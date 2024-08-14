ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Welcome to ESS Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call today from ESS are Eric Dresselhuys, CEO; and Tony Rabb, CFO. Earlier today, ESS released financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

As a reminder, the information presented today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about our growth prospects, partnerships, financial performance and strategy for 2024 and beyond. The forward-looking statements are also subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied during this call. In particular, those described in our risk factors set forth in more detail in our most recent periodic filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the current uncertainty and unpredictability in our business, issues with our partnerships, the markets, the economy and the current geopolitical situation. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call today are based on assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

During the call, we will also present certain financial information on a non-GAAP basis. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures taken in conjunction with US GAAP financial measures provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain items that are not indicative of our core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. Reconciliations between US GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented within our earnings release.

Eric Dresselhuys

Welcome, and thanks for joining us today. Momentum continues to build for our business and for the larger long duration energy storage market. In the last quarter, we've seen continued regulatory momentum to grow deployments of eight plus hour duration storage and direct funding announcements to projects that will accelerate adoption and continued deployment of our technology reinforcing our position as a leader in the field. In the second quarter, we have expected to ship more units but a key partner experienced a delay in final approvals and funding. We have built and had anticipated shipping approximately 12 additional EWs last quarter in support of those projects. But unfortunately, they flipped. Based on the current information provided by the partner and the end customer, we now expect to ship and recognize revenue for those units in the third quarter. So stay tuned for further announcements. These delays are frustrating and given our early stage any shift in project timing has a meaningful impact on the results within any given quarter. In any case, we continue to execute on our strategy and expect to ramp revenue in the back half of the year as we lower cost and increase our capacity. I'm thrilled to announce that we are finalizing the details to close a transformative agreement with the Export-Import Bank of the United States, or EXIM for up to $50 million in funding to help ESS continue to maintain our strong balance sheet while expanding our operations. Provided by the Make More in America Initiative, this funding is long term, low interest nondilutive capital to finance expanding manufacturing capacity. We can use it immediately to add to our cash position, borrowing about $10 million this year, including on a look back basis for previously installed capacity and for the addition of Line 2, which is expected to triple our production capacity to over 1 gigawatt hour of battery capacity annually.

Just last week, we were joined by Senator Ron Wyden and EXIM Vice Chair, Judith Pryor and numerous other dignitaries here in Wilsonville to hold the ribbon cutting to celebrate our growing manufacturing capacity. This groundbreaking followed the visit from the Conservative Climate Caucus, a group of Congress people that works to reduce emissions by educating house republicans and climate policies and legislation consistent with conservative values, proving that lowering our carbon footprint through American made long duration energy storage is a bipartisan imperative, something we can all agree upon. We're honored to have gained their support and humbled to hear their praise for what ESS is doing on storage in the US. This support for scaling is important because we're going to need a lot of long duration energy storage. As many of you know, electricity demand in the US and around the world is beginning to increase dramatically as we work to electrify everything and support the massive demand from technologies such as generative AI. After decades of essentially no load growth, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC now shows that US electricity demand is expected to grow by 4.7% annually. That translates to 38 gigawatts of growth by 2028, as large customers are expecting it to be clean, driving the demand for green energy PPAs and clean baseload power. Legislators and regulators are hearing the call, resulting in new mandates for long duration energy storage in California, Michigan, New York and other states and across the globe. Ensuring a reliable, cost effective, decarbonized electricity system is our mission here at EFS, and we were pleased to be included in the recent New York Times discussion on the need to ensure the reliability of the grid.

Our customers are leading the industry to the future and their work demonstrates the progress we're making in the market, helping position our iron flow technology as the most proven long duration energy storage technology available. These proof points are critical as they demonstrate the value of our solutions across a variety of use cases, unlock future projects with these customers and serve as a critical catalyst to building on an over $1.5 billion in potential projects with our current customers. Earlier this year, we successfully commissioned our first system at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, which is installed on the tarmac to phase out diesel ground power units or GPUs that supply electrical power to aircraft while they're parked at the gates. I'm pleased to share that in Q2, we went into operation at the airport and are charging GPUs. This is an extremely meaningful validation of the safety of our technology given the strict standards in commercial aviation while also proving out the functionality and versatility of our batteries. And yet another sign of the imperative behind California's drive to decarbonize and increase resiliency of the electricity system. In July, the California Energy Commission or CEC, awarded a $10 million grant to our long duration battery storage project in partnership with Sacramento Municipal Utility District or SMUD. As a reminder, SMUD signed a 2-gigawatt hour framework agreement with ESS and we have already delivered and commissioned the first phase of this agreement. The CEC's funding, along with incremental investments in SMUD, will be used to fund Phase 2, a 3.6 megawatt eight hour iron flow battery implementation. With SMUD transitioning to a carbon free power portfolio by 2030, a goal which is now a near 5.5 years away, they are clearly taking meaningful steps towards achieving the 13.6 gigawatts of energy storage the California Public Utility Commission believes California will need by 2032.

At the end of May, Burbank Water and Power held their ribbon cutting with local elected officials to commemorate the commissioning of their ESS Energy Warehouse, their first long duration energy storage system. EWP is another progressive California utility that recognizes the necessity of pairing LDES with renewables to achieve their aggressive decarbonization goals. Our Energy Warehouse is now integrated into BWP's EcoCampus and connected to a 265-kilowatt solar array capable of powering about 300 homes. Their forward thinking approach to decarbonization will help them increase their use of renewable energy and propel them towards their goal of achieving 100% carbon free power by 2040. I'm pleased that ESS will play such an integral part in this journey and it is gratifying to see the Burbank team so eager to publicize their project, including their planned VIP tour in September. We were pleased to announce that Indian Energy, a native American-owned microgrid developer and integrator, the CEC and the Department of Defense together selected ESS' iron flow batteries to demonstrate the diverse capabilities of LDES technologies for utility scale resilient microgrid. The program is a valuable step forward in proving that LDES can deliver energy security to remote communities like triball nations and military bases. Over the coming months, our project partners expect to demonstrate a variety of use cases for the California energy market, including solar peak shifting and grid ancillary services, after which time it will be placed into commercial operation.

And now I'll touch on our progress with the Energy Center project we're developing with Portland General Electric and the transition to production manufacturing. Importantly, as we've shared in the past, we completed production and testing of the inaugural EC and have been cycling it to hone the operations while subjecting it to varied operating demands to characterize and validate its operational performance. As part of this, we continue to conduct additional durability cycling against both the PNNL and [indiscernible] testing regimes. It's great to see the unit performing well and we have transacted more than 140-megawatt hours of energy through this 1 unit over the last couple of months. Importantly, we're thrilled to see our iron flow technology transition quickly to a scaled up form factor through the great work of our engineering and production teams. Building the units is only one part of making a new battery ready for market. In our business, certifications are imperative to our customers. Ensuring our solutions are safe and can withstand the harsh environments in which they operate is critical to enabling adoption. We mentioned last quarter that we were the first nonlithium grid battery [bet] for both the EW and EC achieved IEEE 693 certification, a seismic rating that qualifies new systems for deployment as critical infrastructure across the United States. This is an essential certification for LDES deployment in California. And in the near term, we expect to achieve UL 9540 for the EC, a safety standard for energy storage systems and equipment for fire prevention. Achieving both IEEE 693 and the UL 9540 certifications is critical for utilities, given the ongoing lithium storage incidents in California and elsewhere and an important step in demonstrating the viability of our EC for frictionless deployment across broad use cases and a variety of environments.

Given our progress, we incorporated a number of design optimizations from our first EC to enhance manufacturability and begin production of our second unit for PGE in July. We expect this unit to be completed by our next earnings call with grid interconnection and handover to PGE expected to take place soon after. In conjunction with that, we are nicely positioned to begin building the first ECs for commercial deliveries in August. In preparation for our planned shipments to Tampa Electric, followed by SMUD, we have bolstered our operations and assembly lines to accommodate the EC manufacturing requirements and volume expectations. As we've discussed on previous calls, our plan for 2024 was to moderate our builds and shipments in the first half and scale them in the second half after we make progress on our cost reduction initiatives. That plan remains intact and we expect to begin increasing our shipments in the coming quarters, driven by a combination of EWs and initial shipments of our EC. As you have likely seen from many companies in the energy transition space, project timing can be difficult to predict and we've certainly had our share of delays. That said, we continue to see ramping 2024 revenue to multiples of what it was in 2023, which sets us up nicely to achieve our broader expansion plans for 2025 and beyond. So we'll continue to work to keep these projects on track. And with that, I'll turn it over to Tony.

Thanks, Eric. Unless otherwise noted, all numbers we discuss today will be on a non-GAAP basis. You'll find the reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings release, which is posted on our Investor Relations Web site. We reported revenue of $348,000 in the second quarter with the associated cost of revenue reported at $11.7 million. As previously shared, the transition from R&D accounting to inventory accounting results in an LCNRV adjustment that dramatically impacts our current COGS results. This will not be a material contributor to our financials as we reach scale. We continue to make progress towards profitability. However, our COGS results will not fully reflect our cost reduction initiatives benefits, thereby making it difficult to assess our progress through our current financial statements. We're making great progress with incremental cost reduction initiatives through value engineering, supply chain optimization and process improvements for both the Energy Warehouse and Energy Center. As we previously mentioned, during 2023, we lowered the cost to build EW by 60% and we're targeting another 40% reduction this year. With the improvements we're realizing on the cost reductions in 2024, we still expect to reach non-GAAP gross margin profitability on the Energy Warehouse by the end of this year. Our non-GAAP operating expenses for Q2 were in line with our expectations at $9.1 million. Non-GAAP R&D came in at $1.9 million, which we believe reflects the company's run rate and continued investment in our cost out initiatives and product road map improvements on reliability, durability and the efficiency of the EW and EC. With that, we reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA of negative $18.8 million.

Turning to cash flow and liquidity. We ended the second quarter with $74.4 million in cash and short term investments. We remain focused on managing our cash burn rate, including driving ongoing efforts to optimize working capital. As Eric mentioned, this quarter, we expect to close on the first tranche of an up to $50 million financing facility from EXIM and from this, we intend to add about $10 million of cash to our balance sheet this year with extended repayment terms and very competitive interest rates. We have invested in another automated line that is planned to come online early next year to produce power modules that should greatly enhance our ability to ramp up in 2025. That capacity expansion comes at a dramatic improvement in cost per megawatt, roughly half the cost we previously expected. And with the EXIM agreement, we expect to fully fund this and future production capacity expansion. We're extremely well positioned to continue to expand our production capacity through this EXIM financing facility, effectively funding all of our production capacity CapEx needs through 2025 and into 2026. This transformative agreement bolsters our liquidity levels and we expect should support our business cash needs well into 2025.

We continue to opportunistically look to strengthen our balance sheet through dilutive and nondilutive financing alternatives, to provide the necessary capital to give us operational flexibility to respond to market demand. Our EXIM financing is a great example of a nondilutive solution to bolstering our cash position. Additionally, with such strong market tailwinds, we continue to see considerable investor interest in investing in long duration energy storage, and we remain very confident in our ability to raise the necessary capital to fund us through to cash flow breakeven. And finally, as you may have seen, we filed a proxy statement with the SEC to execute a reverse split of our stock to address a listing notice from the New York Stock Exchange. Once executed, we expect to be in compliance with the listing requirements and continue our operations as a publicly listed company. The current ratio of shares has yet to be determined but we expect to complete the split in late August. And with that, I'll open it up for questions.

This is Lidya on for Colin. First, we noticed on Slide 20 of the investor presentation that the capital required to produce for ESS is around $20 million per gigawatt hour. Could you maybe talk about what scale you would need to achieve that number?

Eric Dresselhuys

You mean the scale to -- that's on a per gigawatt hour basis in terms of the capacity that we need to add. So each of our lines is substantially less than that amount.

So we can build an increment smaller than a gigawatt. I think Line 2 is about a half, a little bigger than 0.5 gigawatt hour of capacity…

And then maybe for a follow-up, could you speak to the growth in potential customers evaluating your field data and how quickly those customers are moving through your sales funnel?

It's a mixed bag, as you would expect. We're seeing two things. We're seeing some of the behind the meter applications where customers have kind of follow-on applications, they tend to move through more quickly. They'll often want to run for a year but sometimes less. And for other customers, we have a multi phased approach where we're going through it kind of in order. So we’d expect, as we said, if you look at SMUD to having deployed the first phase, complete the work on that and start moving on to the second phase, which will be an EC phase product. But the third piece that we found is that a lot of the market activity these days from an RFP, RFI perspective, are all targeting larger projects that will be ‘26 and ‘27 projects. One of the things about our industry that people who follow other companies would certainly be aware is that the lead times for planning are quite long and that can be influenced by interconnect cues and site preparations as well. So we have a lot of folks that are looking at current customers and visiting them, getting feedback on the product as they're making their plans for very large projects that happen in the out years. And that activity has increased quite a bit in part, as I mentioned, due to things like the need for green PPAs from hyperscalers and folks like that.

This is actually Mike [indiscernible] on for Corinne. My question has to do with your revenue target of 3 times to 4 times in 2024. So this is implying $23 million in the second half at midpoint. Could you maybe break that down between Energy Centers and Energy Warehouses?

I think that the ramp-up on the Energy Centers we've talked about in the past will start in the -- not until the fourth quarter. So it's going to be, I'd say, I don't know, maybe a split of two thirds EW and a third ECs. As we said in our -- in the prepared comments, not just what we've seen but with other people have seen, we get very interested about the timing of one project versus another if there's any slippage or movement in timing because our numbers are comparatively small number of projects, that can make a pretty big difference. So I wouldn't want to hang my hat too hard on exact mixes but that would roughly be the layout.

And then my follow-up has to do with the growth tied to AI and data centers. You mentioned it in your prepared remarks, I was wondering if you could give a little bit more color around what you're hearing from potential customers in that space?

So the step back is really on the broader category of data centers. One of the increasingly loud screams we're hearing from the market, both from end users but also from developers who serve that market is that the data center operators have very ambitious plans for building out in support of what they expect to be massive growth in generative AI. And that's got two problems. One, it's just regular use, but generative AI is, depending on who you talk to, kind of 8 to 10 times more energy consuming than, say, a typical Google search. So people are anticipating that demand. And what's happening is they're going to utilities, not just here in the US but around the world saying, hey, I'd like to build a data center of this size and I need the power of a certain level. And they're getting the answer back from the utilities that say, I'm sorry, I just can't support that, it's just too much energy. So this is becoming kind of an economic limiter for the people in the business of hosting data centers to say where can I go put a data center that can supply the power I need. In some markets like Ireland, as an example, Ireland, they've come out and just told data center people would love to have you, but you're totally responsible for coming up with your own power. So with that as a little bit long winded background what we're finding is that people are looking at saying, can I do this as a microgrid, can I buy my own renewables, pair it with storage and create a 24/7 green energy system and do that without having a heavy reliance, maybe not no reliance, but without any heavier reliance on the grid operator that I normally would thought about doing. It's early days of this but it's a topic at every conference that happens in the energy industry these days. And there have been quite a few big public announcements from Google, Microsoft and AWS, they're trying to procure their own green PPAs to get out of the way to not have the reliance on the utility operators.

Justin Clare

Tony Rabb

Justin Clare

Tony Rabb

Justin Clare

Eric Dresselhuys

Davis Sunderland

Eric Dresselhuys

Davis Sunderland

Tony Rabb

Thomas Boyes

Eric Dresselhuys

Thomas Boyes

Eric Dresselhuys

Thomas Boyes

Eric Dresselhuys

Eric Dresselhuys

