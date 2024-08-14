RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:RWEOY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Denny - Head of Investor Relations
Markus Krebber - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Muller - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Peter Bisztyga - Bank of America
Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs
Ahmed Farman - Jefferies
Olly Jeffrey - Deutsche Bank
Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein
Harry Wyburd - Exane BNP Paribas
Wanda Serwinowska - UBS
Piotr Dzieciolowski - Citi
Louis Boujard - ODDO BHF

Operator

Welcome to the RWE Conference Call. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG, and Michael Muller, CFO of RWE AG, will inform you about the developments in the First Half of Fiscal 2024.

I will now hand over to Thomas Denny.

Thomas Denny

Thank you, Jess, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining RWE's conference call on the first-half of 2024. Our CEO, Markus Krebber, and our CFO, Michael Muller, will first guide you through our presentations before we will start our Q&A session. And I'm pretty sure, you brought many questions today.

And with that, I'll hand over to you, Markus.

Markus Krebber

Yes. Thank you, Thomas, and also from my side, a warm welcome to everyone. Despite strong headwinds at the start of the year, we have delivered a good financial performance in the first-half of 2024. Our investments in wind, solar, and batteries are leading to year-on-year growth in renewable energy production and earnings in the renewable segment.

We have made significant progress and remain on track to deliver on our growing green strategy. And we have supported market fundamentals. European power and carbon markets have stabilized. Demand for green power remains strong across all our markets. And election results in the European Union and U.K. confirm continued policy support for our business. And we deliver.

