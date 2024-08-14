4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 10:44 PM ET4Front Ventures Corp. (FFNTF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX:FFNTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Thut - CEO
Peter Kampian - CFO
Brandon Mills - EVP
Ray Landgraf - President, Business Development
Matt Stevens - VP, Operations, Illinois and Head, Cultivation
Karl Chowscano - Consulting President

Conference Call Participants

Jesse Redmond - Water Tower Research
Pablo Zuanic - Zuanic

Operator

Welcome to the 4Front Ventures Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

As a reminder, during the course of this conference call, 4Front's management may make forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

These results are outlined in the Risk Factors section of the company's filings and disclosure materials. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors.

Please note that the Safe Harbor, any outlook presented speaks as of today and 4Front's management does not undertake any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in the future.

Also, please note that on today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

4Front Ventures consider certain non-GAAP measures to be meaningful indicators of the performance of its business in addition to, but not a substitute for our GAAP results. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measure is included in our press release issued earlier today.

I will now turn the

Recommended For You

About FFNTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FFNTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News