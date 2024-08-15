Matteo Colombo

Investment update

Following my last publication on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in May, the business is -3% to the downside and after its Q2 FY'24 numbers, I've revised my rating on the company to a hold for reasons outlined in this note.

Critically, my view in May was formed on a potential turnaround in the economic situation of the business, along with operating growth that required very little incremental capital to produce. On reflection, this may have been more of a function of the management's choice to scale back CapEx (which it will continue for FY'24 remainder) and likely as little high-value opportunities to redeploy any surplus funds back into the business beyond stock buybacks, which it announced this quarter.

Net-net, I revise my rating on CRL to a hold for now, not advocating to sell or short the stock, but to 1) avoid entering at this juncture, and/or 2) avoid sizing up or down if currently long. The stock is worth ~$215/share to me today, supporting the neutral view.

A quick note on the announced buyback:

Whilst I do not discuss the buyback in this note, although it's worth mentioning the board authorized a ~$1Bn repurchase program, which it will start before the end of Q3. This decision adds to my thesis – that there are no viable investment opportunities for management to redeploy funds and turn around the business growth. Instead, it is shedding capital by 1) not reinvesting in CapEx + depreciating assets, and 2) rolling off equity capital via the buybacks. Secondly, according to management, the buybacks are for thus, per the CFO on the call (emphasis added):"[Re the buyback]: Our initial goal will be to offset annual share count dilution from equity awards, but we will regularly reevaluate the best uses of our capital.

but we will regularly reevaluate the best uses of our capital. It's all a bit confusing and squares off with my revised appraisal of the company. I want management who view us as partners, and the capital as ours as much as the business's. These are not partner-friendly moves.

Figure 1.

Tradingview

Q2 FY'24 earnings breakdown

CRL put up Q2 revenues of $1.03Bn (-320bps YoY organic) as the discovery and safety assessment ("DSA") and research models + services ("RMS") divisions dragged performance, offsetting upsides in its manufacturing/CDMO segment.

Declines underscored by softer demand from its small +midsized biotech + pharma customers, which management says is an industry-wide issue. If that's the case, then the global profit pool is lower, and thus economic returns for CRL and the industry at large are likely compressed in my view. The "cliff" on operating earnings is seen in Figure 2, and has not yet shown signs of recovery, prompting me to sit back on the sidelines for now.

Figure 2.

Company filings, author

As a result of these challenges, management narrowed in guidance for the 2nd time this year, calling for ~2.5–4.5% decline at the top in FY'24. Customer CapEx and spending is far more benign, and I cannot overlook this fact, as earnings produced on the company's operating capital are likely to inflect lower as well in my opinion.

As to the divisional breakdown of the quarter:

DSA sales were -5% to $627mm on softer demand across both discovery services and safety assessment businesses. The DSA segment has been particularly impacted by a slowdown in demand from global biopharma clients. Net book-to-bill ratio was <1x end of Q2, as it struggles to secure new contracts at a pace sufficient to offset revenue declines.

RMS sales were -3.9% YoY to $206.4mm on lower non-human primates ("NHP") revenue. This was expected, it's not a surprise. Excluding the impact of NHP, RMS was flat YoY.

The MS segment was +370bps with +600bps operating margin on the back of this. It wasn't enough to balance the downsides during the quarter.

Management is now paring back CapEx budgeting, and it fell to $39.5mm of investment in Q2 from $67.4mm in Q2 last year. Consequently, my view is the ability for it to compound its intrinsic business worth is severely hampered because (a) it is not producing high rates of return on capital employed [discussed later], meaning (b) large amounts of funds aren't available to reinvest anyway, such that (c) it cannot plough funds back into its asset base to grow at a defined market multiple. This supports a revised hold rating.

This is a headwind, as NOPAT has been within a range vs. FY'21 (Figure 3), yet, ROICs are ~200bps lower in that time.

Figure 3.

Company filings

Valuations fully captured with added downside skew

Valuations have narrowed in sharply vs. FY'22 with economic losses on our 12% hurdle rate and the business now trades ~2x EV/IC. This is even generous at this stage in my view.

Figure 4.

Company filings, Seeking Alpha, Author

Valuation insights

For the business to meaningfully compound at ~2x EV/IC – which is not a high demand – the company must have substantial reinvestment runway to deploy any surplus funds back into its operating base to grow. Under present conditions, I do not see this as a high probability. Rather, I see the business paring back CapEx, as it has done so far in FY'24, meaning it will likely expand at a slow rate if trading at 2x capital. To expand off this multiple requires ROICs >12% or the ability to reinvest >60% of NOPAT under my assumptions [see: Appendix 1]. But these forward estimates imply a fade to ~19x NOPAT vs. 21x now under these assumptions.

On the downside, even ~0.5x upside in multiple (i.e. 2.5x vs. 2x) is a large step and highly sensitizes the valuation.

Figure 5.

Author estimates

Secondly, the discounted value of freely available cash that could be produced for a private owner of the business, and is produced above a comparable rate of risk (6% in this instance, discounted at 12%) sums to $222 per share under my modelling, ~9% value gap. This is against a value of $341/share for a hypothetical investment that can reinvest 100% of earnings at 12% (in other words, the economic benchmark I compare CRL to). Without enough flesh to put on the skeleton, I revise the business to a hold.

Figure 6.

Author's estimates

Risks to revised thesis

The obvious risk to the revised thesis is that management suddenly starts to grow operating earnings sharply at a fast rate. Current embedded expectations are low, evidenced in market value and Market multiples, meaning that the potential for a surprise is inversely high. The probability of this occurring is low, however, in my opinion. One cannot overlook the current state of the business, and the fact that it is substantially winding back capital Expenditures and looking for cost savings of ~$100mm to clean up the enterprise. However, if this occurs, this could nullify my valuation and see the stock trade higher, which is precisely why I am recommending those long of the stock to sit tight and do nothing for now.

On the downside, if management continues to burn cash at the current rate, and present conditions in its end markets continue, there is scope for the business to trade at <1x capital in my opinion.

Investors must realize all these risks in full before proceeding.

In short

I have revised my rating on CRL to hold, given the present state of the business economics and the fact management is winding back investments for growth and to maintain its competitive position. There is scope that further downsides in operating performance are not yet priced into current valuations. My view is, the company is worth ~$215–$223/share at the time of writing, and I view the embedded risks as too high when benchmarked against more selective opportunities with symmetrical upside payoffs. Whilst there is a chance for an upside surprise, I am rating the business hold for this reason so as not to miss out on any potential upside, but not to get burnt on the downside. Net-net, revised to hold.

Appendix 1.