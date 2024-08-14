Fractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 9:27 PM ETFractyl Health, Inc. (GUTS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Jasper - Gilmartin Group
Harith Rajagopalan - Co-founder and CEO
Lisa Davidson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Ulz - Morgan Stanley
Umer Raffat - Evercore

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Fractyl Health's Second Quarter Financial Results and Business Updates Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a Q&A session following management's prepared remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Stephen Jasper. Stephen, you may now begin.

Stephen Jasper

Thank you. This afternoon we issued a press release that outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. This release is available at www.fractyl.com under the Investors tab. Joining us on the call today are Dr. Harith Rajagopalan, Chief Executive Officer and Lisa Davidson, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that statements made during this conference call that do not relate to matters of historical fact, including statements about our objectives and anticipated clinical milestones, preclinical or clinical trial data, the impact of any of our product candidates, the design initiation, timing and results of clinical enrollment and any clinical trial or readouts, the potential launch or commercialization of any of our product candidates or products, the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operating activities for any specific period of time should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the Safe Harbor protection provided by the Reform Act. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to the impact of risks, uncertainties

Recommended For You

About GUTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GUTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News