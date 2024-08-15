Cochlear Limited (CHEOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Cochlear Limited (OTCPK:CHEOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dig Howitt - President and CEO
Stu Sayers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Goodsall - MST
David Low - JPMorgan
Saul Hadassin - Barrenjoey
Steve Wheen - Jarden
David Stanton - Jefferies
Gretel Janu - E&P
David Bailey - Macquarie
Andrew Paine - CLSA
Shane Storey - Wilsons Advisory
Craig Wong-Pan - RBC
Lyanne Harrison - BofA
Mathieu Chevrier - Citi
Laura Sutcliffe - UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Cochlear Limited FY 2024 Results, Analyst and Media Briefing. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Dig Howitt, CEO and President. Please go ahead.

Dig Howitt

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining for our 2024 results updates. Let’s get started. As always, we like to start with our mission. Our mission is the inspiration for employees at Cochlear, but also at a high level guides our strategy and the core of our strategy is focused on the middle piece of our mission. We transform the way people understand and treat hearing loss. Hearing loss is one of the most prevalent medical conditions out there and one of the least treated. That’s our opportunity and that’s the core of our strategy.

So let’s get into having a look at F2024. The highlight of the year for us was helping over 47,000 people hear with one or two of our implants. And in doing so, we created over $8 billion of value for society. The way we think about how we create value is in terms of the overall banner and then the five pillars that we showed here.

Recommended For You

About CHEOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CHEOF

Trending Analysis

Trending News