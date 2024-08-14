DFAT: A Good Option For Value Investors

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
643 Followers

Summary

  • DFAT focuses on small and mid-cap companies that are relatively undervalued and have higher profitability.
  • The methodology is sound, considering what indicators have the best chance to identify stocks that will outperform.
  • The fund has outperformed its benchmark index since inception, as well as other relevant funds.

ETF Exchange-traded fund concept

Vertigo3d

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT), first launched on 12/11/1998 as a mutual fund managed by Dimensional Fund Advisors, is now an active value ETF that measures its performance against the Russell 2000 Value Index.

The approach of

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
643 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor focusing on equity REITs and factor investing. When it comes to REITs, I'm interested in either those with high dividend growth potential and a long history of value creation through active capital recycling or high-yielding ones with sustainable distributions trading at a large discount to NAV. And regarding factor-based strategies, I am mostly interested in small-cap value ones.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DFAT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DFAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DFAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News