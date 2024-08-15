Irina Starikova

Thesis

In my last quarterly update on Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK), I covered in detail the potential for the company's acquisition of Durango Midstream. The stock showed modest price gains in the two months that followed, just to be wiped out with the broader market decline during the first week of August.

KNTK Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This presents an opportunity as KNTK reported an earnings beat, reporting an EPS of $0.54/share, beating estimates by $0.18/share. This performance is even more impressive in the context that the company was missing the impact of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline for the month of June due to divestiture.

The base business with the addition of the Durango assets has allowed the company to raise its full year EBITDA guidance to $940-$980 million. This is right in line with my previous projection of $967 million for full year EBITDA generation.

With the Durango acquisition fully under the control of KNTK, the company has been able to identify several smaller capital projects to organically grow the combined asset base. Accordingly, the company has increased its target CAPEX spending for the year as well as starting pre-FID work on a new processing plant, Kings Landing II.

Thanks to the market pullback, I am upgrading KNTK to a STRONG BUY. I see significant earnings growth potential following the integration of Durango Midstream and the announcements of new growth projects.

Q2 Earnings Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was reported at $234.3 million, a 13% YoY increase, and essentially flat compared to Q1. Earnings in the gathering side of the business were up 3% corresponding to an equivalent increase in system volumes.

The long-haul pipeline transportation segment saw a decline of 2% in adjusted EBITDA, mainly attributed to the divestiture of the Gulf Coast Express pipeline. This was partially offset by increased volumes through the PHP and Delaware Link pipelines. Overall, the company's earnings profile remained consistent at a 60/40 split between gathering/processing and long-haul pipeline transportation.

Operational Map (KNTK Investor Presentation)

Now that the major moving parts of the Durango acquisition and the GCP divestiture are firmly in the books, the company has increased its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a midpoint of $960 million. This is up from the prior midpoint of $932.5 million, or 3%.

New Growth Projects

The Q2 earnings report also included several announcements that will improve the business fundamentals as the company enters 2025.

A new service agreement in Eddy County for additional volumes.

Increased minimum volume commitments (MVCs) and margins on its Lea County assets.

Both of these announcements are regarded as small add-ons that offer a quick return on cash flows. These small capital projects are expected to be completed during Q4 of this year to abbreviate the time from initial spending, to realizing the new cash flows. The additional volumes and higher margins set 2025 up for both earnings and total system volume growth.

Durango Assets (KNTK Investor Presentation)

In addition to these two smaller bolt-on projects, KNTK is also aggressively addressing the solution to the lack of natural gas processing capacity in the northern Delaware basin. As part of the Durango acquisition, it acquired Kings Landing I which was still under construction. In Q1 2025, Kings Landing I is expected to enter operation and produce $70-$75 million in EBITDA annually.

To optimize this asset, KNTK is enhancing the Durango system by building a 20-inch pipeline to ensure the plant has sufficient access to gas supply to run at full capacity. CEO Jamie Welch laid out the vision for this new pipeline in the Q2 conference call.

We are also mid-construction on a 20-inch pipeline running across the Durango system. That will provide connectivity to Kings Landing I upon in-service and greatly improve system hydraulics. We can now see in our forecast that Kings Landing I will be fully sold out sooner than we ever could have imagined. You have 200 million cubic feet a day of actual process -- inlet processing capacity. And that's how we run. It's pretty static. 70, 75 million bucks of EBITDA, as we said on our callback when we announced this in May.

The near-term success with contracting Kings Landing I has prompted KNTK to begin the process of evaluating the potential for a second plant at Kings Landing. Long-term lead items have been ordered and included in the revised 2024 CAPEX budget (more on that later) to support a Q3 2026 in-service date. Kings Landing II would be additive to expansion plans at the company's Kings Landing I and Dagger Draw facilities that are planned for the 2025/2026 time frame.

The cumulative impact of these projects can be quite substantial given the small size of KNTK's current earnings profile. Later, we will dive into potential free cash flow models.

Expanding The CAPEX Budget

To finance these new projects, KNTK doubled its previous CAPEX budget. The new budget now stands at $260-$300 million, up from $125-$165 million. The majority of this additional capital is expected to be allocated to the Kings Landing Complex, as well as drive the build-out of the existing Durango assets.

Revised CAPEX Spending (KNTK Investor Presentation)

Jamie Welch again gave analysts additional color on how the new budget would be allocated to help service the company's growth strategy.

For context, roughly $100 million of the guidance increase is capital associated with Durango. The remainder of the increase is driven by new projects in New Mexico that have been announced since issuing our full year 2024 CapEx guidance in February. In fact, the projects included in our initial 2024 CapEx guidance are trending approximately 5% below budgeted costs. So $100 million should be filled in this context. It is growth capital, so it includes Kings Landing I. It is growth capital as it relates to, we talk about the 20-inch backbone pipeline across the system, which will allow for, obviously, additional volumes to be connected that will then obviously be used to fill up Kings Landing I, and some of this pre-FID and long lead critical path items that we've got sanctioned for Kings Landing II. So that is the bucket. If I was going to think about sort of remedial maintenance, it's probably $5 million of that amount. And maintenance is probably an equivalent amount on top of that.

Investors should also expect that the capital budget remains slightly inflated in 2025 to complete the Eddy County buildout. KNTK expects to spend $100 million in 2025 and $50 million in 2026 to complete the southern expansion.

Most importantly, the management team expects these investments in the Durango system to earn a premium compared to what might be seen elsewhere in the Permian. The company projects these projects can be completed at a 5x multiple to projected EBITDA.

Jamie Welch - KNTK, CEO

Yes, if we have an average on a dollar, like a buck 10 MCF, you're looking at a 50% increase on that margin, right, up there in the north, and that's obviously because you're packaging everything, compression, treating, gathering, processing, and so that's obviously very, very attractive.

The Durango acquisition appears to have given KNTK a very profitable runway to meaningfully grow its bottom line.

Updated Free Cash Flow Model

With the changes in capital spending, and new contracts announced during the quarter, I updated the previous FCF model. The additional CAPEX spending will push the 2024 budget to near breakeven with the potential for a slight cash burn if EBITDA only hits the projected midpoint.

In 2025, I have modeled a slightly higher capital spend profile under the assumption that Kings Landing II reaches FID and commands a healthy amount of capital. The additional earnings from the initial phase at Kings Landing as well as the recent contract agreements in Eddy and Lea Counties will boost earnings to fully cover the additional expense.

Looking out further, I would expect capital expenses to drop significantly in 2026 as all the current projects with the exception of Kings Landing II will be complete. This should create a path to significant FCF growth.

FY 2024 FY 2025e Adjusted EBITDA $960 Million $1045 Million Interest Expense ($200 Million) ($200 Million) Tax Expense ($30 Million) ($35 Million) Dividend Expense ($472.5 Million) ($475 Million) Capital Expense ($280 Million) ($300 Million) Remaining FCF ($22.5 Million) +$35 Million Click to enlarge

Valuation

This new earnings profile makes KNTK slightly more attractive than when I conducted my initial analysis of the company. My original analysis guided for a 10.3x EV to EBITDA multiple based on 2024 full year earnings. The revised earnings estimates have now allowed the forward estimates to match that prediction fairly well.

However, when evaluating the company based on the expected 2025 earnings estimates, that valuation drops to 9.3x, a full turn lower. This level of valuation for a midstream company is extremely cheap, especially for one with a growth trajectory beyond 2026. Assuming the valuation returns to a more typical 11.5x EV to EBITDA ratio, the share price has a 25% upside based on 2025 earnings.

This upside would imply a $51/share in addition to collecting a 7.3% dividend yield on originally invested capital.

Data by YCharts

Risks

In my previous analysis, I highlighted the lack of public float as a key risk to investor's capital. Earlier this week a perfect example of this risk showed itself in the ownership structure of Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES). Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) announced it would be selling 19 million units of its previous 49.8% ownership of WES. As a result, the stock sold off approximately 10% despite no new shares being issued.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, 70% of KNTK's common stock (Class A shares or Class C units) is allocated between two corporations, Blackstone and I Squared Capital. Should either of these companies sell off a portion of its stake, investors should expect a similar or potentially larger sell-off.

KNTK Capital Structure (KNTK Investor Presentation)

Investor Key Takeaways