Movano Inc. (MOVE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 7:38 PM ETMovano Inc. (MOVE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Cogan - CFO
John Mastrototaro - CEO
Tyla Bucher - Chief Marketing Officer
Michael Leabman - Founder and Chief Technology Officer
Michael Soule - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bruce Jackson - Benchmark Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Movano Health Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Jay Cogan, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you, Mr. Cogan. You may begin.

Jay Cogan

Thanks, Operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Movano Health’s CEO John Mastrototaro will open today's call with prepared remarks about the progress the company has made during the second quarter of 2024 and in recent weeks. Our CMO, Tyla Bucher, will provide some remarks on the company's upcoming B2C plans, followed again by John, and then I'll provide highlights on the company's quarterly operating results and current financial position. Then we'll open the call for Q&A. John, Jay, and Tyler will be joined by our Chief Technology Officer and Founder, Michael Leabman, Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Soule, and Vice President of Product and Strategy, Stacy Salvi.

Movano Health issued a news release this afternoon detailing second quarter 2024 financial results.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that the company will make forward-looking statements during today's call based on current expectations. Whether in prepared remarks or during the Q&A session, these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, and actual results may be materially different from such statements.

These risks and uncertainties are detailed in

Recommended For You

About MOVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOVE

Trending Analysis

Trending News