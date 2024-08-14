DLocal Limited (DLO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Pedro Arnt - Chief Executive Officer
Maria Oldham - Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
Mark Ortiz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs
Soomit Datta - New Street Research
Guilherme Grespan - JPMorgan
Carlos Gomez - HSBC
Cassie Chan - Bank of America
John Coffey - Barclays
Jamie Friedman - Susquehanna International Group
Matt Coad - Autonomous Research

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the DLocal Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. After the speaker's presentation, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand it over to the company.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the second quarter 2024 earnings call today. If you have not seen the earnings release, a copy is posted in the Financial section of the Investor Relations website.

On the call today, you have Pedro Arnt, Chief Executive Officer; Mark Ortiz, Chief Financial Officer; Maria Oldham, SVP of Corporate Development Strategic and Investor Relations; and Mirele Aragão, Head of Investors Relations.

A slide presentation has been provided to accompany the prepared remarks. This event has been broadcast live via webcast, and both the webcast and presentation may be accessed through DLocal's website at investor.dlocal.com. The recording will be available shortly after the event is concluded.

Before proceeding, let me mention that any forward-looking statements included in the presentation or mentioned in this conference call are based on currently available information and DLocal's current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. While the company believes that our assumptions, expectations

