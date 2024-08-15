designer491

This isn't breaking news—the real estate stocks segment has already strayed far from its all-time highs. But I understand that just because something is valued below its historical peak doesn’t automatically make it a good deal. However, we are talking about one of the eleven most important stock segments within the MSCI World Index, as of the latest data, real estate makes up approximately 2.5% of the total index weight. So, I'm not joking when I say that I'm not suggesting we should buy a segment solely because it’s below its historical highs. Rather, in my humble opinion, we’re discussing a stock segment with a fair value that is mathematically likely to progressively increase over time.

So, I’m here to explain why, in my view, due to the current fears of a recession, now might be a good time to start a DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) plan in this stock segment. And to do it, I choose Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

ETF Composition: Why I Chose VNQ (as you may already know)

If anyone has already read my article about my 60-40 portfolio composition, they might already be aware of my recommendation to accumulate more shares of a real estate passive fund right now. To construct the portfolio, I used the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) as a benchmark. I believe that if an investor has the ability to do so, they should (generally) follow the URTH composition but use a specific ETF for each sector. This allows the opportunity to accumulate each stock segment whenever the price becomes favorable. In fact, about two months ago, I wrote:

A very popular ETF for having a balanced exposure globally is the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

Right now, this ETF has gained approximately 9% compared to the price on June 28th. However, today I would like to make an exception and focus my analysis not on a global ETF but more specifically on an ETF concentrated on the U.S. market—the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares. I believe that the fear of a recession will create significant alpha in the U.S. real estate market in the coming months.

The VNQ is heavily concentrated in the United States, with approximately 99.66% of its assets allocated to U.S. stocks. So, keep that in mind: if you invest in this ETF, you are investing in the U.S. real estate sector. For many, this may seem like an unjustified risk, and I ask, why? You might respond, "Even though it has 158 holdings, if the U.S. real estate market collapses, you have no geographical diversification." Yes, but... consider this.

Since 2012, not only has the VNQ increased in price by 65%, while the VNQI has had a negative performance of -15%, but the average correlation ratio is also up to 0.60, as shown by the indicator in the chart below.

Historically, investing in non-U.S. Real Estate ETFs has not provided diversification benefits to the portfolio and would have resulted in a loss.

So, is it really the best U.S. real estate ETF in the market?

Let's look at some important figures. First of all, the expense ratio... I know you want to talk about that. Let's compare it with the peers suggested by Seeking Alpha.

Okay, consider that VNQ has an expense ratio of 0.13%. Even though it’s not the lowest among its peers—yes, I'm referring to The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE)—why does VNQ have a higher AUM? For some reason, more people have chosen VNQ. In my opinion, the reason lies in the dividend yield. VNQ has a higher dividend yield than XLRE, around 3.94%, even though its 5-year growth rate (CAGR) is about 0.13%, which is lower than XLRE’s. Now, let's look at the performance, and don’t be alarmed when you see that XLRE’s performance is higher than VNQ’s.

You might say, "Sorry, I don't see any reason to choose VNQ; the expense ratio is lower, and the performance of XLRE is higher." Yes, you could be right, but always remember that behind every performance, there is risk. XLRE has only 13 holdings, while VNQ has more than 150, and in real estate, diversification can be a significant value added to a portfolio, even when we are talking about the same geographic area (the 2008 subprime crisis should have taught us something).

What are the projections for the U.S. real estate sector?

That's a very relevant point to discuss right now, as the U.S. economy is going through a crucial historical moment, and we all know how responsive the real estate sector can be to changes in certain variables.

Currently, the U.S. futures market has priced in approximately 3-4 rate cuts of 25 basis points in the treasury futures. I calculated this by taking the effective Fed Funds rate and subtracting the difference between 100 (the starting point of the ZQZ2024) and the current value of the ZQZ2024 (30-day federal funds futures). The same process can be applied to ZQZ2025, making it easy to see that the futures market is pricing in about 8-9 rate cuts. This is more than the projections from the ECB, which has already begun the rate-cutting process.

So, in which economic phase are we now? Perhaps the final one. And I have great news for anyone considering investing in REITs:

REITs Historically Outperform After Fed Tightening Cycles

Nareit says this, and their study, "The Outlook for 2024," explains how.

I closely follow every update in the real estate market because I've been very bullish on it since mid-2023. I have to admit that the drawdown experienced by the REITs segment was surprising to many analysts. Compared to previous century crises, real estate companies have significantly reduced their exposure to debt. Historically, this sector has consistently outperformed the stock market (S&P 500), even during periods of rising interest rates. However, this time, the REITs market has experienced a much deeper drawdown than I believe was warranted, reflecting more of a fear of past events rather than a deterioration in the fundamentals of the REITs market. This 2022 study clearly illustrates that point, in my opinion.

You may already know, but the debt composition of U.S. REITs is better now than ever. Look at this chart: it shows how, over the last decade, real estate trusts have maintained a long debt maturity and reduced the impact of interest rates on total debt

What could go wrong?

Compared to the 2024 outlook, some things have changed: we are no longer just talking about a soft landing, although it can't be excluded. Now, the number one fear in the markets is a "hard landing"—a recession. What could change if this scenario becomes reality? Is it natural to expect a drop in REIT prices? You know, it could be. That's because, in a severe recession, many businesses and consumers may struggle to meet rent payments, increasing the risk of tenant defaults. But if we look at history, we've seen that it's precisely in these moments of instability that it becomes advantageous to take a position in the real estate market. Looking at the past, starting a DCA (dollar-cost averaging) plan during such periods was often a wise investment choice. I'll show you with this chart.

A chart point of view, sometimes it could help

It's easy to see; we don't need a specialized trading course to understand that we are approaching a breakout from an accumulation zone. I don't know exactly what the price of VNQ will do, but I do know that we are currently in a chart zone where, statistically, it’s advantageous to take a position. Over the past decade, there haven’t been many mid- to long-term entry points—I can highlight about three moments, and now is one of them. To understand this, I'm using an indicator that I really like to apply to timeframes over one week (even though it's rarely used on longer timeframes), the Bollinger Bands % indicator.

Another interesting application of technical analysis to "my" (relative) portfolio strategy is using a simple RSI with a 15-period setting on a 1-month timeframe. It has indicated a very good entry price level for the long term.

Conclusion

To conclude, I believe that the fear of a recession should not deter anyone who is thinking of starting or increasing a position in the real estate market. I could be wrong, but history is on my side, as confirmed by both chart analysis and the sources cited. The real estate stock market is an evergreen segment, and historically, it has managed to surpass previous high price levels. I think that this current low point, along with the recession prospects in the U.S., could mark a good opportunity to start a DCA strategy. Finally, the VNQ study and comparison analysis show that this ETF could be a great choice for anyone looking to invest in the real estate market and REITs.

For all these reasons, I would like to reaffirm a HOLD rating for the VNQ ETF.