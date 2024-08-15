BlackJack3D

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), Intel (INTC) talks to produce AI chip to rival Nvidia (NVDA) reportedly failed. (00:26) Meta (META) shuts down misinformation tool—CrowdTangle despite pleas. (01:28) Serve Robotics (SERV) and Shake Shack (SHAK) roll out autonomous robot delivery via Uber Eats (UBER). (02:19)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) talks with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) about manufacturing an artificial intelligence chip to compete with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have failed in recent months.

This plan was aimed at ramping up SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) efforts to combine the chip designs of Arm Holdings (ARM) with the production expertise of its latest acquisition, British AI chipmaker Graphcore.

People familiar with the matter told the Financial Times, however, that discussions collapsed as SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) believed Intel (INTC) could not meet its demands for volume and speed.

This happened before Intel announced drastic cost cuts. But sources said talks may restart as only a few chipmakers have the capabilities to manufacture cutting-edge AI processors.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is now said to be focused on talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), the world's largest contract chipmaker. But a deal has not been reached, as TSM is reportedly struggling to meet demand from existing customers.

Intel (INTC) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) declined to comment on the report.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has officially shut down CrowdTangle, a tool used by researchers, watchdog organizations, and journalists to monitor social media content, especially for tracking misinformation.

The decision was announced earlier this year and faced significant backlash from various groups who relied on CrowdTangle for oversight, particularly in light of the upcoming U.S. presidential elections.

Numerous groups wrote letters to Meta (META) to keep the tool running through at least January.

In place of CrowdTangle, Meta (META) introduced the Meta Content Library, which is intended for academic researchers and nonprofits. However, critics argue that the new alternative is not as effective or user-friendly as CrowdTangle, and access restrictions limit its utility for many news organizations.

Shake Shack (SHAK) customers in Los Angeles may receive their orders of burgers, crispy chicken and a milkshake on wheels…and no I’m not referring to someone delivering it in a car or on a bike.

The burger joint is using Serve Robotics Inc’s (NASDAQ:SERV) autonomous delivery robots through Uber Eats (UBER).

Serve Robotics closed Wednesday +9.6% and is up 4.3% in premarket action.

The all-electric and AI-powered bots, which look like boxes on wheels, are equipped with advanced GPS technology and are designed to eliminate noise and congestion from crowded urban areas, said Serve Robotics on Wednesday.

Serve and Uber’s partnership began in 2022 as a pilot in West Hollywood.

Serve Robotics was spun off from Uber as an independent company in 2021. The Nvidia-backed startup develops AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots and is looking to deploy 2,000 robots via Uber’s platform across the U.S. in 2025.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include IDEXX Laboratories' (IDXX) Investor Day.

US Steel (X) will enter arbitration with the United Steelworkers union.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green . Crude oil is up 0.5% at $77/barrel. Bitcoin is down 4% at $58,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is up 0.3%. The market in India is closed for a holiday.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) plummeted 25% after the company issued disappointing Q2 guidance.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Retail Sales

9:10 am St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Alberto Musalem will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before the Greater Louisville Inc. Regional Economic Development Update.

10:00 am Housing Market Index

