Introduction

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) — the Singaporean-based tech conglomerate that operates Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney — just reported mixed Q2 earnings that sent shares running 12% higher.

A year ago, Sea stock was priced for disaster as investors showed no love for the stock. That was when I initiated a position in Sea — at peak fear.

Fast-forward to today, the stock is up 89% YTD, and all of a sudden, the bears and naysayers have turned bullish on the company. Amazing how human psychology works.

While Sea stock has had an incredible run, I think it's just the beginning of a multi-year rally for the stock. Management's execution has been on point and momentum is building up, positioning the company well for years to come.

With this in mind, I think $100 in the next few quarters is more than likely.

Growth: Pulling The Lever

After several quarters of lackluster growth — single-digit growth for five consecutive quarters — Sea reported back-to-back 20%+ growth. In Q2, Sea posted a record Revenue of $3.8B, up 23% YoY, beating analyst estimates by nearly $90M.

Southeast Asia is a very challenging market to be in and to see such strong growth speaks volumes about Sea's competitive moats and management's stellar execution.

Looking at each segment, Shopee delivered Revenue of $2.8B, up 34% YoY, driven by GMV of $23.3B, up 29% YoY, and Gross Orders of 2.5B, up 40% YoY.

Importantly, Core Marketplace Revenue — which mainly consists of transaction-based fees and advertising Revenue — was up 41% YoY to $1.8B, which is much higher than GMV growth, implying strong monetization trends.

Management is also "happy with market share in Southeast Asia" as Shopee maintains a "sizeable lead over peers" — they point to Shopee's superior service quality as a key differentiating factor.

For one, Shopee's logistical capabilities continue to drive higher customer satisfaction through larger network coverage and faster delivery speeds:

In Asia, more than 50% of return-and-refund cases were resolved within 24 hours.

In Q2, over 70% of orders fulfilled by SPX Express — Shopee's in-house courier service — were delivered within 3 days.

Providing customers with these fast turnaround times has proven to drive up "user stickiness and repurchase frequency". For instance, in Indonesia, 50% of buyers chose Shopee for its faster delivery time.

Shopee's marketplace is also supported by its fintech unit, SeaMoney, which generated $519M of Revenue in Q2, up 21% YoY.

Robust growth in the segment was primarily due to its consumer and SME credit business, with loans of $3.5B, up 40% YoY and 8% QoQ. In Q2, SeaMoney registered over 4M first-time borrowers, up more than 2x YoY, and has partnered with 1,000+ merchants to offer SPayLater loans in Indonesia. Altogether, SeaMoney has 21M consumer and SME loans active users, up 58% YoY and 14% QoQ.

Notably, strong loan book growth was accompanied by an improvement in SeaMoney's NPL90+ (non-performing loans past due by more than 90 days) ratio, which was 1.3% in Q2, down from 1.6% last year and 1.4% in Q1. This means that SeaMoney's loan portfolio is getting healthier and performing better, reflecting the company's credit underwriting capabilities.

Last but not least, Garena continues to rebound from its Q2 lows last year. In Q2 this year, Bookings grew 21% YoY to $537M, which is a 10pp acceleration from Q1's growth of 11%. This growth was mainly due to Free Fire, which was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in Q2, with more than 100M daily active users every single day throughout the quarter.

Garena Revenue was down 18% YoY to $436M, but this was "due to lower recognition of accumulated deferred Revenue due to lower Bookings in previous quarters".

That aside, Quarterly Active Users grew 19% YoY to 648M and Quarterly Paying Users grew 22% YoY to 53M — resulting in a Paying User Ratio of 8.1%, up from 7.9% last year.

So its massive user ecosystem is growing and monetization is improving as well, which spells "strong momentum" all over the gaming division, and this does not even include the relaunch of Free Fire India, which could be announced anytime now. Regardless, Garena could still grow even without Free Fire India — but the relaunch could definitely spark a major catalyst for Sea stock.

But all in all, we can see that growth across all business units is accelerating, which is impressive considering its already massive scale.

What's more, management also raised their 2024 Shopee GMV growth guidance to "mid-20%", up from the "high teens range", which means Shoppe's GMV growth could accelerate further in the back half of the year. In addition, Garena is preparing to launch Need for Speed: Mobile in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau later this year, which could also accelerate Bookings growth.

Sea's Revenue growth for the whole of 2023 was just 5% — but this was intentional as the company underwent restructuring and pared back marketing spend.

However, as seen over the past couple of quarters, growth has accelerated — management has pulled the growth lever here as they remained focused on capitalizing on the digital transformation of the Southeast Asian economy, as well as the other developing countries Sea operates in.

What's even more impressive is that Sea is returning to hypergrowth... all whilst improving profitability.

Profitability: Record Take Rates

Q2 Net Income was $80M, representing a 2% Net Margin, which flipped back to positive territory after being in the red for three consecutive quarters. GAAP EPS was $0.14, missing estimates by $0.05.

Adjusted EBITDA was $448M, representing a 12% Margin. Below, you can see Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Garena Adjusted EBITDA was $303M at a 70% Margin.

was $303M at a 70% Margin. Shopee Adjusted EBITDA was $(9)M, which is about breakeven.

was $(9)M, which is about breakeven. SeaMoney Adjusted EBITDA was $165M at a 32% Margin.

As you can see, Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially across all three segments, reflecting ongoing operating leverage. Most notably, Garena achieved the highest Adjusted EBITDA Margin in three full years — safe to say, Garena is back in business. SeaMoney also posted high Adjusted EBITDA Margins despite a 186% YoY increase in Sales & Marketing Expenses in the segment.

As for Shopee, Adjusted EBITDA for the segment remains negative. However, management expects Shopee to turn Adjusted EBITDA positive in Q3 — and probably beyond that.

This is likely due to much-improved Take Rates, which is a measure of the platform's monetization capabilities — the higher the number, the better.

As you can see, Shopee's Revenue Take Rate reached an all-time high in Q2, at 12.1%, as Shopee improved advertising Take Rate and live-streaming unit economics:

In June, 25% of Indonesian active streamers paid for Live Ads , a new feature on Shopee Live.

, a new feature on Shopee Live. In Q2, ad-paying sellers increased by over 20% YoY.

Even so, management still sees a substantial opportunity to improve Take Rates, especially in the advertising department, which should result in higher incremental Revenue growth at lower incremental cost, thus resulting in improved profitability over time.

One area we are placing greater focus on is improving our ad take rate. Currently, our ad take rate is lower than the industry average we observe in more mature e-commerce markets. To us, this represents a good opportunity to improve our monetization. (CEO Forrest Li — Sea Limited FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

Adjusted EBITDA Take Rate is around breakeven in Q2 but has improved for three consecutive quarters as Shopee continues to gain scale efficiencies. In Q3, Adjusted EBITDA Take Rate should turn positive once again — and should remain positive for the foreseeable future as management prioritizes profitable growth. Longer-term, management expects this figure to reach 2% to 3%.

2% to 3% may not look much, but considering an annual GMV run rate of $100B — which Shopee is projected to achieve this year — it would translate to $2B to $3B of Adjusted EBITDA per year, from Shopee alone. For context, Sea, as a whole, generated about $1B of Adjusted EBITDA in the last twelve months, so as you can probably tell, just a 2% to 3% Adjusted EBITDA Take Rate will have a huge impact on the company's bottom line.

And Shopee is on track to reach this level of monetization:

Asia Adjusted EBITDA has turned positive for two straight quarters.

has turned positive for two straight quarters. Although still at a loss, Other Markets Adjusted EBITDA has improved by $41M YoY. Importantly, Contribution Margin Per Order in Brazil turned positive from $(0.24) a year ago to $0.09 in Q2. This is proof that Shopee has what it takes to achieve profitability across multiple markets.

has improved by $41M YoY. Importantly, Contribution Margin Per Order in Brazil turned positive from $(0.24) a year ago to $0.09 in Q2. This is proof that Shopee has what it takes to achieve profitability across multiple markets. SPX Express also saw cost per order decline by 8% YoY.

With record Take Rates, ongoing monetization efforts, and scaling initiatives, Shopee will inevitably achieve economies of scale, eventually evolving into a profitable e-commerce behemoth.

Alongside its high-margin gaming and fintech units, Sea will turn into a cash flow monster, generating abundant shareholder value in the process.

Health: Financially Resilient

With $6.0B of Cash and Short-term Investments and $4.2B of Total Debt, Sea has a Net Cash position of about $1.8B, which increased by $0.6B QoQ. While Net Cash has been on a downtrend over the last few years, Net Cash should build up moving forward as Sea focuses on profitable growth.

Operating Cash Flow was $618M in Q2, representing an OCF Margin of 16%. CapEx was only $64M, or 2% of Revenue, leading to a Free Cash Flow of $554M in Q2 at a 14% FCF Margin.

That being said, OCF has remained positive for seven consecutive quarters, destroying the narrative that Sea is an unprofitable, unsustainable, cash-burning business.

I have nothing much to say about Sea's financial health aside from the fact that the company is becoming increasingly financially resilient with each passing quarter, which should not only solidify its market position but also allow the company to capitalize on growth opportunities when the time comes.

Valuation: It's a Joke

Even considering the recent run up in the stock price, Sea stock still trades at abysmal valuations, at only 3.0x its Revenue, which is still below pre-covid levels and certainly well below its peak multiple of 30.0x.

Let me remind you that Sea is in the best fundamental shape ever, growing at 20%+ with all three business units accelerating, is GAAP profitable with all three business units gaining operating leverage, and more importantly, has a dominant market position with durable competitive moats to support its long-term growth story in the markets it operates in.

And yet, the stock is still valued like a joke.

Analysts are upgrading the stock as I write this, with a price target of just $82 a share. For me, I have a base-case price target of $119 a share for Sea stock, which is another 54% upside from its current price of $77 a share.

My price target is based on fairly conservative estimates, as shown below. For instance, I'm only expecting a 10-year Revenue CAGR of 12% and an 18.5% FCF Margin, which is only a few points above its current FCF Margin of 15%.

At $77 a share, rate cuts have not been priced in, Free Fire India relaunch has not been priced in, and margin expansion due to products like advertising has not been priced in.

There are a lot of upside catalysts ahead with limited downside risks — I believe $100 a share within the next twelve months is more than likely.

Risks

Garena : It seems that Sea's gaming segment is heavily reliant on Free Fire. While management touts Free Fire as an "evergreen franchise", nothing in this world is really evergreen. Games come and go, and that applies to Free Fire. If Free Fire falls down the gaming charts, Garena growth could be in jeopardy.

: It seems that Sea's gaming segment is heavily reliant on Free Fire. While management touts Free Fire as an "evergreen franchise", nothing in this world is really evergreen. Games come and go, and that applies to Free Fire. If Free Fire falls down the gaming charts, Garena growth could be in jeopardy. E-Commerce: E-commerce in Southeast Asia is a huge battleground — there are hundreds of players, big and small, throwing promotions, discounts, and offers in the faces of everyday consumers. It's wild here. While I believe it's a winner-takes-most market, we can't completely ignore Shopee's competition, including Tokopedia, Lazada (BABA), Temu (PDD), Amazon (AMZN), Coupang (CPNG), and so on. These could pressure Shopee's growth ambitions and profitability roadmap.

Thesis

Sea's Q2 earnings results showed us who's the boss and who's running the Southeast Asian digital economy.

All three business units are showing robust growth and improved profitability. In addition, management issued strong outlooks for each of these units.

After several quarters of low growth, Sea is finally back in hypergrowth — without sacrificing margins too.

No wonder the markets loved it, sending shares to new 52-week highs.

But even despite the recent rally, I believe Sea stock is still undervalued, offering decent upside potential in the next few years.

And considering Sea's much-improved fundamentals, strong business momentum, and major catalysts ahead, I think the stock's path of the least resistance is up and to the right.

I believe the stock is en route to $100... for the first time in two long years.