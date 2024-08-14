SMOT: Frustrating Performance, Unconvincing Factor Mix

JohnGollop/E+ via Getty Images

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT) is a passively managed vehicle with an investment strategy that is about finding small- and mid-cap companies with robust "competitive advantages" and benefiting from their prices going up over time as investors discover their allure and flock to them. This sounds like an excellent proposition in the quality investing arena. Truly, SMOT was a gross success right after its launch in October 2022, living up to the expectations of moat investing enthusiasts. I addressed this phenomenon in my first note on the ETF presented in February 2023. However, back then, I warned my dear readers that the ETF's momentum would likely not last, with the top reason for that being its factor mix, which I dissected in that article. I concluded that:

There are a few reasons that hinder me from creating a Buy thesis here including its small earnings yield principally being the consequence of the quality premia and the size factor (SMOT is strongly tilted towards large caps).

Since then, all my notes with updates on SMOT expressed rather tepid sentiment. For instance, in September 2023, I presented an article titled "SMOT: Do Not Set Expectations Too High." Was I too pessimistic? It is true that sometimes I am too meticulous when assessing ETFs, so I assign Buy ratings relatively rarely, and funds that I rate a Hold sometimes surprise on the upside. However, in the case of SMOT, it seems I was right, as this ETF has significantly underperformed the market during the recovery phase.

Today's note is supposed to present a discussion of SMOT's performance and factor mix. The goal is to illustrate that the Hold rating remains optimal and should not be revised higher or lower.

What is the idea at the crux of SMOT strategy?

To recap, as described on the VanEck website, the basis for SMOT's strategy is the Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index. This index aggregates companies with either a narrow or wide moat selected from the SMID universe. Its constituents have:

... sustainable competitive advantages and attractive valuations according to Morningstar's equity research team.

While it is supposed to represent small- and mid-caps, a nuance here is that the method used to create its parent index, the Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Index, results in the portfolio being grossly overweight in large-caps, which I will illustrate below in the note. More details on how the parent index is created can be found on page 2 of the summary prospectus.

Regarding other criteria applied, as I have already explained in the previous article:

Potential constituents must pass the moat (narrow and wide moat names can qualify), size, momentum, and liquidity tests; they must also have a fair value estimate from Morningstar's Equity Research team.

SMOT performance: mostly frustrating after a robust start

For SMOT, navigating a new market environment marked by seemingly boundless optimism bolstered by inflation in the U.S. trending lower was comparatively easy, as its price has been climbing higher relatively consistently. However, while it did reap benefits from this bull party, it trailed both the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT). Next, a much bigger problem here is that SMOT was unable to outmaneuver the iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). To corroborate, the chart below compares total returns delivered by these funds from September 22, 2023, to August 14, 2024 (my previous article was published on September 21).

Why might this have happened? I suppose a few remarks on performance attribution are necessary here. First, SMOT has replaced about 32% of its holdings since September 2023; this impacts the accuracy of our conclusions, as significant detractors from and contributors to its performance might have already been removed. Nevertheless, in the ~64% group of stocks that remained in the portfolio (weight as of August 13), I see that energy and consumer staples were the essential detractors, as their average price returns of -6.4% and -20.5% illustrate. Information technology and industrials saw fairly solid gains (average price returns of 18.9% and 16.5%, respectively), yet their contribution was insufficient to help SMOT deliver performance at least in line with IVV.

Speaking about individual detractors, the following three stocks did worse over the period discussed:

Stock Sector Weight % price decline The Boston Beer Company (SAM) Consumer Staples 0.68% -26.7% Dayforce (DAY) Industrials 0.53% -24.9% Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Consumer Discretionary 1.08% -22.5% Click to enlarge

At the same time, the most significant contributors were as follows:

Stock Sector Weight % price return DoorDash (DASH) Consumer Discretionary 1.38% 63.7% ResMed (RMD) Health Care 0.70% 54.7% Equifax (EFX) Industrials 0.81% 51.7% Click to enlarge

Next, looking at annualized returns, even with its robust performance delivered over the first months after the launch in 2022 factored in, SMOT's results again look rather bleak.

Metric SMOT IWR IVV MOAT IWM Start Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 End Balance $12,993 $12,890 $14,651 $14,566 $12,517 CAGR 16.14% 15.61% 24.39% 23.98% 13.69% Standard Deviation 21.48% 17.89% 14.17% 18.60% 22.21% Best Year 17.31% 17.06% 26.32% 31.88% 16.84% Worst Year 3.04% 0.24% -0.50% 2.69% -4.46% Maximum Drawdown -15.84% -12.92% -8.32% -13.24% -16.81% Sharpe Ratio 0.57 0.62 1.27 0.98 0.46 Sortino Ratio 1.04 1.13 2.34 1.92 0.8 Benchmark Correlation 0.84 0.89 1 0.9 0.77 Upside Capture 98.13% 87% 100% 112.29% 94% Downside Capture 147.36% 126.59% 100% 128.92% 154.07% Click to enlarge

SMOT trailed IVV and MOAT, though it slightly outperformed IWM and IWR. As a reminder, IWM has rather lax selection criteria and thus holds numerous low-quality small caps. Its maximum drawdown was also one of the deepest, as only IWM did worse; the same is valid in the case of risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe and Sortino ratio). Another issue is that the fund captured over 147% of IVV's downside.

SMOT portfolio: what has changed?

As I said above, over 32% of SMOT's portfolio has been replaced since the previous note. The most notable names that were shown the door are as follows:

Stock Weight as of September 18, 2023 Evercore (EVR) 1.53% Williams-Sonoma (WSM) 1.50% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 1.40% Click to enlarge

Equitrans Midstream was removed as it was acquired by EQT (EQT).

The key newcomers are as follows:

Stock Weight as of August 13, 2024 WEC Energy (WEC) 1.51% Centene (CNC) 1.46% Mattel (MAT) 1.41% Click to enlarge

Expectedly, SMOT's sector mix has also changed, as the table prepared using data from the ETF and the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) illustrates:

Created by the author

More specifically, SMOT has boosted its exposure to utilities by more than 7% and materials by 2.1% while cutting its allocation to consumer discretionary by around 3.4% and consumer staples by 2.3%.

What has changed in terms of factors?

Metric Holdings as of September 18, 2023 Holdings as of August 13, 2024 Stocks 97 111 Market Cap $16.56 billion $20.49 billion P/S 2.87 2.85 Adjusted EY 6.1% 5.0% EPS Fwd 7.4% 6.0% Revenue Fwd 6.1% 4.8% Adjusted ROE 18.8% 14.9% ROA 6.3% 4.2% EV/EBITDA 13.13 13.93 Quant Valuation B- or better 19.6% 32.6% Quant Valuation D+ or worse 51.1% 43.1% Quant Profitability B- or better 81.6% 81.7% Quant Profitability D+ or worse 1.6% 6.5% Quant Growth B- or better 34.3% 31.8% Quant Growth D+ or worse 47.2% 39.3% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETF. Based on the financial data as of September 19, 2023, and August 14, 2024

The SMOT portfolio is now even heavier in large-caps (69% of the net assets), which is reflected in the weighted-average figure above. So, adjusted earnings yield has compressed, while Enterprise Value/EBITDA has risen a bit. What is interesting though is that the share of stocks with a B- Quant Valuation rating or higher has increased substantially.

Growth remains subdued, as both weighted-average forward revenue and EPS growth rates have declined. This is not ideal for the current market environment.

Quality is mostly decent, as illustrated by the allocation to stocks with a B- Quant Profitability rating or higher. But assuming this is a predominantly large-cap portfolio, this result does not impress me. Also, its Return on Assets of 4.2% is clearly not to my liking, as it is significantly below 10%. Even when adjusted for negative figures (12.1% of the net assets), it goes up only to 5.1%.

Final thoughts

Two things can persuade me to revise my rating higher. First, it can be an unquestionably robust performance that leaves no room for doubt. Second, it can be a momentous shift in factor exposures that makes a fund's proposition perfectly aligned with the prevailing market narrative. Ideally, both should be presented. But in the case of SMOT, neither its performance nor factor mix are supportive of an upgrade. Additionally, with an expense ratio of 49 bps, SMOT is anything but a cheap product. Turnover of 76% is another issue. So in sum, maintaining a Hold rating is what, I believe, makes perfectly sense.