AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Wisniewski - Chief Strategy Officer
Abel Avellan - Chairman & CEO
Andy Johnson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Griffin Boss - B. Riley Securities
Benjamin Soff - Deutsche Bank
Chris Schoell - UBS
Chris Quilty - Quilty Analytics

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the AST SpaceMobile Second Quarter 2024 Business Update Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer of AST SpaceMobile. Please go ahead.

Scott Wisniewski

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone.

Let me refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer. During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements on this call. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile's Annual Report on 10-K for the year that ended December 31, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other documents filed by AST SpaceMobile with the SEC from time to time.

Also, after our initial remarks, we will begin the Q&A section with questions submitted by our shareholders.

Welcome, everyone. For those of you who may be new to our company and mission, there are over 5 billion mobile phones in use today around the world, but many of us still experience gaps in coverage as we live, work, and travel. There are also still billions of people without cellular broadband and who remain unconnected to global economy. The markets we are

Recommended For You

About ASTS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASTS

Trending Analysis

Trending News