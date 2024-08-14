Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jesse Chew - SVP and Chief Legal Officer
Suzanne Winter - President and CEO
Ali Pervaiz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Young Li - Jefferies
Marie Thibault - BTIG
Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets
Jason Wittes - Roth Capital

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Accuray Fscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's remarks, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jesse Chew, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Please go ahead.

Jesse Chew

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Accuray's conference call to review financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30, 2024. During our call this afternoon, management will review recent corporate developments. Joining us on today's call is Suzanne Winter, Accuray's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ali Pervaiz, Accuray's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our call today includes forward-looking statements. The actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are outlined in the press release we issued just after the market close this afternoon, as well as in our filings with Securities and Exchange Commission. We based the forward-looking statements on this call on the information available to us as of today's date. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable security laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

