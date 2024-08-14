Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage arrived at an interesting time. The "incident" occurred just as the AI-led tech sector was going through a near-term topping process, and many stocks were already going through a consolidation/pullback phase. Therefore, CrowdStrike's outage accelerated the decline in its stock, culminating in about a 50% drop in only about three weeks.

This dynamic created a considerable buying opportunity in the $220-200 range, and CrowdStrike remains a strong buy in the intermediate and long term. I am not trying to downplay the outage incident, as it was a big deal, costing the company about $40B in market cap. Still, this was a transitory event, and CrowdStrike should bounce back.

I was cautious about entering the stock shortly after the incident, even as CRWD had given up about 25% of its value and was trading around $300 at the time. It seemed early, and my instincts were correct. I also warned several IG members that, for now, CrowdStrike may require a wait-and-see approach.

CrowdStrike sliced through $300. Moreover, CRWD picked up momentum to the downside as the broader selloff gathered steam, crashing to a low of around $200. Technically, the stock became grossly oversold, with the RSI dropping into the 30-15 range for weeks. Despite the epic declines, the outage may not have lasting repercussions for CrowdStrike's stock.

While CrowdStrike's valuation appeared stretched when the stock was around $400, it became much more compelling when CRWD declined to $200, and the stock is still arguably cheap at around $250. CrowdStrike remains in a solid, market-leading position, could experience substantial double-digit sales growth for years (5-10+), may experience stronger than anticipated EPS growth, and does not seem expensive given its 50-forward P/E ratio now.

Despite some uncertainties, CrowdStrike's stock will likely stabilize, recover, and move higher, making it a compelling long-term investment despite its slightly elevated risk profile.

What Makes CrowdStrike The Best

While I am not a cybersecurity expert, I will attempt to reach some conclusions regarding CrowdStrike and the broader cybersecurity segment based on publicly available information, common knowledge, and other factors. The question I am about to ask may be the most critical one for CrowdStrike stock owners. The future performance of CrowdStrike's stock depends on the answer to the following question:

What makes CrowdStrike number one?

There are many cybersecurity options and alternatives. However, one factor that makes CrowdStrike unique is its user-friendliness. Moreover, with CrowdStrike, it's like having all your cybersecurity needs under one roof. CrowdStrike enables the necessary elements to come together seamlessly and effectively, providing an excellent user experience. For reference, CrowdStrike has several advantages over its competition.

Microsoft's Defender - Poor coverage and susceptible to breaches.

Palo Alto Networks - Hard to deploy, hard to use, hard to manage.

SentinelOne - Weak coverage and inability to stop breaches.

Wiz - Incomplete CNAPP that can't stop breaches.

Splunk - Too slow for modern adversaries.

Other MDRs - Poor detection and slow response times.

While these are brief examples, they underscore a crucial dynamic. Despite its recent setback, CrowdStrike is the best-positioned company in the cybersecurity space. Moreover, CrowdStrike is a leader in AI. CrowdStrike's systems are advanced and protect against dark AI and other new-era cyber threats. CrowdStrike's leading cybersecurity, cloud, and AI infrastructure and ecosystem could enable it to achieve better-than-anticipated sales and profitability growth, leading to a substantially higher stock price in future years.

The Outperformance Will Likely Continue

CrowdStrike's solid performance has enabled it to consistently outperform consensus estimates. This constructive earnings trend could continue despite the recent outage setback. CrowdStrike delivered $3.44 in EPS in its TTM vs. the consensus estimate of just $3.01. This dynamic illustrates an outperformance rate of 14%.

The consensus estimate is for moderate EPS growth to about $4.80 next year (fiscal 2026). However, the likely outperformance implies CrowdStrike could deliver around $5.50 in EPS next year if it achieves a similar 14% outperformance rate. Also, higher-end estimates go up to $6, suggesting CrowdStrike may be trading around a 45-42 forward P/E ratio (in a slightly more bullish case scenario).

Also, this dynamic illustrates that when CrowdStrike crashed to $200, its forward P/E ratio may have only been about 36-33, making the stock exceptionally cheap at such levels. Such an extraordinary valuation reset also suggests the stock bottomed around $200, creating a solid floor for the stock as we move forward.

Where CrowdStrike's stock could go from here:

Year (fiscal) 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue (Bs) $4.05 $5.3 $6.5 $8.1 $10.3 12.8 Revenue growth 33% 31% 23% 25% 27% 24% EPS $4.20 $5.55 $7.30 $9.34 $12 $15 EPS growth 36% 32% 32% 28% 28% 25% Forward P/E ratio 50 51 52 52 51 50 Stock price $278 $372 $486 $624 $765 $820 Click to enlarge

While I am factoring in solid growth for CrowdStrike, it doesn't seem overly optimistic. Many higher-end estimates project more robust growth, and CrowdStrike should continue benefiting from its dominant market-leading position and the AI effect. Also, due to its excellent growth and strong profitability potential, CrowdStrike should continue garnering a relatively high multiple, and its forward P/E ratio may remain elevated around the 50-60 range in future years. Therefore, CrowdStrike's stock could appreciate considerably if it hits its profitability and growth targets and avoids future shutdowns.

Risks To CrowdStrike

The most significant risk to CrowdStrike may be CrowdStrike. The cybersecurity space is a unique segment that requires special attention, and "instances" like the recent outage are unacceptable. Companies count on CrowdStrike to prevent outages and other hazardous events (not enable them). While the recent setback is a significant issue, the market may let it go as a first strike. However, this is not baseball, and a "second strike" may be disastrous. CrowdStrike would likely lose key clients, leading to long-term issues relevant to growth and profitability, potentially damaging the stock in the long term.

In addition to potential future outages, CrowdStrike faces increasing competition. There is also the risk of a "slower for longer economy" and a possible recession that could impact profits and limit growth for CrowdStrike. Likewise, a "higher for longer" monetary environment may negatively affect its top and bottom line. Investors should examine these and other risks before investing in CrowdStrike.