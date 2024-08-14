Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment update

Following my last publication on Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) the stock is +24% and now trades near our original price objective of $340/share. I revised my outlook on WAT to a hold in the last report for several reasons, not in the least related to the fact it sold ~22x forward earnings at the time, around what I believed to be fair value (my view was the business was worth ~$19.5Bn – it sells at $19.8Bn as I write). Thus, I'm not discouraged by the 'opportunity lost' given my analysis of the company's economics.

In addition to the above, several of my findings outlined in the previous report remain statistically relevant today following WAT's Q2 FY'24 numbers, including:

Widening days sales outstanding ~196 days (+30 days vs. FY'21) which continues to be an issue as of Q2. Instrument replacement times are slowing in the industry – CAGR of 1% is projected for FY'24 instrument growth, vs. 5% LT avg. Management says these trends will normalize, creating a "catch-up" tailwind as inventories are re-stocked. We shall see.

Sales guidance was revised lower, management is now projecting -0.5% to -2% decline at the top this year, noting that, whilst "customer activity is showing signs of recovery", it is cautious. I am cautious on that contrasting language. We know the consumer – especially at the lower end – is feeling it right now, and there's no saying it won't be the same in these end markets.

WAT earns tremendously high returns on all capital that's been put to work in the business – routinely >20%. This is highly constructive because it is a capital-intensive business. The risk is ROICs fading to industry averages at a high rate of decay. On the upside, if management is correct on its re-stocking comments from above, then my view is it could earn substantially higher cash flows on its existing and incremental investments. This would 1) require lower percentages of NOPAT reinvestment to achieve a stated level of growth, 2) enable a larger capital base to work from [in theory], and 3) warrant higher EV/IC multiples.

Embedded expectations remain high and the economic inputs required to justify any compounding to the intrinsic worth of the business are exquisitely high therefore my opinion is the margin of safety in owning the stock is relatively low. I do see investors paying higher market prices for the company in years to come, although not above more selective opportunities. This was the same in the last analysis.

I remain hold on WAT based on the factors raised here today, but in summary due to 1) potentially contracting ROICs which imply less freely available cash to support its competitive position + grow, 2) growth rates aren't enough to offset this [both in asset + sales growth], and 3) valuations imply only marginal upside from current levels. The upside risk is if WAT's ROICs expand from here, justifying higher multiples.

Q2 FY'24 earnings insights

As expected, Q2 sales were -400bps YoY but +500bps sequentially, with China continuing to be a drag on top-line performance. I'm seeing this a lot in med-tech + life sciences this earnings season, with China demand well behind the previous decade. Management is taking steps to abate the downside but it continues to be a drag in my view.

Management revised FY'24 sales lower as mentioned earlier but sees earnings of ~$11.65/share at the upper end of the range, which is flat YoY. Consensus eyes ~9-10% earnings growth each year into FY'26, although being off a 'low base' this isn't as exciting, unfortunately. It produced $143mm in FCF in Q2 ($377mm this YTD, 28% of sales), equal to ~128% adj. earnings.

As to the divisional breakdown, critical takeouts include the following:

Whilst I've talked a bit about this above I want to delve into this a bit further – China declined in the low teens, YoY, with downsides across all exposures (TA, electronics, chemicals, materials, academic + government). However, management noted sequential upsides in its pharmaceutical and industrial markets. It also mentioned the government stimulus there, which has produced "improved quoting and funnel trends", i.e. more demand. It expects these to convert to orders in FY'25.

Total Asia sales (inc. China) were -300bps YoY, while the Americas and Europe saw steeper declines of -700bps each.

Meanwhile, the instruments business was down 17% YoY, reflecting reduced customer CapEx (linking to my points on the consumer earlier) and potential delays in large equipment purchases. Again, management expects normalization in these trends (mostly in China) but I'd need to see evidence of it happening first before speculating. Its chemistry and service segments were +5% YoY respectively.

My view of the quarter was that it came largely in line with expectations. It wasn’t a surprise to see a decline in topline growth, given the drag on performance. China has been for the last 4-5 quarters. The issue to the investment debate is what these kinds of headwinds – including the reduced capital expenditures of customers and inventory stocking trends mentioned so far – means for estimates of future value creation.

Originally, I was highly attracted to WAT in late 2022 given the fact it had exceptional excess spread in ROICs over our hurdle rate of 12% and exhibited persistence in these numbers (low fade). As operating earnings have compressed, capital invested has not, leading to a large compression in profits on invested capital. However, they still exquisitely high at ~25% in the last 12mo.

The issues are 1) if there is further compression, 2), if management does not have the opportunities to re-deploy funds into the business to maintain its competitive position or grow, and 3) what these both mean for implied valuations. My estimation is WAT's competitive advantage period ("CAP") – the duration in which it can return in excess of our identified hurdle rate – has reduced to 15 years (still attractive) but the fade rate in ROIC has doubled to 6.3% (Figure 2).

Figure 2.

Valuation upsides tied to multiples with high bar set

Whilst I'm acutely aware the company trades +25% off my neutral rating, zooming out over more contextual periods supports the view. Management has recycled ~$950mm of capital back into the business incrementally since FY'21, yet, this is valued in market at -$2 for every $1 that's been reinvested.

In my view the reason is the company's ROIC decay explains a lot – investors were paying >10x capital in FY'21 when the business was producing >35% ROICs, likely expecting this to continue (it projected >$21.5Bn in economic profit from the company in the future, or 10x the value of capital) – but this quickly changed as the rate produced on capital contracted by ~10pts YoY in FY'22-'23 (Figure 3).

Figure 3.

Valuation insights

It now sells at ~6.5x EV/IC, which is susceptible to contract further. These presently high multiples are becoming harder to justify with increased fade in ROICs toward industry means + against historical avgs. The business isn't producing the kind of excess returns it was in FY'21–'22 and the market value added (multiple on invested capital) suggests every $1 management puts to work moving forward is worth $6.50 in market. I'm not sure I agree and my models (see: Appendix 1) – bake in

Figure 4.

There's an issue in that given the fade in ROICs implied investors will need to value earnings incrementally higher – at ~28x NOPAT vs. 27x now to trade at ~6.5x capital in FY'26E. As well fading the EV/IC multiple down to 6x gets us to $360/share by FY'26E, on the contrary, it jumps >$400/share with multiple upsides.

Figure 5.

Risks to investment thesis

The key upside risk to the thesis is if management grows the returns on capital back to ranges seen in 2021 and 2022. This would see it reinvest more and grow earnings at faster rates than what I’ve modelled here. I give this a 40% probability weighting, based on 1) historical trends and 2) the prospect of recovery in the China business. In addition, entering into a lower rates cycle earlier than expected could be a bullish tailwind in my view.

On the downside, the risk is if New investments don’t pull their economic weight and compress returns further. This would see the stock trade fairly at current levels in my opinion.

Investors must realize these risks in full before proceeding any further.

In short

WAT remains a hold at this point in the cycle in my opinion. This is a fundamentally sound business producing exceptional returns on its operating capital, no doubt. However, embedded expectations are exquisitely high and require the company to produce ongoing stellar numbers above peers + above statistical norms. Whilst it was doing this 2-3yrs ago, the trend has not remained in situ, and ultimately, there is risk valuation multiples can contract further if these high expectations are not met. In other words, my view is the margin of safety is relatively low at this point, and I continue to see the business valued at around $340 per share potentially compounding up to $360 per year by FY’25E. Net-net, reiterate hold.

Appendix 1.