Gary Yeowell

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is facing severe downward momentum at the moment, but it is also potentially significantly undervalued. Despite the Sell rating from SA Quant, fundamental growth is set to improve somewhat for SSTK in FY25. As a result of this, I believe SSTK stock is near its bottom, and there is potentially a large short-term upside based on valuation over the next 12 months. Despite this, the long-term thesis for SSTK is less strong.

Q2 Earnings Results

SSTK's Q2 results were in-line, with normalized EPS of $1 (in-line) and revenue of $220.05, beating estimates by $6.62M. Revenue growth was 5.4% YoY, and GAAP EPS was down substantially to $0.10 from $1.39 reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

In the earnings call, management mentioned the decrease in Content revenue was significant, but also expressed sentiment that there is likely to be a gradual improvement in this area in H2.

Management was optimistic in the call, with rapidly growing TAMs outlined in Data, Distribution, and Services as a positive driver for future growth. It also expressed its desire to build a next-generation global platform through partnerships and leveraging its 3D experience and creative services. It expressed a revenue target of $1.2B by 2027 and stressed returning capital to shareholders as a key priority, which it aims to facilitate through enhancing profitability and cash flow generation.

FY24 Contraction Catalysts, Long-Term Growth Risks, & FY25 Growth Catalysts

Shutterstock is facing increasing competition from other stock image platforms, like Adobe (ADBE) Stock and iStock. Furthermore, to stay relevant, Shutterstock has been shifting its focus toward becoming an AI training agency. This clever move has the company leveraging its extensive image library for AI applications, which may have diverted resources and focus from its traditional stock image business.

In addition, the stock photography market is evolving, with a growing number of platforms providing free or low-cost images, which has intensified competition. Platforms like Pixabay and Pexels are offering free images under Creative Commons licenses, making it challenging for Shutterstock to maintain its pricing and subscription models. There is also a weakness in customer acquisition from Shutterstock at the moment, especially with SMBs, which is a significant factor in the decline of Content revenue mentioned by management in Q2.

Despite these setbacks and long-term constraints, Shutterstock is investing in AI-driven content creation and expanding its data services to open up new growth avenues, as well as drive revenue in emerging markets. In addition, Shutterstock's acquisition of Envato is expected to enhance the company's long-term growth prospects by improving its content offerings. Furthermore, while smaller customer segments have been struggling, demand from larger customers remains strong, which provides a stable revenue base that is expected to support growth through FY25.

Valuation Analysis, Sentiment Analysis, & 1Y Price Target

Shutterstock is currently exhibiting intense downward momentum, which is made clear by its SA Quant grade C- for momentum but also D+ for revisions. This spells trouble in the short term, but I think the valuation is currently favorable for SSTK:

Data by YCharts

It is very difficult to invest right at the bottom of a bear market for a stock, and SSTK has exhibited a 66% loss over the past three years. Therefore, caution is definitely warranted. However, I believe a lot of this decline is based on overselling after a period of exorbitant overvaluation, which occurred in most tech stocks around the time of the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

For the sake of this analysis and for simplicity, let's focus on the PE ratio over the past 5 years. From the chart, I estimate that a PE ratio of 30-35 would constitute fair value. So, I believe SSTK should be trading at roughly a PE ratio of 32.5 at this time. That makes SSTK currently approximately 17% undervalued, based on my analysis.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, SSTK is due to deliver roughly 1.8% EPS growth in FY25 and 6.75% EPS growth in FY26. Due to this improving fundamental picture for SSTK, I believe that the stock will likely be priced higher by the market over the next 12 months. As a result of this, SSTK is cheap and potentially at an inflection point. Despite this outlook, alpha over the next 12 months is still prone to be reduced due to downside momentum based on continued bearish sentiment that could resume until FY25 begins, and the risk is exacerbated by downward revisions. As a result of these risk factors, I think SSTK is a Hold and not a Buy, as the risk-reward profile is not exceptional.

If the market prices SSTK rationally over the next 12 months, the stock should increase by up to 19% in price, in my opinion. This would include the 17% undervaluation readjustment and roughly 2% EPS GAAP growth for FY25. Despite my moderate outlook, Wall Street suggests an average analyst price target of $55.40, indicating a potential 50%+ upside. I think this is too optimistic, and market sentiment might not reflect such a bullish price growth.

AI Image Generation Competition Risk & Quality-Focus Risk Mitigation

While Shutterstock is trying to transition to AI training, it also runs the risk of misallocating resources and losing a lot of its moat in its core area of stock image provision if it loses focus on this area. Adobe Stock and other image providers could then gain market share. I believe Shutterstock and traditional stock image providers are under threat anyway at the moment because AI capabilities are likely to divert demand away from classical photographs to AI-assisted generations. This is why Shutterstock is clever in trying to capitalize on AI training, but I still wonder whether the company is long-term self-destructing for short-term gains with this approach.

Shutterstock is also prone to further technological disruption, especially as the power of AI tools scales. I think that for Shutterstock to survive it would need to create more bespoke and specialized photo options which cater to high quality as opposed to basic image needs. I believe that the basic image needs for stock image selection will eventually be largely captured by cheaper AI tool generators. Therefore, Shutterstock may want to help train AI for short-term to medium-term gains but work on its own image generator and quality from traditional human photography to curate a catalog that is still attractive in a newly priced market.

Conclusion

Shutterstock looks more undervalued than it actually is, primarily because of its large overvaluation period around the time of the pandemic, which is distorting the valuation multiples. Nonetheless, SSTK is still undervalued, based on my analysis. In my opinion, the stock could grow by up to 20% in price over the next 12 months, but this thesis is dampened by the downward momentum and the negative revisions profile for the stock at present. Despite my Hold rating right now, I think once the stock begins to exhibit more upward momentum, this could be a Buy, especially as the fundamental growth looks set to continue through FY26.