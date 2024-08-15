putilich/iStock via Getty Images

Amid sharp market volatility over the past few weeks, one large-cap tech stock has been largely unimpacted: SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), the German software titan best known for its ERP systems that form the technical backbone of many modern corporations. SAP has been enjoying a multitude of tailwinds recently, including new deals stemming from its Business AI features embedded across its product portfolio, and continued momentum from its ongoing transition to the cloud.

The company recently reported Q2 results in early July, which provided a lift to market sentiment. Today, SAP is one of very few large-cap tech names to sit at YTD highs, and it has gained nearly 40% this year alone, more than doubling the performance of the S&P 500:

I last wrote a neutral article on SAP in May, when the stock was still trading in the $190s. Since then, the stock has surged a further 10%, owing to the strong Q2 results and a boost in FY25 profit expectations (the expected fruits of SAP’s current restructuring and re-skilling program). Considering how rich SAP is trading while acknowledging its fundamental strengths, I’m reiterating my neutral opinion here.

At current share prices, I have a more balanced view of the company’s risks and opportunities, driving the bull and bear case for the stock.

On the bright side for SAP:

SAP is a rare example of a company not only selling AI products, but implementing it broadly to transform its own workforce. Its 2024 re-skilling and restructuring program is expected to allow the company to end 2024 at flat headcount levels (despite tremendous investment in AI R&D, and >20% cloud growth) and raise its profit expectations for 2025.

Its 2024 re-skilling and restructuring program is expected to allow the company to end 2024 at flat headcount levels (despite tremendous investment in AI R&D, and >20% cloud growth) and raise its profit expectations for 2025. Tremendously broad product portfolio and incredibly difficult to rip out. While SAP is known for both its applications and infrastructure products, its backbone is enterprise ERP, which often takes years to implement and is the backbone that runs most businesses (with data on customers, inventory, receipts and transactions, and more depending on the number of applications embedded). Once installed, a business is likely to run on SAP in perpetuity.

That being said, however, we should note that SAP does face a number of risks:

Competition amid large-cap tech. Despite its dominance in ERP, it’s certainly not alone in the space. Other similarly large companies are also competing for its business, including Oracle’s (ORCL) Fusion ERP and Workday’s finance and ERP systems.

Despite its dominance in ERP, it’s certainly not alone in the space. Other similarly large companies are also competing for its business, including Oracle’s (ORCL) Fusion ERP and Workday’s finance and ERP systems. Has SAP hit a saturation point. Though the company is achieving double-digit cloud growth, total revenue growth is hovering around 10%. In large part, SAP has already conquered the ERP market. Its cloud shift may be boosting its recurring revenue, but there is no greenfield swath of growth territory for SAP to conquer.

The biggest risk to SAP, meanwhile, is its valuation. Currently sitting at a 43x forward P/E, the stock now sits above a number of its large-cap tech peers and substantially above the broader S&P 500:

With valuation in mind, I think SAP will trade in a range-bound manner through the rest of the year. Keep watching this stock, but don’t buy hoping for substantial upside.

Q2 download

Let’s now go through SAP’s latest quarter results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

SAP Q2 highlights (SAP Q2 earnings release)

SAP’s revenue grew 10% y/y to a staggering €8.29 billion, both accelerating over 8% growth in Q1 and beating Wall Street’s expectations of €8.26 billion. And has been the case over the past few years, cloud revenue growth far outpaced total revenue, up 25% y/y to €4.15 billion, now representing exactly half of the company’s total revenue. We note as well that FX has ceased being either a tailwind or headwind to the company (earlier, the U.S. dollar’s strength relative to the euro had been a boon to SAP, inflating its revenue growth above constant-currency rates; partially offset by yen weakness). Additionally, it’s worth calling out that SAP’s flagship cloud ERP saw even stronger 33% y/y growth, and was the lion’s share of cloud revenue at €3.41 billion.

Part of the catalyst behind ERP strength was additional functionality released in April, adding AI capabilities to the company’s supply chain solutions - already considered best of breed. The company notes that these features help to speed decision-making, streamline product development and improve the manufacturing process. In addition, late in Q2 the company also announced a broader partnership with Amazon’s AWS (AMZN), bringing SAP’s AI-infused ERP capabilities to customers in AWS.

Here's more anecdotal color on AI deal trends from CEO Christian Klein's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

In Q2, customers selected our CX AI toolkit to boost the productivity of sales teams by up to 10% and e-commerce teams by up to 50%. Our Gen AI features in Concur were very popular, too. 150,000 users every week now use these features, processing nearly 1 million hotel bills per month. Overall, we have published over 60 Gen AI use cases to date and are on track to deliver more than 100 scenarios by the end of this year. Last but not least, our Gen AI hub on BTP is buzzing with activity. Since Sapphire, we have seen a lot of additional interest from big customers. Over 90 partner use cases are now in co-innovation, including use cases with big systems integrators. One example is Smart Dispute Management developed by Ernst & Young. The use case streamlines the returns management process, reducing manual effort and minimizing hours."

Pro forma operating margins also rose to 23.4%, a boost of 430bps sequentially and 410bps y/y. The company is beginning to reap benefits from its workforce re-skilling program, which without massive layoffs is allowing the company to keep headcount costs in check and not expand hiring levels.

It’s worth noting that SAP is implementing a new, more formalized dividend policy as of June, committing to paying out at least 40% of the company’s profit after tax as a dividend.

For FY25, we note that the company has boosted its pro forma operating profit guidance to €10.2 billion (2% higher than its prior €10.0 billion outlook):

SAP 2025 ambition update (SAP Q2 earnings release)

Year to date through Q2 of FY24, the company’s after-tax, after-interest profit stood at a 64% ratio of pro forma operating income, or €6.53 billion in after-tax profit. This indicates that the company is signaling a floor of €2.61 billion in dividends for next year. With ~1.17 billion in shares outstanding for this quarter, this works out to €2.23 in annualized dividend next year. Again, this is a floor (the company intends to pay “at least” 40% of post-tax profits), but represents a slight increase over its current dividend rate of €0.55 per quarter, or €2.20 per year (a 1.1% yield). If the company recognizes any additional benefit from its restructuring program and increases its profit guidance again (which is likely to happen considering the top-line cloud and AI strength we’re seeing, before even hitting FY25), investors should see it materialize more immediately in the form of a boosted dividend.

Key takeaways

It’s clear that SAP is achieving tremendous results and building on strong deal momentum, while other pockets of the software sector are citing more macro-based headwinds. But we do have to recognize that a lot of this strength is already priced into SAP’s stock at a >40x P/E ratio, and I’d rather wait for prices to cool off before buying in.