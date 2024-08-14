Henrik Sorensen

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) is a well-managed business development company with a First Lien-focus and considerable excess dividend coverage that has allowed the business development company to raise its dividend multiple times in the last year and pay special dividends as well.

The BDC’s stock provides a high-quality 10% dividend yield and Blue Owl Capital is now selling at a 7% discount to net asset value.

The First Lien-focus, strong originations and a respectable amount of excess dividend coverage are all reasons to consider OBDC for a passive income portfolio.

My Rating History

I modified my stock classification of Blue Owl Capital from ‘Sell’ to Hold, predominantly because the business development company profited from a higher-for-longer interest rates given its heavy dependence on floating-rate loans in its investment portfolio.

I am modifying my stock classification from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’ considering that the stock declined in price lately and is presently available to passive income investors at a discount to book value.

First Lien-Centric Investment Portfolio With A Pronounced First Lien Focus

In addition to solid dividend coverage, a business development company’s portfolio focus is one of the most important decision parameters for me. Since the BDC’s stock is now finally selling at a discount to net asset value (something that I have been waiting for a while), I think that the risk/reward relationship has become more compelling on the drop.

Blue Owl Capital is a First Lien-centric business development company that is primarily focused on First Lien Investments. First Liens accounted for 75% of investments as of June 30, 2024 with another 6% being added on top of this in terms of Second Liens.

Other investments of lesser importance include joint ventures, Equity and Unsecured Debt Investments. What should be noted about Blue Owl Capital is that the business development company’s debt investments are 97% floating-rate.

Portfolio Highlights (Blue Owl Capital Corporation)

Blue Owl Capital’s First Lien share increased 2 percentage points QoQ due to new investment activities getting carried out in the First Lien segment. The business development company had $1.16 billion in net funded new investments in 2Q24, and 91% of all new investments went to First Liens in the second quarter.

Portfolio Highlights - New Quarterly Activity (Blue Owl Capital Corporation)

The third-biggest business development company by market value produced $396.8 million in total investment income in 2Q24, up 0.6% YoY. Interest from investments (mainly floating-rate loans in the middle market segment) produced the majority of income for Blue Owl Capital, though the BDC generated practically no growth here in 2Q24. Fees, such as prepayment fees for loans that borrowers chose to repay ahead of schedule, rose 141% YoY to $10.3 million.

With operating expenses staying flat at $205.2 million YoY, Blue Owl Capital produced net investment income of $189.1 million, up 1.3% YoY.

Total Investment Income (Blue Owl Capital Corporation)

Dividend Pay-Out Metrics

Blue Owl Capital produced $0.48 per share in net investment income in the last quarter which compares to a dividend of $0.37 per share. The dividend pay-out ratio in the second quarter was 77% which translates to a high margin of safety for passive income investors. Blue Owl Capital also pays supplemental dividends ($0.06 per share in 2Q24) which lifts the dividend pay-out ratio to 90%.

Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) paid out 83% of its net investment income in the second quarter and does not pay any supplemental dividends. This means that Blue Owl Capital presently offers passive income investors a slightly safer 10% investment yield.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Finally A Bargain

I have been on the fence with regard to Blue Owl Capital for much of the last year, but finally think that the business development company’s stock is a Buy. I think this because Blue Owl Capital is finally selling at a discount to net asset value which as of June 30, 2024 stood at $15.36 per share (my intrinsic value estimate) which implies a 7% discount to book value.

BDC valuations have gotten hammered lately, predominantly because of a poorly received labor market report that came in way below investor expectations, which I think creates an opportunity here for passive income investors.

Major business development companies including Ares Capital Corp., Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD) and Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL) have also suffered blows to their valuation multiples, particularly last week, with Blue Owl Capital and Goldman Sachs BDC now selling at discounts to net asset value.

Taking into account that Blue Owl Capital still solidly covers its dividend with net investment income, I think the discount valuation is particularly compelling.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Not Pan Out

Blue Owl Capital has a considerable percentage of its investments allocated to floating the-rate loans. With the central bank supposedly getting ready to slash short-term interest rates, Blue Owl Capital might see headwinds to its interest income generated from its floating-rate loan investments.

Loans that get repaid earlier will have to get invested at lower rates, potentially leading to a decline in net investment income moving forward which in turn might equate to a lower margin of safety for passive income investors.

My Conclusion

I have been sitting on the fence with respect to Blue Owl Capital for quite a while, but now I think that the business development company’s valuation has fallen to a level that could justify a ‘Buy’ stock classification: The BDC’s stock is now available to passive income investors at a discount to book value, the business development company comfortably covered its dividend with net investment income and pays special dividends as a means to distribute excess portfolio income.

The 10% yield is as solid as it gets, in my view, and I think that passive income investors should consider buying the drop here.