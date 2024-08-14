Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Windhausen - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Ari Kahn - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Casey Ryan - WestPark Capital

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bridgeline Digital Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tom Windhausen, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Thomas Windhausen

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Thomas Windhausen, I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Bridgeline Digital.

I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2024 third quarter conference call. On the call with us this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline's President and CEO, who will begin the call with a discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results for the quarter. And we will conclude by taking questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause such statements to differ materially from actual future events or results.

These statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations today may change over

