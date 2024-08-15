Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Straumann Holding (OTCPK:SAUHF) (OTCPK:SAUHY) is a company focusing on the tooth replacement and orthodontics sector. Thanks to its worldwide presence and excellent reputation, Straumann has always traded at a premium valuation, but the share price initially lost about 15% since my previous article was published but recouped pretty much that entire loss on Wednesday after it reported on its H1 2024 results.

Straumann has its primary listing is in Switzerland where the stock is trading with STMN as ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 370,000 shares which clearly makes the Swiss listing the most liquid listing. I will use the Swiss Franc [CHF] as base currency throughout this article.

2024 will be another year of growth – and the year started strong

Before discussing the recent guidance hike and the implications for the company’s earnings profile, I wanted to dive into Straumann’s H1 results which were published on Friday.

In the first half of this year, Straumann reported a total revenue of 1.27B CHF, an increase of just over 11% compared to the first half of last year. The COGS also increased and that happened at a faster pace, but fortunately the gross profit remained strong at 918M CHF. Additionally, Straumann was able to keep its distribution and admin expenses under control as those expenses increased by just 6.5%. And that, in combination with the lower finance expenses, helped the company to increase its pre-tax income by about 18% resulting in a net profit of 232M CHF from continuing operations.

As you can see above, the minority shareholders are entitled to 1.3M CHF of that amount which means the 230.4M CHF in net income attributable to the shareholders of Straumann represented an EPS of 1.45 CHF.

The reported operating cash flow was 203M CHF excluding the impact of discontinued operations. That being said, this included 141M CHF in working capital investments and understates the tax impact by about 6M CHF.

On the other hand, we should also deduct the 14M CHF in lease payments (shown on the next image), and this results in an adjusted operating cash flow of approximately 325M CHF.

As you can see above, the total capex was approximately 84M CHF, and this results in an underlying free cash flow result of 241M CHF, which is just over 1.5 CHF per share.

The strong H1 results lead to a guidance increase

For the current financial year, Straumann initially set the bar pretty low as it expected a high single digit revenue increase in constant currency rates, while the EBIT margin should come in between 24% and 25% including the FX headwinds (as a reminder, the 2023 EBIT margin was 25.1%, and Straumann expects an EBIT margin of 26% excluding the FX headwinds).

This should result in a total revenue of 2.6B CHF, assuming an 8% revenue increase, and an EBIT of around 640M CHF, using the midpoint of the 24-25% EBIT margin guidance which includes the anticipated FX headwinds. This would represent a 6% EBIT increase, and this should also be visible in the anticipated bottom line result. The normalized net finance expense should be around 15M CHF (this excludes FX headwinds, impairment charges, and other non-recurring financial items), resulting in a 625M CHF pre-tax income. That’s fine, but I wasn’t particularly impressed. But that has now changed.

The aforementioned numbers were derived from the guidance before the H1 2024 results were published.

As those results were stronger than anticipated, Straumann is now able to hike its guidance to a low double digit percentage revenue increase and an EBIT margin of around 27-28% at constant 2023 FX rates.

This means the 640M CHF in EBIT I was initially expecting for this year is now outdated. Using a 10.5% revenue increase and a 27.25% EBIT margin (I’m using the lower end of the guidance now), the EBIT could come in at around 725M CHF which is more than 10% higher than what I was expecting until now. I anticipate a net finance expense of 20M CHF resulting in a pre-tax profit of 705M CHF and a net profit of 546M CHF of which around 540M CHF will be attributable to the shareholders of Straumann. This could result in an EPS of around 3.40 CHF per share.

Investment thesis

While I acknowledge Straumann Holding will likely never get really cheap, I just can’t see myself paying about 35 times the net income. And even if the optimistic consensus estimates for 2026 (which anticipate a net profit increase of almost 50% compared to FY 2024) are correct, you are still paying about 26 times the forward earnings while the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is estimated at 17.

While the high single digit revenue growth sounds intriguing, let’s also not forget that actually represents a downgrade to the previous guidance of seeing a double digit revenue increase, as I explained in my previous article.

Straumann is a well-managed company in a very intriguing niche market. But I’m sticking with my ‘hold’ rating as it feels like the company is fairly valued at its current share price.

