Beneficient (BENF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 8:05 PM ETBeneficient (BENF) Stock, BENFW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 4:50 PM ET

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)
Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call
August 14, 2024, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Heppner - CEO and Chairman
Greg Ezell - CFO
Dan Callahan - IR

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Beneficent First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Director of Communications, Dan Callahan.

Dan Callahan

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Beneficent's fiscal first quarter 2025 conference call. In addition to this call, we issued an earnings press release that was posted to the shareholders section of our website at shareholders.trustspam.com. Today's webcast is being recorded and a replay will be available on the company's website.

On today's call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed today. Actual results and future events could materially differ from those discussed in these forward-looking statements because of factors described in our earnings press release and in the risk factors section of our Form 10-K and in subsequent filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates and Beneficent assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future.

Today's call also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release, which is available on our website, for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Hosting the call today are CEO and Chairman, Brad Heppner; and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Ezell.

Now I'll hand the meeting over to Brad.

Brad Heppner

Well, thank you, Dan, and

Recommended For You

About BENF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BENF

Trending Analysis

Trending News