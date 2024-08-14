Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 10:55 PM ETPaycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rachel White - Vice President of Investor Relations
Raul Villar Jr. - Chief Executive Officer
Adam Ante - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities
Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs
Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho Group
Samad Samana - Jefferies
Scott Berg - Needham & Company
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Jared Levine - TD Cowen
Bhavin Shah - Deutsche Bank
Mark Marcon - Baird
Arti Vula - JPMorgan
Steve Enders - Citi
Daniel Jester - BMO Capital Markets
Matt VanVliet - BTIG
Jake Roberge - William Blair
Kevin McVeigh - UBS

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Paycor Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce you to your host, Rachel White, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Rachel. You may begin.

Rachel White

Good afternoon, and welcome to Paycor's earnings call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30. On the call with me today are Raul Villar, Jr., Paycor's Chief Executive Officer; and Adam Ante, Paycor's Chief Financial Officer.

Our financial results can be found in our press release issued today, which is available on the Investor Relations section of website. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website following the conclusion of the call.

Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our financial results, products, customer demand, operations and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are based on management's current expectations as of today and may not be updated in the future. Therefore, these statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent

Recommended For You

About PYCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYCR

Trending Analysis

Trending News