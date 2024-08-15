Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (LZRFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCQX:LZRFY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nora Lanari - Director of IR
Bruno Sebastian Lasansky - CEO
Rodrigo Tavares Goncalves de Sousa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Barbosa - Santander
Alberto Valerio - UBS
Victor Baptista - Bradesco BBI
Lucas Marquiori - Banco BTG
Pedro Bruno - XP

Nora Lanari

[Interpreted]

Welcome to the earnings disclosure for the second quarter of 2024. We have with us Bruno Sebastian Lasansky, our CFO. Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that this is being recorded and will be available at ri.localiza.com where we have all the material for the earnings release. The presentation is also available for download on the RI -- IR website.

We would like to inform you that the amounts in this presentation are in millions of Brazilian Reais and in IFRS. We emphasize that the information contained in this presentation and any statements that may be made during the video conference regarding to Localiza's business prospects, operating and financial projections and goals constitute beliefs and assumptions of company management as well as information currently available.

Forward-looking considerations are not guarantees of performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. After the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A session. Please post your questions with the QR code shown during the presentation. Online participant questions should also be asked through the QR code that you will see on the screen.

Today, we will address important points about the company's performance and perspectives. Given the challenge to settle the Seminovo car prices, we've reviewed our estimates for net prices in sales. The review has the purpose of reflecting the current

