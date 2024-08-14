Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Naomi Beckman-Straus - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary
Crystal Landsem - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Vos - President & Chief Information Officer
Tiffany Smith - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Ethan Saghi - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Lulu's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for the prepared remarks and Q&A.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Lulu's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Naomi Beckman-Straus. Thank you. You may begin.

Naomi Beckman-Straus

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss Lulu's second quarter 2024 results. Before we begin, we would like to remind you that this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding management's expectations, plans, strategies, goals and objectives and their implementation, our expectations around the continued impact of the macroeconomic environment, consumer demand and return rates on our business, our future expectations regarding financial results, our ability to realize the intended impact of cost reduction measures, references to the fiscal year ending December 29, 2024 including our financial outlook for 2024, market opportunities, product launches and other initiatives and our growth.

These statements, which are subject to various risks uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from results performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements.

