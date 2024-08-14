Straumann Holding AG (SAUHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Straumann Holding AG (OTCPK:SAUHF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Guillaume Daniellot – Chief Executive Officer
Yang Xu – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Felton – Goldman Sachs
Hassan Al-Wakeel – Barclays
Maja Stephanie Pataki – Kepler Cheuvreux
David Adlington – J.P. Morgan
Oliver Metzger – ODDO BHF
Graham Doyle – UBS
Veronika Dubajova – Citi
Robert Davies – Morgan Stanley
Daniel Jelovcan – ZKB
Julien Dormois – Jefferies
Hugo Solvet – BNP Exane
Falko Friedrichs – Deutsche Bank
Julien Ouaddour – Bank of America
Shubhangi Gupta – HSBC
Sibylle Bischofberger – Vontobel

Guillaume Daniellot

And good morning or afternoon to all of you. Thank you for attending this conference call on the Straumann Group’s Half Year Results. Please take note of the disclaimer in our media release and on Slide 2. As usual, the presentation and discussion will include some forward-looking statements.

During this conference, we are going to refer to the presentation slides that were published on our website this morning. As shown on the agenda on Slide 3, I will go through the highlights first. Yang Xu, our CFO, will share the financial details, and then I will provide an update on our strategic progress and outlook. At the end of the presentation, we will both be more than happy to answer your questions.

Let’s start with our highlights and move directly to Slide 5. As you have seen this morning in the media release, we signed a definitive agreement to sell our DrSmile business to the Impress Group. Subsequently, we have restated the numbers to refer to continuing operations if not mentioned otherwise. With a revenue of CHF1.3 billion in the first six months of 2024, of which CHF655 million in the second quarter, we are very pleased with the performance we can report

Recommended For You

About SAUHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAUHF

Trending Analysis

Trending News