EACO Corporation’s (OTCPK:EACO) subsidiary, Bisco Industries, is an undervalued electronic components and fasteners distributor providing over 3.1 million parts to more than 10,000 customers. Their latest financial statement obscures the company's true profitability due to a one-time legal accrual, presenting us with an opportunity to invest in a growing business at a 62% discount to their peers. They have grown 10% a year for the past decade and are setup for further growth with a strong balance sheet, customer-centric culture, experienced leadership, and international expansion plans. I'm rating EACO a strong buy.

Leadership - Glen Ceiley

Glen Ceiley is the CEO and chairman of EACO and founder of Bisco Industries. He owned 98.9% of EACO in 2010 and still owns 96% today. Since 1973, he has cultivated a culture of hard work, openness, and respect and this can be seen through his open door policy, and the motivation to work hard stems from the rewards of being promoted. He has implemented a policy of promoting from within, and it can be seen throughout his leadership team:

Michael Narikawa started as an account manager in 2009 and worked his way up to CFO.

Don Wagner started as a purchasing manager in 1994 and worked his way up to president.

Zach Ceiley started as a sales rep in 2004 and has worked his way up to vice president. His track record looked like: sales → sales manager → area manager → regional sales manager → VP of sales & marketing → executive VP.

You could make an argument that this doesn’t command respect or make for a strong leadership team, but the history of sustainable growth speaks for itself.

Sustainable Growth

Since Glen founded Bisco in 1973, they have grown to $345 million in annual revenue. This was achieved through steady, cash flow-driven expansion at a rate of 10% per year for the past 14 years. Over that entire time frame Bisco has maintained a healthy gross margin, consistently around 28%.

HIT Investments & SEC Filings

I believe this steady growth and profit margin can be derived from leadership's curated culture mentioned above and their strong customer centric approach.

Customer Focus

Bisco’s customer centric approach is seen through their building of focused brands, certifications, customer customizations, and choosing to grow closer to their customers.

Bisco’s customer specific brands are National Precision and Fast-Cor. National Precision targets OEM's in the military, aerospace, and fabrication industries and Fast-Cor focuses on supplying other distributors. Their certifications are AS9100, AS9120 and ISO9001 of which are specifically needed to serve National Precision’s military and aerospace customers.

As Bisco expanded, they chose to locate sales offices closer to their customers rather than expanding their home base. The map below shows their 51 sales offices and 7 warehouses in the USA and Canada, minus the recently opened sales office in the Philippines.

Bisco

Operational Efficiencies

Bisco’s organic growth has allowed them to scale efficiently. We can see this play out as their revenue continues to grow per employee over time.

HIT Investments and SEC Filings

Industry Trends and Initiatives

Bisco has plans to continue gaining economies of scale by leveraging their customer centric approach across the globe and they are expected to be helped out by industry tailwinds.

The demand for electronic components and fasteners is expected to grow annually at a rate of 6 - 10% over the next 5 years. You may connect with a few of the expected growth drivers of the industry: “internet of things”, expanding military budgets and general upgrades as technologies improve.

While the industry is expected to grow, Bisco has their own internal plans to expand their global market share. As stated earlier they recently expanded into Asia, and they have plans to open an office in Mexico followed by Europe.

Balance Sheet & Capital Raising

EACO’s balance sheet and projected cash flows support purchasing more inventory and expanding globally without the need to raise capital or take on debt.

Glen and EACO have not issued a share in 14 years and are unlikely to do so in the future. Their balance sheet holds twice as much cash as they have debt and they’re expected to cash flow another $25M this year. Like in the past, this will be more than enough to fuel their international expansion plans, increase inventory, and further reduce their operational risks. For example, last year they purchased the East Hunter Corporate Headquarters property for $31,000,000 in cash.

Risks

Some of Bisco’s strengths are also their greatest weaknesses, starting with Glen Ceiley.

Key Person Risk: Glen Ceiley owns 96% of EACO and represents a significant key person risk. Shareholders have little influence over EACO’s future direction, and any adverse decisions by Glen or his successor would impact the minority 4%.

Illiquidity: EACO is a micro-cap with a $156 million market capitalization, a large shareholder, and minimal float, making the stock illiquid and potentially difficult to trade at competitive prices.

Financial Reporting: EACO has a history of filing late and identified material weaknesses in their financial reporting internal controls as of August 31, 2023. Management is developing a plan to remediate these weaknesses with the help of a third-party accounting consultant and an assistant controller.

Legal Risks: Recent revenue growth was offset by a $7.2 million legal accrual associated with a labor lawsuit, Heather-Ann Montero v. Bisco Industries. Bisco expects to settle this case for a total of $7.5 million but it could indicate a systemic issue.

Customer Risk: Bisco has few, if any, long-term contracts with customers allowing them to walk away at any time. They have mitigated this risk by having more than 10,000 customers, none of which accounts for more than 10% of sales.

Manufacturer & Supplier Risk: Bisco has few, if any long-term contracts with their manufacturers and suppliers thus they could lose access to a part at any time. Bisco has mitigated this risk by growing their parts to more than 3.1 million and having added over 500 manufacturers. Now if they can’t sell the customer the exact part they request there is a growing likelihood they can provide an alternative solution.

Outdated Technology: Listening to past employers comment about their experience at Bisco leads me to believe their internal software and systems could be outdated and in need of a refresh.

Economies of scale: When comparing Bisco to their competition, Bisco is a micro-cap and could have difficulties competing with some of their bigger brethren.

Valuation

EACO’s consistent growth and profitability and setup for more of the same has not yet flowed through to their stock price. I'll walk through what I believe to be a fair value for EACO in comparison to their global peers below.

Industry Specific Valuation Metrics

First let's find the global median valuation metrics (P/S, P/E, EV/EBITDA, EV/OCF, and EV/FCF) for EACO's 87 technology distributor peers.

HIT Capital

Of the metrics I chose EV/OCF as the optimal factor to compare EACO to their peers. The companies and their respective EV/OCF is below.

After figuring out the technology distribution industries median EV/OCF of 10.95 I calculated EACO’s 12 month forward looking EV/OCF. To estimate this I used the trailing twelve month financials, removed the one time $7.2 million dollar legal accrual in Q3, and extrapolated their last 14 years of 10% annual growth and 28% margins into 2025 to get:

EV/EBITDA 4.43 EV/OCF 4.43 EV/FCF 5.93 P/E 6.64 P/S 0.40 Click to enlarge

Author's Calculations

For reference, the underlying financials I used were:

HIT Capital

Lastly, to come up with EACO’s estimated value in comparison to their peers I discounted the EV/OCF value by 10% due to EACO’s small size, illiquidity and the risks referenced above.

For EACO to be valued at a 10% discount to their peers they would hold a market capitalization of $336 million and a stock price of $68.50. This comes out to an increase of 114% in comparison to their closing price of $32.

In Conclusion

EACO Corporation provides an opportunity to join a proven compounder at a 62% discount to their peers. All the while their profitability is hidden and macro tailwinds (may) begin to blow.

