Longeveron, Inc. (LGVN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 7:58 PM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Longeveron, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Derek Cole - IR, Advisory Solutions
Wa'el Hashad - CEO
Nataliya Agafonova - CMO
Lisa Locklear - CFO
Joshua Hare - Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Ram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Longeveron's 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Derek Cole, Investor Relations, Advisory Solutions. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Derek Cole

Thank you, Maria. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review Longeveron's second quarter 2024 financial results and business update.

After the U.S. markets closed today, we issued a press release with financial results in the second quarter, which can be found under the Investor Relations section of the Longeveron website.

On the call today are Wa'el Hashad, Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Nataliya Agafonova, Chief Medical Officer; Lisa Locklear, Chief Financial Officer; and Joshua Hare, Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer and Chairman of the Board.

As a reminder, during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Any such statements should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements in our press releases and Risk Factors discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we encourage you to review. Following the company's prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions from covering analysts.

With that, let me hand the call over to Wa'el Hashad, Chief Executive Officer. Wa'el?

Recommended For You

About LGVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGVN

Trending Analysis

Trending News