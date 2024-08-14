Monogram Technologies Inc. (MGRM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Sexson - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
Noel Knape - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Noel Knape

Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Q2 2024 Update Call with Monogram. We are looking forward to reviewing our quarter with you. There will be a lot of great news to go over with you and look forward to your questions at the end of the call.

Let me just read through this legal disclaimer so we get it on record and then we'll get into the meat of the matter. This presentation by Monogram Orthopedics may include forward-looking statements to the extent that the information presented is in this presentation discusses financial projections, information or expectations about Monogram, business plans, results of operations, products or markets or otherwise make statements about future events.

Such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as should, may, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, projects, forecasts, expects, plans, goal, target and proposes. Although, Monogram believes that the expectations reflected in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Thank you for letting me go through that. This is just a brief summary of the agenda for today. We're going to give you the brief summary of the financial information for the quarter and year-to-date and then Ben's going to go over the recent milestone accomplishments, next steps in our evolution and then we're going to open it up to questions.

So just short and sweet. Okay. So in line with how we've previously reported that our cash position at the end of

Recommended For You

About MGRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MGRM

Trending Analysis

Trending News