TSS, Inc. (TSSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 7:39 PM ETTSS, Inc. (TSSI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

TSS, Inc. (OTCQB:TSSI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 4:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Danny Chism - CFO
Darryll Dewan - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Maj Soueidan - GeoInvesting

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Brianna, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the TSS Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Danny Chism, CFO. Please go ahead, sir.

Danny Chism

Thanks, Brianna, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us for TSS's conference call to discuss our second quarter 2024 financial results. Joining me today on this call is Darryll Dewan, the President and CEO of TSS.

As we begin the call, I'd like to remind everyone to take note of the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release we issued today. That same language applies to comments and statements made on today's conference call. This call will contain time-sensitive information as well as forward-looking statements, which are accurate only as of today, August 14th, 2024.

TSS expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend, supplement, or otherwise review any information or forward-looking statements made on this conference call or replayed to reflect events or circumstances that may change or arise after the date indicated except as otherwise required by applicable law. For list of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future performance, please refer to our periodic filings with the SEC. In addition, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of the differences between these measures with

Recommended For You

About TSSI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSSI

Trending Analysis

Trending News