Rithm Capital: High-Yield Bargain Opportunity

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.29K Followers

Summary

  • Rithm Capital is a high-yielding investment opportunity with a growing asset management focus and diversified portfolio.
  • The Sculptor asset management platform is growing and could represent a key lever for earnings growth going forward.
  • The mortgage REIT supported its dividend with earnings available for distribution in the second quarter, with a distribution coverage ratio of 1.88X.
  • Despite trading at a 10% discount to book value, Rithm Capital has consistently grown its book value since 2021 and offers a well-supported 9% yield.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) represents a promising high-yielding investment opportunity in the mortgage REIT business as the company supports its earnings available for distribution and is growing its business in new areas. Considering that the REIT delivered 1.88X distribution coverage in

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.29K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RITM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RITM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RITM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News