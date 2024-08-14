Igors Aleksejevs

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publications on the company.

Last week, leading offshore service vessel provider Tidewater Inc., or "Tidewater," reported strong Q2/2024 results with both top- and bottom-line results exceeding consensus expectations:

Company Press Releases / Regulatory Filings

Revenues of $339.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $139.7 million represented new multi-year highs.

The company's average dayrate of $21,130 moved up by 32% year-over-year and 8% sequentially. Vessel operating margin of 47.6% increased to a new 15-year high, as also outlined by management on the conference call:

Second quarter revenue nicely exceeded our expectations, driven by stronger-than-anticipated day rates with printed day rates exceeding our forecast by nearly $800 per day. The second quarter marked the highest-ever printed day rate for Tidewater and the highest gross margin percentage in 15 years.

Adjusted for proceeds from asset dispositions, the company generated $72.2 million in free cash flow. Tidewater finished the quarter with $319.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $724.8 million in debt.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 0.3 million shares at an average price of $95.07. Tidewater's ability to buy back common stock remains restricted by the terms of the company's credit agreements. The remaining buyback capacity amounted to $47.7 million as of August 6.

Tidewater continues to evaluate changes to its capital structure:

We continue to evaluate the best path to achieve our goals of establishing a long-term unsecured debt capital structure, along with a sizable revolving credit facility. Achieving this goal not only establishes a more appropriate debt capital structure for a cyclical business that provides for added capabilities as it relates to M&A or other capital allocation opportunities. We continue to monitor the debt capital markets and bank markets, which remain constructive. However, we are approaching any debt capital structure augmentation opportunistically as we have no near-term maturities, we feel comfortable with our current leverage position, and we feel that we have the ability to act on any capital allocation opportunity that may present itself.

Please note that comprehensive refinancing should lift the current limitations on shareholder capital returns.

Despite the company's strong second quarter results, management lowered full-year expectations due to several drilling campaigns having been pushed out from the third into the fourth quarter:

Company Press Releases

Adding insult to injury, Saudi Aramco suspended the contracts of five vessels on short notice. While Tidewater managed to secure new work at improved terms, required repositioning will result in some off-hire time in Q3.

Lastly, dry-docking days in the third quarter will be higher than previously anticipated.

The average duration for new contracts signed during the quarter was below 5 months, down materially from the 9-month number reported in previous quarters and lower than expected by management.

Backlog for H2/2024 was stated at $568 million, with 77% of available days contracted for Q3 and 68% for Q4.

While the contract suspensions by Saudi Aramco and near-term drilling campaign delays are disappointing, management remained optimistic about the industry's dayrate trajectory going forward:

The good news, and this is key, is that we aren't seeing any cancellation of projects outside of the previously announced cancellations in Saudi Arabia, and we aren't seeing any decline in day rates across any classes of our vessels. In fact, we are seeing the opposite with both ourselves and our regional competitors prepared to take some short-term utilization pain while still pushing rates. (...) Overall, we're very pleased with how the market has continued to move in the right direction in 2024, and that we expect that positive momentum to continue into the rest of the year and into 2025, with all signs being that we see continued improvement in demand in all the regions in which we operate.

While I would generally agree with management that some delays do not necessarily signal an end to the industry recovery, it is important to note that other leading offshore drillers recently warned of an extended lull in contracting activity. This is expected to result in material near-term idle time for some rigs.

With Tidewater mostly catering to the very same customers, some near-term impact on the company's business seems likely.

Consequently, I have lowered my forward Adjusted EBITDA projections by approximately 5%:

Author's Estimates

As a result, the price target moves down from $95 to $89:

Author's Estimates

Valuation-wise, Tidewater remains expensive when compared to smaller peer SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (SMHI), specialty services provider Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX), and basically all U.S. exchange-listed offshore drillers except for Transocean Ltd. (RIG):

Author's Estimates

Please note also that companies like Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) or Noble Corporation plc (NE) are already paying sizeable dividends, while Seadrill Limited (SDRL) is buying back shares aggressively.

Given the limited upside from current levels and relative valuation, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on the shares.

Bottom Line

While Tidewater Inc. reported strong second quarter results, the company lowered full-year guidance due to a combination of drilling campaign delays and higher dry-docking days.

With the offshore drilling industry currently experiencing a protracted lull in contracting activity, offshore service vessel providers might also see some pressure on utilization. However, management expects industry participants to remain disciplined to protect dayrates.

As the industry recovery story is showing some initial cracks, I have lowered my forward expectations for Tidewater. As a result, the price target has been reduced from $95 to $89.

Considering the limited upside from current levels and with the company screening expensive relative to other offshore oil and gas service stocks, I am reiterating my "Hold" rating on Tidewater Inc. shares.