Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Over the past 11 years, Coherent Corp's (NYSE:COHR) revenue grew at 21 % CAGR. About 4/5 of this growth came from acquisitions. While it has gotten bigger, returns have been declining. There was no clear sign of improving operating efficiency and capital efficiency. The company did not create shareholders’ value over the past 11 years.

I also have concerns about its financial position, especially the high unsustainable Reinvestment rate. At the same time, there is no margin of safety at the current market price. This is not an investment opportunity.

Background

The company was previously known as II-VI Inc. In 2022 it was renamed Coherent Corp following the acquisition of Coherent Inc.

The company was founded in 1971 to “manufacture high-quality materials and optics for industrial lasers.”

It has since grown through organic growth and acquisitions so that today it “develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, optical and laser subsystems and systems.”

According to the company, over the past 15 years, it had “5 transformative acquisitions:

2022 - Laser sources & systems.

2019 - Indium phosphide technology platform.

2016 - Epitaxial wafer and SiC electronic devices.

2013 - Gallium arsenide technology platform.

2010 - Optical networks & China market.”

The company today reports its performance under 3 segments – Materials, Networking, and Lasers. I suspect that because of the transformative acquisitions, the reporting segments have changed over the years. As can be seen from Chart 1, the business and geographic profile of the company in 2023 is different from that in 2020.

Chart 1: Revenue by segment and geographies (Author)

The company serves 4 key markets - industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. As can be seen from Chart 2, collectively, they represent a USD 64 billion total addressable market with projected double digits CAGR.

Coherent seems to have about 8% of the total addressable market.

Chart 2: Market opportunities. (Coherent May 2024 Investor Presentation)

Operating trends

To get an insight into where the business is heading, I looked at 2 groups of metrics:

The left part of Chart 3 shows the trends for the topline, bottom-line, and capital efficiency (gross profitability).

The right part of Chart 3 shows the trends for 3 capital efficiency metrics – ROIC, CFROIC, and ROE.

Note: In my analysis, the 2024 performance was based on the March 2024 LTM results.

Because of the acquisitions, you should not be surprised by the growing revenue. Over the past 11 years, revenue grew at 21 % CAGR. There were 2 revenue growth spurts:

In 2020 following the 2019 transformative acquisition of the Indium phosphide technology platform.

In 2023 following the 2022 transformative acquisition of the laser sources & systems

But despite the post-2019 revenue growth, profits were more volatile, with 3 years of losses. Ignoring the Covid-19 year, the losses in 2023 and 2024 were due not only to restructuring charges but also:

Lower gross profit margins. These averaged 33% for 2023/24 compared to 38% for 2021/22.

Higher Selling, General, and Administration margin of 18% for 2023/24 compared to 14% for 2021/22.

Note: you can see the impact of the restructuring charges by comparing the PBT before usual items and PAT in the left part of Chart 3.

The other interesting feature was that capital efficiency as measured by gross profitability has been on a declining trend since 2020. This was supported by the following:

Returns have been down-trending over the past decade.

Capital turnover (revenue / total capital employed) has declined from an average of 77% for 2021/22 down to an average of 44% for 2023/24.

The company may be bigger in terms of revenue, but it has become less capital-efficient.

When you consider the average returns over the past 11 years, they were lower than the respective cost of funds. This meant that shareholders’ value was not created.

ROIC averaged 7% compared to the current WACC of 10%.

ROE averaged 5% compared to the current cost of equity of 11%.

Chart 3: Performance Index and Returns (Author)

Apart from capital efficiency, the company also did not deliver improvements in operating efficiencies. Chart 4 illustrates this.

While the contribution margin improved from 2019 to 2023, there was a drop in 2024.

All the metrics in 2024 shown in the right part of Chart 4 were lower than those in 2014.

Chart 4: Operating Profit and Returns (Author)

Note to Op Profit Profile. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales – Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue – Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue

Growth

Revenue growth came from a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Apart from 2023, I could not find information on organic growth from the Form 10k for the various years.

But you can get a sense of the organic growth vs acquisitions by comparing the amount spent on CAPEX vs acquisitions. From 2014 to 2024, Coherent incurred:

USD 1.67 billion in net CAPEX.

USD 7.19 billion on net acquisitions.

Assuming proportionate contribution, this meant that acquisition accounted for about 4/5 of the revenue growth. From 2014 to 2024, revenue grew at 21% CAGR. I would deduce that organic growth was about 4% CAGR. In other words, organic growth was about the GDP growth rate.

I would not consider this a fantastic performance.

Peer comparison

In its 2023 Form 10k, Coherent listed several top competitors. I compared Coherent performance with publicly available data.

You can see that Coherent is among the bigger ones in the peer group in terms of revenue and revenue growth. Refer to Table 1.

Table 1: Peer Revenue (Author)

When it came to return on capital and EBIT margin, Coherent performance was below average. Refer to Chart 5.

Chart 5: Peer comparison (Author from TIKR)

Financial position

I would rate Coherent financials as average as there are both positive and negative points. Its positive points included the following.

From 2014 to 2024, it delivered positive cash flow from operations every year. During this period, it generated USD 3,291 million cash flow from operations compared to its USD 377 million net income. This is a very good cash conversion ratio.

It had USD 914 million in cash and short-term investments as of the end of March 2024. This was about 6% of its total assets.

As of March 2024, it had a debt-capital ratio of 33%. This has come down from its 2020 high of 53%.

Its negative points included the following:

Including the acquisitions, it had an average Reinvestment rate of 399% over the past 11 years. Reinvestment rate = Reinvestment / NOPAT. The high rate meant that it used up all its NOPAT to fund its growth. This is not sustainable. Of course, if you excluded the acquisitions, the Reinvestment rate became negative. But I don't think the company is going to stop its acquisitions.

It did not have a good capital allocation plan as shown in Table 2. The cash flow from operations was not enough to fund its CAPEX and acquisitions. It had to borrow and raise additional capital for them.

Table 2: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2024 (Author)

Summary of fundamentals

The market in which Coherent serves is projected to grow at double digits CAGR over the next few years. This is not a sunset sector.

The company seems to have 8% of the market currently. Over the past 11 years, Coherent achieved a revenue growth of 21% CAGR. But this was due very significantly to acquisitions. Without the acquisitions, its organic growth is only about the GDP growth rate.

While the company has grown bigger over the past 11 years in terms of revenue, capital efficiency as represented by the gross profitability and returns was declining. There was also no sign of improving operating efficiencies.

Coherent also did not create shareholders’ value. And I have concerns about its financial standing.

Given the above, you can see why I do not consider Coherent a wonderful company. While it got bigger, size does not mean better performance for the shareholders.

Valuation

I considered 2 Scenarios in my valuation based on 2 different growth paths.

Scenario 1. Assuming no further acquisition. Growth will be a 4% organic growth. I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 22 per share.

Scenario 2. Assuming another acquisition next year that will boost its revenue growth to 21%. This growth rate will decline to the 4% terminal rate in Year 6. I obtained an intrinsic value of USD 38 per share.

The market price of Coherent was USD 67 per share as of 13 Aug 2024. You can see that there is no margin of safety under both Scenarios.

The low intrinsic value is because of the poor fundamentals. There were 3 key variables in my valuation model. I assumed the following base value.

Revenue - 2023 and 2024 average.

Contribution margin - 2020 to 2024 average.

Capital efficiency as measured by the capital turnover (revenue / total capital employed) - 2020 to 2024 average.

If you look at Chart 4, I would consider these assumptions as reasonable. Until the company can demonstrate improvements in its operations and/or capital efficiencies, I would not consider this an investment opportunity.

I think the market is pricing Coherent as if the improvements is a walkover. I hope my analysis disproves this.

Valuation model – Scenario 1

I used a single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model where the EBIT was determined based on the following:

FCFF = EBIT(1 – t) X (1 – Reinvestment rate) X (1 + g) / (WACC – g).

EBIT = Revenue X gross profit margin – Fixed cost. This was based on the operating model as shown in the left part of part 4.

The reinvestment rate was derived from the fundamental growth equation of g = Return X Reinvestment rate.

Value of equity = Value of firm + cash + Other investments – Debt – Minority interests + excess Total capital employed.

Table 3 illustrates the calculation for Scenario 1.

Table 3: Estimating the intrinsic value – Scenario 1 (Author)

The WACC was determined from the first page results of a Google search for “Coherent WACC” as illustrated in Table 4.

Table 4: Estimating the cost of funds (Various)

Valuation model – Scenario 2

This was based on a multi-stage growth model as shown in Table 5. The key assumptions used are stated in the accompanying notes.

Table 5. Estimating the intrinsic value – Scenario 2 (Author)

Notes

a) Straight line reduction.

b) Starting revenue based on, 2023/24 average. Pegged to growth rate.

c) Assumed average 2020/24 rate and there is no improvement.

d) Starting based on 2023/24 average cost. Assumed growth at terminal rate.

e) Revenue X Net Margin and after accounting for Fixed costs.

f) Starting based on average 2020/24.

g) Revenue X (Revenue/TCE) ratio. TCE = total capital employed.

h) Other years based on growth equation.

i) FCFF for each year = e X (1-h).

j) Assumed constant D/E ratio. Refer to WACC table.

k) NPV for each year = (i X j).

l) Terminal for the year discounted at 4% growth rate.

m) 5 years NPV + terminal value.

n) Inclusive of any excess TCE. Non-operating assets, MI, and Debt based on March 2024.

o) Based on the end of March 2024 number of shares.

Risks and limitations

In 2023, the company undertook a restructuring programme to “realign its cost structure as part of a transformation to a simpler, more streamlined, resilient and sustainable business model.”

The 2023/24 performance does not reflect the results of this restructuring plan. If successful, we should see improvements in the operations and capital efficiencies. So, you can consider my assumptions as pessimistic.

Based on Scenario 2, the market price represents an improving trend in the contribution margin and capital turnover. In reverse-engineering the market price, I assumed that these 2 metrics would be 10% better than the base value in Year 6.

The quantum of improvement may seem small. The problem is that there is no track record of such improvements. So I have chosen not to consider this scenario.

Next, if you look at Table 5, you can see that there were many years with negative FCFF. This was due to the high Reinvestment rate. I have earlier pointed out the historical high Reinvestment rate.

In my valuation model, I did not use the historical Reinvestment rate. Rather, it was derived from the fundamental growth equation of growth = Return X Reinvestment rate. The average Reinvestment rate derived by the model was lower than the historical rate. This meant that it was an optimistic scenario. Yet, there was no margin of safety.

Conclusion

Revenue growth of 21% CAGR over the past 11 was due to a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. Ignoring acquisition, organic growth was nothing to shout about.

Despite being a bigger company in 2024 from a revenue perspective, returns have been declining. There is no clear sign of improving operating efficiency or capital efficiency.

I do not doubt the growing market that Coherent serves. I also expect the company to continue with acquisitions to grow. But unless there are improving operating and capital efficiencies, shareholders will not benefit.

Given that there is no margin of safety at the current market price, you can understand why I do not see this as an investment opportunity.