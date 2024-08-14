stanley45

Thesis

One of the asset classes which was devastated by the Covid meltdown was the MLP space. MLPs both expressed as unleveraged ETF takes and leveraged CEF takes experienced very significant drawdowns during the Covid crisis. Due to regulatory requirements, some MLP CEFs had to de-lever, which caused the losses to be permanent. The market never forgets such an event, and MLP CEFs have traded with wide discounts ever since.

Managers of MLP CEFs have tried several avenues to close down those discounts to NAV, avenues which include share repurchases, tenders and verbal support. While some have had partial success, the most straightforward way of closing discounts has been through mergers into open ended funds which do not allow for discounts structurally.

In today's article we are going to discuss the Tortoise Power & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) and its conversion into an ETF, all while absorbing several other Tortoise MLP CEFs.

The Covid MLP disaster

Let us have a quick look at how we got to this state of affairs where MLP CEFs are shunned by the market:

The above graph depicts the total return of the unleveraged ETF Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), TPZ and its sister fund Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP).

We can see the enormous drawdown experienced by the funds during Covid, with the most leveraged one TTP experiencing an astounding -75% drawdown in 2020. Imagine investing $100 in TTP in January 2020, only to see your account reduced to $25 several months later. Such deep drawdowns are traumatic, and the fund never recovered. The unleveraged version AMLP did move steadily higher from a total return perspective, and broke even from a total return perspective in early 2022.

The market punished TPZ and TTP via deep discounts to net asset value, signaling dissatisfaction with the build of the CEFs for the underlying asset class:

Using a 10-year chart we can clearly see the timing of the market switch after Covid - prior to the respective event the CEFs were trading just slightly under flat to NAV (call it -5% discount), only to move to a permanent -20% discount to NAV subsequently.

As discussed in other articles, the only way the market can influence a CEF manager is via the discount to NAV, outside of corporate actions pushed by activist investors. The market therefore signaled that it does not like the highly leveraged MLP CEF structure anymore and changes need to occur.

What is currently happening? CEFs becoming ETFs.

Tortoise announced in the beginning of August a large corporate action in respect to its MLP CEFs:

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, Aug. 6, 2024 – Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (Tortoise Capital), a fund manager focused on traditional energy and power infrastructure investing, today announced its plans to merge three of its closed-end funds into a newly formed actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF), Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure ETF. The three similar funds merging into an active ETF are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ), Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP), and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NDP), with TPZ as the surviving strategy. Tortoise Capital expects the ETF to adopt the accounting and performance history of TPZ as well as maintain a similar investment strategy, investing primarily in fixed income and dividend-paying equity securities of power and energy infrastructure companies. This merger of the closed-end funds was approved by the board of directors.

If you read the above statement carefully you will notice there are several actions taking place. On one hand TTP and NDP are merged into TPZ, while on the other had TPZ itself is becoming an ETF, thus shedding the CEF corporate structure and the CEF discount to NAV.

There are several implications stemming from this action. Firstly, all CEFs will see their discounts to NAV disappear, while secondly TPZ will see itself rewarded for being historically the more conservative fund from the cohort.

While the board of directors has approved the corporate action, shareholders will still need to vote on it, with an expected closing date at the end of 2024. We believe the corporate action will swiftly move forward given the benefit obtained by all parties via this implementation.

What is next for TPZ?

Firstly, TPZ holders do not need to do anything outside voting in favor of the conversion and merger, since their fund and ticker will survive. However, the current discount to NAV of almost -4% will disappear as we get closer to the end of 2024, thus providing an added benefit to holding the name.

Secondly, TPZ will become bigger via a larger AUM all while shedding its current leverage:

Leverage (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund has a leverage ratio of 16.8%, but this figure will be run down to zero given the inability of an ETF to run leverage via repos or preferred shares. The fund is going to become less risky and volatile after the conversion.

We think the move into an ETF structure is very beneficial for the fund and its shareholders long term, since it allows for lower drawdowns going forward (thus less risk), all while closing a problematic structural discount which has persisted for many years.

Conclusion

TPZ is an MLP closed end fund. The vehicle comes from Tortoise Capital Advisors which runs several CEFs in the MLP space. After a difficult performance during Covid and very large drawdowns, all the Tortoise MLP CEFs remained stuck with large discounts to NAV. The fund manager has decided to merge most of its MLP CEFs into TPZ, and transform the entity into an ETF in order to eliminate the discounts to NAV. This corporate action is subject to shareholders' approvals, but we think it will swiftly move forward. TPZ will see an additional 4% gain by the end of the year via its discount closing down, and will become a much less risky take on the MLP asset class. We like this corporate action and believe TPZ shareholders will benefit going forward via a less risky entity. We are a buy for the name here, aiming to clip its large 7% dividend yield to which we add an additional 4% from the discount to NAV closing down by the end of 2024.

