improving core results across the board. The same store NOI growth continued to be strong, with the comparable NOI increasing at 2.9% (in the residential segment, which is key for FRT). An additional boost came from higher occupancy, which reached 95.3%, implying an uptick of ~100 basis points from the previous quarter.

More importantly, and this was in my opinion one of the main drivers for the increase in FRT's share price, the leasing volume statistics registered a record level as well with FRT showing 594,000 square feet of re-leased and/or newly leased space. Here the essence lies primarily in the fashion of how these leasing volumes were managed by FRT. Namely, during Q2 the re-leasing activity resulted in a 10% cash rollover and 2.4% blended increases (i.e., the embedded escalators), which together secured a total straight-line lease rollover statistic of 23%. This is very critical to factor into the analysis and future financials when assessing FRT's prospects to generate incremental value. It is very rare to see a REIT, which does not operate in the industrial, data center or tower space to capture such strong leasing spreads (of course there are exceptions, but this is certainly not common).

Speaking of the leasing activity and the solid results on this front, we have to understand that the tangible benefit will only start to show up in the upcoming quarters as FRT starts to generate cash flows based on the new and more favorable contracts. In this context, the commentary by Donald Wood - Federal Chief Executive Officer - provided a nice breakdown and color on what to expect:

Yes, this was a very strong quarter, top to bottom, and based on what we see with our deal pipeline, this leasing environment is expected to continue to at least the balance of the year. Let me give you a little more color on leasing and its impact on our financing. 122 comparable deals at an average starting rent of $37.72 per foot compared with the final year of the previous lease of $34.29. 10% more rent to start, and that's great. By the way, those numbers include 98% of our deals, so they are truly representative of the entire company's results. But what makes that particularly impressive is that the rent on many of the previous leases has likely been growing at 3% or so over the last five or 10 years, and there's still room to increase the new rent to start the next five to 10-year cycle.

In terms of the growth, it is also worth paying attention to the M&A activity, which in Q2 resulted in $215 million of deployed capital of acquiring Virginia Gateway and carrying out a buyout of the minority interest at CocoWalk. While ~$215 million is not a major move compared to the quarterly EBITDAre generation of $192 million (based on Q2'24), it still sends a signal that FRT is stepping up its M&A game, which should intensify as interest rates start to drop.

If we look at the balance sheet, we will see a continued strength in the capital structure, with Q2 annualized net debt-to-EBITDA declining to 5.8x and fixed charge coverage increasing to 3.6x (all of which is sufficient and in line with the investment grade credit rating). What is important here to underscore is FRT's refinancing activity, where circa $700 million got pushed further into the future, leaving no meaningful debt maturities until 2026.

Finally, as a result of the really strong organic growth dynamics and the intensifying M&A activity, FRT has revised its FFO growth midpoint for 2024 from $6.77 per share to $6.79 per share.

The bottom line

The Q2'24 confirmed the thesis that Federal Realty Investment Trust carries a notable value in the portfolio, which provides the right environment for strong organic growth on top of the M&A potential that could be safely accommodated by FRT's fortress balance sheet.

While FRT continues to trade at a premium relative to its closest peers (i.e., roughly 21% on a FWD P/FFO basis), I still believe that FRT can deliver superior returns on a go forward basis as it has both the right balance sheet and combination of organic and M&A growth potential that should drive solid FFO growth. Meanwhile, FRT offers a safe dividend yield of ~3.9%, which is underpinned by conservative FFO payout of ~ 64%.