Investment Thesis

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) just had a superb quarter, with both revenue and EPS beating expectations. While I'm positive about the business's growth outlook with a 3-year view, valuation and the limited gap between my independent 1-year target price and the current stock price is a concern. Therefore, I initiate a HOLD rating on the stock and would re-rate the company to a "Buy" once the stock price falls to my buy price of $55.

Business Overview

Construction Partners is classified as an industrial services business under the infrastructure construction industry under the RBICS classification. This is a non-discretionary industry, as most of the funding comes from the Department of Transportation (roughly 60% of revenue comes from public sector projects, 10-K). Construction Partners mainly operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, US. Note that the infrastructure construction industry is very fragmented in terms of geographical distribution, and Construction Partners is the top player in local areas.

Revenue Breakdown

The Revenue growth of Construction Partners, which has ranged from 15% to 20% since its founding, could be broken down into two parts, organic and acquisitive. Roughly half of the revenue growth each year comes from the acquisition of other local construction businesses and plants. For instance, as listed in 10-Q for the third quarter, ROAD acquired Hudson Paving and Robinson Paving Company. These acquisitions expand Construction Partner's market area while adding one more HMA plant as vertical integration to the business. The other half comes from the organic side, with around 4% price growth and 3%-6% targeted real organic growth. This is the revenue earned from the construction and maintenance of roadways and the sales of Hot Mixed Asphalt to other businesses. Acquisitions made in the previous quarters all contributed to the organic growth in the future. As the CEO addressed at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference:

And so what we want to try to do, because we think that's the best return for our shareholders, is where we can grow organically. We want to - that 7% to 10%, right now, we think about 4% of that's price. That's what we're sort of thinking in our models. So that's 3% to 6% real organic growth that we need to focus on every year creating. And so we do that through growing market share where we are greenfields, where we go into adjacent markets.

In Q3, the company achieved 13% organic growth & 9.7% acquisitive growth, a very strong momentum that I expect to be carried down to the next quarter and FY25.

Growth Plan & Management

Before looking into Road-Map 2027, the company's 5-year target from 2023 to 2027, let's first review its 5-year IPO plan from 2018 to 2022, which could give us some clues on the credibility of the management and the momentum of the business.

Analyst Day Presentation

From the graph shown in the Analyst Day Presentation, Oct 2023, it's clear that Construction Partners successfully beat its target, with 30% higher revenue and revenue CAGR of 17.6%, despite the Covid-19 tailwinds that impacted the industry severely in 2020. There was also a notable managerial transition in 2021 when Fred Smith became the new CEO. Under his leadership, Construction Partners successfully recovered from the pandemic and was able to grow 42.93% in 2022, significantly outperforming the CAGR target. Therefore, I believe in the current management's ability to guide Construction Partners to sustainable growth.

Analyst Day Presentation

Road-Map 2027, the company's 5-year growth plan (also given on the Analyst Day Oct 2023), focuses on 3 main targets: Revenue CAGR of 15-20%, Adjusted EBITDA of 13-14% by FY27, and Net Income CAGR of 34-38% (on another page of the presentation). I built the five-year model based on Road-Map 2027 with the expectation that the company could beat the Adjusted EBITDA margin, given strong momentum in 2024.

Financials

FactSet, Author's own model

The pandemic significantly impacted ROAD's ROIC, a metric reflecting both the profitability and capital intensity of a business. In 2023 and the first half of 2024, the growth in invested capital notably slowed to 5.51% and 8.62%, a stark contrast to the 30%+ growth seen in 2022 and 2021. Therefore, I projected invested capital growth of 13% and 15% from 2025 to 2028 as my conservative estimates. I anticipate ROAD's ROIC improving steadily over the next five years, driven by the slower invested capital growth and normalized, robust NOPAT growth that will be illustrated in the Financial Model section.

FactSet, Author's own model

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is one of the key performance indicators on which the company provides guidance. Road-Map 27 suggests 50bp to 75bp annual increase in adjusted EBITDA margin, driven by an 8-10 bps annual decrease in SG&A as a percentage of revenue and gross margin expansion. Healthy and steady margin expansion is favored by investors, as it promotes PE expansion and EPS growth.

One more metric I'd like to briefly mention is the Net Debt/EBITDA. In Q2 2024, the Construction Partner's Net Debt/EBITDA was 1.81 (source from FactSet), and the management expects this figure to range from 1.5 to 2.5 for sustainable growth mentioned in Q2 and Q3's earnings call. Typically, net debt/EBITDA under 3 indicates the company is healthily leveraged without much financial risk, which is crucial for a mid-cap, rapidly growing company like Construction Partners.

Financial Model & Valuation

Given the inaccuracies embedded in the Discounted Cash Flow model, I prefer to use relative valuation (historical PE NTM) for all my models.

Revenue Line

On Q3's conference call, management again raised revenue guidance for 2024 from 1750-1825 to 1810-1850, to 1835-1860. Given the company's ability to raise and beat revenue guidance in the last 2 years, I modeled this year's revenue to be 1867, or 19.39% yoy growth. For FY25, I used my backlog forecast as a reference. My forecast of the FY24 backlog is 1890, given a stronger-than-expected increase in backlog in Q3. In Q3, the company reported a backlog of 1860, up from 1790 in Q2. Despite HMA businesses typically experiencing a decrease in backlog in summer, ROAD has been able to increase it for 15 consecutive quarters. FY25's forecasted revenue growth is upward revised at 18.26%, with FY26, 27, and 28's revenue growth forecasted to be 16.5%, 16.0%, and 15.5%, to imply prudence in my model. On Q3's earnings call, the management addressed that this year is the second year where IIJA's money is actually put into use (which is in full gear now), another reason I'd expect stronger growth in these two years. The Construction Partner, despite avoiding becoming the prime contractor as it's more familiar and tends to take low-risk contracts, would benefit tremendously from being a subcontractor of those IIJA megaprojects. As a reminder, with its acquisition-based growth strategy, Construction Partners has been able to grow 15%-20% for around 20 years (see Revenue Breakdown), justifying my base case estimates.

Gross Margin To Operating Margin

Since the company does not provide gross margin guidance, I modeled my gross margin so that the adjusted EBITDA margin could fit the 50-75 bps annual increase outlined in Road-Map 27. For FY24, given the strong performance in the first 2 quarters, I modeled the gross margin to be 13.94%, resulting in an 84.32 bps increase in adjusted EBITDA margin. The margin expansion of ROAD is primarily driven by the company's increasing bidding ability, vertical integration (acquisition of Asphalt plants, for example), scale, and the productivity of workers under the lead of an excellent management team. SG&A as a percentage of revenue is modeled with an 8-10 bps decrease each year, and I averaged the gain on sales of equipment of 3 previous fiscal years as future estimates.

To Net Income

Interest expense is expected to grow modestly, around 3.5% to 2028, taking into account the establishment of an interest sweep program in 2024 (which boost significantly the interest income). I took the 3-year average for other income. The effective tax rate is set around 25%, in line with the provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before tax in the previous year. This arrives me at the final item, net income, which grows at a CAGR of 37.20% from 2023 to 2027, at the high end of the 34-38% guidance (given the strong momentum and positive outlook seen in FY24).

Diluted EPS

Diluted shares are expected to grow by 0.4% annually. Here are my diluted EPS forecasts.

Author's own model

Valuation

FactSet

Unsurprisingly, ROAD's PE NTM is mainly driven by its YoY revenue growth in each quarter. Huge upswing and downswing in the PE multiples in 2022 and earlier 2023 were mainly caused by the business's unstable growth momentum at that time, with revenue growth ranging from 49.25% YOY to 10.95% YOY. It's important to note that the market does extrapolate on current information (shown on PE fluctuations) because it has limited information about the future. Due to my expectation of the stimulus IIJA brings to the company, I do expect a higher-than-normal valuation in the next 2 years, therefore forecasting 2024 PE NTM at 35, a figure slightly above the company's five-year average PE NTM to justify the higher-than-normal revenue growth. I forecasted its 2026 PE NTM to be around 31x with the assumption that revenue growth decreases gradually each year (mean-reversion), but is still above 15%, at its long-term historical growth rate (without extreme external conditions). The figure also fits the 5-year average PE NTM shown by FactSet, at 30.40.

Data from FactSet

Here's the relative valuation of a set of construction companies in the US with a similar market cap. ROAD has the most stable and fastest revenue growth in the 5-year context, with the highest PE NTM valuation among its peers. Combining this factor with the stable margin expansion previously mentioned, I believe a PE multiple at 34.1 is fairly priced. (Data from Aug 14.)

Summary Table (One Year Base Case Target Price: $66.80)

Author's own model

Comparable Analysis

FactSet

No company within the category with a similar market cap can grow at a pace like Construction Partners, therefore giving it a premium on valuation. (data obtained a few days earlier, justifying the differences in number) Sterling Infrastructure has the highest ROIC and gross margin LTM. However, it faces slower growth and limited margin expansion seen in analyst consensus estimates, which is why I favor Construction Partners over it.

Catalyst

Realization of IIJA in the incoming year. A potential Trump win in the 2024 election, with looser regulation for M&A.

Risk Factors

The highway & road construction industry relies heavily on government contracts. Therefore, a potential reduction in Department of Transportation expenditure due to change in government infrastructure policies may severely impact the growth of the business

Inflation erodes the margin of construction businesses heavily, as government and private companies only grant fixed-priced contracts. Rebound in inflation or energy prices may significantly deteriorate the result of operations.

Weather conditions in the southeastern US would influence the efficiency of operation, as all the construction work is carried out outside. Extreme weather conditions may impede the work in progress of the business.

Economic conditions may adversely impact the business if the government and private customers reduce spending on road maintenance & construction due to reduced demand for infrastructure projects.

Rating: Hold

To sum up, Construction Partners is a solid business that could bring high long-term returns to investors, with its proven acquisitive growth strategy and stable margin expansion. The new management also has demonstrated its ability to realize and beat the company's long-term plan. However, the current PE NTM of 34.01 may suggest there's limited upside for growth (my guess for peak PE NTM would be around 38, based on historical PE NTM), and the risk-reward ratio is not favorable, with 16%+ downside in the summary table. A share price of $55 would be a good buying opportunity for me in a mild macro environment, with the price of $50 being the "no-brainer" entry point. Therefore, I'd initiate a "Hold" rating on the stock, while biased toward a "Buy" in the long term. While Q3 is an upbeat quarter, and the management said on the call that the macro environment for this industry remains solid with strong and steady demand on private projects, the latest uncertainty regarding macro conditions in the market set the stock into huge fluctuation, and my advice on it would be to stay cautious with rigorous risk control.