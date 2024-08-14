Canoo, Inc. (GOEV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 7:37 PM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV) Stock, GOEVW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Canoo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jon Wolf - VP, IR & Corporate Finance
Tony Aquila - Investor, Executive Chairman & CEO
Greg Ethridge - CFO
Ramesh Murthy - SVP, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dan Ives - Wedbush Securities
Michael Legg - The Benchmark Company
Craig Irwin - ROTH MKM
Stephen Gengaro - Stifel
Amit Dayal - H.C. Wainright

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Canoe Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Jon Wolf, Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations. Thank you, Jon. You may begin.

Jon Wolf

Thank you Paul. Thanks everyone for joining us. Welcome to our Q2 2024, earnings call. During the call today, Tony will update you on our business and strategy, Greg will provide an update on our financing activities, and Ramesh will go over the Q2 financial results and discuss the OpEx and capital efficiencies we continue to generate. Please be advised that we may make forward looking statements based on current expectations. These are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. For discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and business please refer to the disclosure in today's earnings release and on our most recent Form 10-Q and 10K and other reports that we may file with the SEC, including Form-8Ks.

All of our statements are made as of today and are based on information currently available to us, except as required by law. We assume no obligation to update any such statements. During this call, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in today's earnings release, which can be found in

Recommended For You

About GOEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOEV

Trending Analysis

Trending News