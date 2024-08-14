B. Riley: Asset Write-Downs Point To Likely Balance Sheet Weakness

Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • Since my 'Strong Sell' view on B Riley and all its related securities, the common stock has fallen 64% and other security classes too have fallen more than 20%.
  • The hierarchy of returns across B Riley's security classes has also played out as per my expectations, with shorter maturity duration, lower yield securities doing better.
  • B Riley's balance sheet has gotten far worse due to large asset writedowns that, I believe, have eradicated more than 80% of goodwill, validating my earlier approaches to value appraisal.
  • With dwindling liquidity, a deeply negative net asset value as per my estimates and unprofitable normalized earnings, B Riley is bleeding cash.
  • Upon release of full financial results for Q2 FY24, I will be tracking core operating earnings to assess debt and interest coverage. Currently, the shorts are a crowded play, but I believe it is wise to stay away from longs.
Performance Assessment

My last article on B Riley (NASDAQ:RILY) and its whole gamut of securities expressed a very contrarian 'Strong Sell' view to the Seeking Alpha community. I liked reading, engaging and also learning from others in the lively comments section.

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

