Dear readers/followers,

You may - or may not in fact - recall my last article on the "Billionaire bank" UBS (NYSE:UBS). It wasn't exactly a popular article at the time it was published back in 2022. It's an understandable sentiment, truth be told, given and considering what UBS has been through for the past few years. I based my investment and my holding and buying of UBS on the thesis that a billionaire bank, even one in trouble, will right its ship.

Just to be clear with you, dear reader, this is exactly what has happened. My position in the bank has outperformed. Here is the RoR since my last article, which by the way you can find here.

Not exactly bad returns to ~4x the S&P global with an undervalued and underestimated Swiss bank, is it? One of my arguments literally at the time was "It's a Swiss bank". That's still an argument I hold. Hopefully, some of the doubts have been dispelled given the massive RoR we've been seeing, even if initially, and 4-8 months after my article, which you can find here, the company was actually down.

I continue to invest very differently than most in my age category. While I am no longer 35, I'm now 37/38 and invest very differently compared to most of my age group who tend to go about things. Less than 1.5% of my portfolio is tech/software.

When it comes to UBS, I've been positive on this bank for a long time here on SA. In fact, UBS for me is a triple-RoR stock. Take a look at the returns since my first article.

That's the RoR since 2021. I don't often take these sorts of "victory laps", but I do believe it to be warranted here because it highlights how I go about investing.

In this article, I'll be covering the latest quarterly results, and show you why I'm still holding my UBS stake, and am not interested in selling at this particular time.

UBS - Credit Suisse is tricky but workable

First of all, let me say that I in no way expected or forecasted the Credit Suisse (CS) debacle. There was no way to forecast that - and I actually view it as a bit of a hindrance to UBS. The funny thing is, UBS was actually in a very similar position to Credit Suisse before the collapse - in 2008 during the GFC. The capital allocation was "screwy", and over 60% of its overall capital was aimed at unprofitable operations and activities, which made the bank quite unattractive as an investment.

No more.

What has UBS been doing that has righted the ship somewhat? Well, UBS has been focusing on not exposing itself to Investment banking as much, only 25-35% of exposure to that, while also removing operations that not directly support the core of its operation - wealth management. Because this is what UBS is known for.

The result was a 50% reduction in asset base, reducing 30% of the cost base, but also growing the actual revenues.

And this has worked - because UBS has bought back over 15% of its SO over the last 5 years.

The bad news is, with Credit Suisse integrating into UBS, what UBS will basically have to do is offer us a repeat performance of this.

Credit Suisse is exactly in that position that UBS did not want to be in - and that they due to CS now once again, to some extent are in.

So what will UBS do?

The company will have to manage the revenue declines and suffering as it takes a meat cleaver to former CS wealth management and investment banking segments. We can't expect things to remain as they were. There will be restructuring costs, and the company has, as of now, guided to $8B worth of savings, and the core here will be cost savings. We also need to expect a significant amount of extraordinary adjustments and line items for the earnings over the next few years.

What UBS has been doing here, and what it is doing, is the equivalent of a python swallowing a wild boar - it will take time. I expect consolidation to pick up over the next few years, and we want to focus on the development of the asset management business because this will likely become larger than it was for UBS prior to the CS merger.

It's also my expectation that UBS will keep the CS national IB segment and Swiss bank.

Why should UBS, or why is UBS doing this? I have a fairly close eye into Swiss banking, so let me tell you some details here. The company is trying to pick up very talented employees, client relationships, and significant AUM for a price that is essential "pennies on the dollar".

And this is a good thing. Because unless you believe that Wealth Management as a business has no future, then UBS is poised to grow further as a result of this.

What do I base this on?

UBS has long been one of the most capable wealth managers on the planet. This is proven by good margins, and good positioning in the very attractive "UHNWI" segment, and taking over a massive player like CS will entrench this position further. The price the company paid for CS was pennies on the dollar, and while the exact nature of the increase in the end is still not entirely clear, less than 25% is unlikely according to my estimates. The company is also the leading player in APAC here, and this is where much future business is likely to come from.

I do not believe that new entrants can compete with an entrenched major like UBS in the same way.

Recent UBS results confirm the ongoing transition - and that's really all we can expect here. The bank is "Positioning" for growth.

UBS IR (UBS IR)

Remember, UBS is #1 awarded, Switzerland's best bank, and has a loss absorption capacity of 198B, with 5.9T in invested assets.

Underlying costs are down, and the next profit is so-so. The C/I is currently 86.9%. Compare that to local European banks which are below 40% and you'll choke on your coffee, but UBS is a different player and aims at different segments. UNWHI clients and the segments here are bound to have a different cost structure.

Progress on savings is what I am looking at here, and it's working - albeit slowly.

UBS IR (UBS IR)

CET1 capital is at 14.9%, which is above guidance, and the company's balance sheet is very solid. The company has a strong position both at the parent bank and group level.

4 Segments make up UBS at this time. Global Wealth Management, Personal/Corporate Banking, Asset management and investment banking. Half of these are showing positive trends, the other half not so much - and the largest, GWM is unfortunately still negative.

But again, it's a cost-based view/perspective that we want to see here. As long as UBS is making progress on cutting costs, I'm not really that worried. The company's targets are very long-term here, and C/I on an underlying basis is expected to be below 70% once the company exits 2026. That's what we have to look at. If you want to own UBS, that's what you need to position yourself for.

Is that worth it?

Valuation for UBS

It was definitely worth an investment prior. At a price of upwards of $28/share, the bank is now becoming a trickier prospect with a "harder" sort of upside. We'll go into some of the risks for UBS before the end of the article, but for now, the valuation for this bank.

Remember, the market actually has a strong tendency to both overestimate and underestimate. It exaggerates. In this case, I believe a case can be made for an exaggeration of the expectations for UBS. The company is now yielding only 2.4%, with a rating of A- (which is great), and a market cap of over 100B USD. The issue becomes at what valuation we should consider this company attractive. Because the 5-year average comes to around 9x, while the 20-year average comes to around 18x, twice that. At 9x, the upside to this company is meager, only 2.4% annualized. At 18x, we're talking 33.43% per year, or 100% total in 2-3 years, with an implied share price of almost $57.

So what do I think?

I don't think it's worth $57.

I give the company about $31/share in terms of FV for 2024. My reasoning here is as follows. I'm willing to give a good bank 1-1.2x of tangible book, and about 8-10x of the P/E (or EPS multiple). Cost savings are likely to deliver upside, not revenue growth. That means that bottom-line improvements come from cost savings, not revenue growth.

In the end, I believe the company's integration and "digestion" of CS will be successful, and actually very positive, and while I don't think the post-integration EPS will crack $3.5/share, I do think $3/share or slightly above $3/share is possible. I agree with FactSet analysts here. (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs paywalled link)

For that reason, the $31/share price target is a conservative way to go here. But I want to be clear here that the amount of valuation risk is non-trivial, and there are alternatives on the market today that have a better risk/reward profile than UBS. If you're looking at UBS now, you're "late to the UBS party". Some of the upside has definitely materialized here already, and there's enough forecast uncertainty here that most investors might want to be careful.

Because I say that FV is around $31/share, and the bank as I am writing this article is at close to $30.90 for the UBS NYSE ticker, I'm going to go ahead and change my rating to a "Hold" as of this article. There may be further upside to the stock, but the company has uncertainty enough to where I am comfortable holding triple-digit RoR, but not investing more at this time.

Risks here are as follows.

Risks to UBS

There are several risks to UBS, not due to thesis failure or failure to reach goals or targets, but that goal might not be as good as expected here. Any large-scale merger in banking like this is subject to uncertainty and potential issues. Also, UBS has plenty of cross-national risks due to its exposures. Even if the WM focus makes the bank far less susceptible to interest rate risks, the company has other risks.

Competition is one. Expansion into WM as a sector has been a thing for many players, and I expect this will continue to be the case. Also, while the integration seems to be running well for now, there's always the potential for value destruction for shareholders due to revenue attrition, higher costs, or impairments that weren't expected. It will take an "accounting doctor" to carve up every slice of UBS's statements and analyze each part for flaws and issues. And, despite the fact that UBS has cut exposure to IB, CS means that it has more investment banking exposure at this time, which further justifies a reduction in the share price target here.

For these reasons, I am at "Hold" despite good results here, and I will be "Hold"ing my position in the company until I either see an opportunity to add, or an opportunity to rotate at a good price, taking home some great profit.

Thesis

I would argue that UBS clears my investment targets, with the caveats of the dividend cut as well as some of the bank scandals in the past, when it comes to my overall investment targets. However, I do consider the bank decently priced, and I do consider them to have a realistic upside.

Depending on your risk tolerance, this bank clears all hurdles, making it a potentially appealing investment. However, it certainly comes with more risk than you might be willing to take, and the simple fact is that there are financials with similar upsides that have a different risk profile as an investment. Remember - buy for a nickel, sell for a dime, or hold for annual/quarterly nickels - that's what we do here.

UBS is the "Billionaire Bank", and the leader of private banking in emerging markets. By investing in it, you're banking on individual leaders in commerce, which is never a bad thing. The company is far more conservatively run, with better risk assessments and tolerances than prior to the financial crisis.

The integration of Credit Suisse comes with upsides rather than downsides, and I see plenty of potential here at the right price (but again, at the right price). I consider the bank to be a "Hold", with an upside that is quite limited here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills 3 out of my 5 criteria, making it a "Hold" here.