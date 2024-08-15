SAP: Excellent Cloud And AI Momentum, But Strength Is Priced In

Aug. 15, 2024 8:03 AM ETSAP SE (SAP) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.55K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of SAP have surged nearly 40% this year, buoyed again by the company's strong recent Q2 results.
  • The company accelerated total revenue growth, while also boosting its operating profit expectations for FY25.
  • The company is utilizing AI to "reskill" its workforce, trimming down on headcount expansion without undergoing major layoffs.
  • As of June, management has also committed to paying out at least 40% of post-tax profits as a dividend.
  • Still, all of these strengths are already priced in, given SAP's >40x P/E ratio now sits well above most large-cap tech peers. Maintaining a neutral rating.

SAP System Software Automation concept on virtual screen data center. Business, modern technology, internet and networking concept

putilich/iStock via Getty Images

Amid sharp market volatility over the past few weeks, one large-cap tech stock has been largely unimpacted: SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), the German software titan best known for its ERP systems that form the technical

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
28.55K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News