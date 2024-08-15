Silver Beech Capital Q2 2024 Investor Letter

Galeanu Mihai

Dear Fellow Investors and Friends,

The estimated second quarter year-to-date 2024 and historical net performance for Silver Beech Capital, LP ("the Fund" or "Silver Beech") is presented below.

Performance Summary*:

January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2024 SilverBeech S&P500 (SP500, SPX) Russell2000 (RTY) Compound Annual Return 22.5% 12.4% 1.4% Value of $100 Invested $202 $150 $105 Click to enlarge

Performance Comparison: Value of $100 Invested at Inception*

*Returns presented above for Silver Beech are net of 1% management fee and 20% incentive fee above a 6% hard hurdle as of June 30, 2024, and since inception (January 11, 2023). Actual performance will vary depending on the timing of contribution(s) and fees. Returns for the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 are total returns and include dividend reinvestment. 2023 returns begin January 11 to match Silver Beech's inception. Please see additional disclosure. Click to enlarge

Since track record inception, Silver Beech has compounded at a 22.5% annualized return (net of fees), which equates to 10.1% annualized outperformance over the S&P 500. Silver Beech returned 11.6% through the second quarter year-to-date 2024, compared to the S&P 500's 15.3% return and the Russell 2000's 1.7% return.

Only 25% of companies individually outperformed the S&P 500 index return in the first half of 2024 (and only 28% outperformed in 2023), whereas in normal years, about 50% of companies outperform the index and the other 50% underperform. This makes 2024 the most "lopsided" year in market history. The second most lopsided year in market history was 1998 during the dotcom bubble and the third most lopsided year was 2023.

This phenomenon is being driven by outsized returns from the largest technology companies named the "Magnificent Seven," which account for nearly two-thirds of the S&P 500's returns since the start of 2023 and cumulatively returned 184% over the same period. As a result, at the end of Q2 2024, the S&P 500 traded at a ~22x forward P/E ratio, the highest level since the ~22x forward P/E ratio of Q4 2021 (which was the highest level since 1999's dotcom era ~24x forward P/E ratio).

How could $1 of corporate earnings be worth more today than two years ago even though short and long interest rates are substantially higher? Market bulls point to substantial future profits from generative AI which they expect will disproportionately benefit large technology companies.

Since fund launch at the beginning of 2023, Silver Beech has outperformed the S&P 500's technology-centric performance by primarily investing outside the technology sector in companies with strong current earnings power. Silver Beech's portfolio is very differentiated from the S&P 500. Constructed from only our best ideas, Silver Beech's portfolio of companies possesses strong competitive advantages. Over our long-term investment horizon, where we strive to ignore short-term price volatility, these companies should outperform because:

They earn above-average returns on capital due to the persistence of misunderstood competitive advantages that we recognize today with careful study. They trade at low multiples of normalized earnings power and below intrinsic value.

As depicted below, Silver Beech's portfolio is inexpensive compared to the S&P 500 but possesses similar growth and operating metrics.

Portfolio Comparison S&P 500 as of June 30, 2024 Silver Beech Cap-Weighted Equal-Weighted Price-to-Book Ratio 2.0x 4.9x 2.9x Price-to-Earnings Ratio (GAAP '24E) 14.7x 22.7x 17.6x Price-to-Earnings Ratio (GAAP '25E) 11.7x 19.8x 15.4x GAAP EPS Growth CAGR ('24E-'26E) 15.2% 13.7% 12.7% After-Tax Returns-on-Capital ~15% ~15% ~12% # Holdings 9 500 500 Click to enlarge

Portfolio Update

For this quarter, we have written about our investment in Burford Capital.

Burford Capital (BUR)

Legal finance is a niche alternative asset class that typically involves an investor funding expenses associated with a legal claim (litigation or arbitration) in exchange for a portion of any ultimate award (settlement or judgement for damages). Burford Capital ("Burford") is a leading global legal finance company dual listed on NYSE and LSE with over fifty lawyer-investment professionals, a $7 billion legal finance portfolio, and experience working with every major corporate law firm to source investment opportunities. In its 15 years since inception, Burford has achieved an elite 27% gross IRR / 1.8x gross return on invested capital ("ROIC") track record on realized investments.

Importantly, Burford funds commercial litigation, and does not fund consumer litigation. Consumer litigation, such as personal injury, usually involves inexperienced consumers and attracts more scrutiny from politicians, regulators, and consumer protection law.

Burford relies on two sources of capital to fund its legal finance investments:

Burford's own balance sheet and third-party capital from Burford's private funds managed for institutions.

The second is easier to value because there are several asset managers with similar asset-light business models that generate attractive recurring and high-margin cash flows. But third-party asset management is a small part of Burford's value relative to its balance sheet finance segment.

Burford's balance sheet funds most of its investment opportunities and is the company's major growth and profit center. Compared to an asset-light asset manager, evaluating a balance sheet finance company that specializes in legal finance is more difficult due to few comparable companies, complex accounting, lumpy cash flows, and a constant stream of news related to obscure legal cases that may or may not be important. Given its niche investment category, funding mix, and irregular cash flow profile, Burford is one of the more misunderstood companies we have studied. We believe Burford is an attractive investment opportunity because:

High-quality business: Legal finance's attractive risk-adjusted returns: Burford has been able to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in legal finance (15-year since inception track record realizing a 27% gross IRR / 1.8x gross ROIC on realized investments). These returns are strong and unlevered. Returns are also acyclical because legal finance outcomes are significantly less sensitive to economic and interest rate volatility than other assets. Long investment runway: the global legal market is large and growing. Legal finance's share of legal market spend should continue to grow due to strong customer value proposition. Corporate plaintiffs dislike typical legal compensation models that charge by hour irrespective of the case outcome; legal finance helps solve this problem by funding case costs. Law firms are attracted to legal finance providers as they reduce the number of contingency cases 1 and enable plaintiffs to pursue litigation seen as too expensive. Intellectual property: intellectual property is a competitive advantage in legal finance. Approximately 70% of Burford's investments result in settlement. The details of a settlement are almost always private. This prevents competitors from learning about the profitability of the case and matching such profitability to its unique counterparties and legal jurisdiction. Arbitrations are also generally private. Burford's intellectual property is its deep catalog of proprietary case data that enables it to compete more effectively. Indeed, we believe this competitive advantage is slowly materializing as a greater portion of Burford's recent investments resulted favorably in settlement. High returns on equity: Burford's legal finance has produced enviable returns, but this performance requires a team of highly trained and well-compensated lawyer-investors. Compensation, administrative platform expenses, and taxes dilute Burford's strong case level unlevered returns. However, Burford does use debt to accretively fund investment opportunities. When normalizing for the company's lumpy case profits, compensation, and accretive leverage, we believe Burford generates 25% returns on equity and has margin of safety even if go-forward returns on equity are lower.

Aligned management team: Burford's management team own ~9% of outstanding shares worth $250M+. The bulk of senior management's compensation is deferred and linked to the realized performance of the company's legal finance portfolio and private funds.

Burford's management team own ~9% of outstanding shares worth $250M+. The bulk of senior management's compensation is deferred and linked to the realized performance of the company's legal finance portfolio and private funds. Asymmetric upside: in addition to its high-quality business, Burford offers asymmetric upside. Burford's largest, most profitable holding is a $16 billion judgement in U.S. courts against Argentina named the "YPF case." Burford's pro-rata share of the YPF case is $6 billion and accrues post-judgement interest at ~5% per year. The precise outcome of this highly litigated and extraordinary case is unknown given the difficulty of enforcing a judgement against Argentina. Burford will likely settle for a lower amount rather than collect the full judgement. How much lower? In our view, even a nominal settlement would be met favorably as we believe the current stock price gives the company close to zero credit for the YPF case. Argentina's new pro-capitalism leader, President Milei, understands the importance of the YPF case for attracting new investment in Argentina and publicly stated in a TV interview about the YPF case that "we have the willingness to pay." Regardless, we expect Argentina will take the YPF case to the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the Argentine presidential administration's legal liability. Milei needs to publicly demonstrate that his administration has exhausted all legal options, especially given the long history in Argentina of presidential administrations suing prior ones for their actions.

in addition to its high-quality business, Burford offers asymmetric upside. Burford's largest, most profitable holding is a $16 billion judgement in U.S. courts against Argentina named the "YPF case." Burford's pro-rata share of the YPF case is $6 billion and accrues post-judgement interest at ~5% per year. The precise outcome of this highly litigated and extraordinary case is unknown given the difficulty of enforcing a judgement against Argentina. Burford will likely settle for a lower amount rather than collect the full judgement. How much lower? In our view, even a nominal settlement would be met favorably as we believe the current stock price gives the company close to zero credit for the YPF case. Argentina's new pro-capitalism leader, President Milei, understands the importance of the YPF case for attracting new investment in Argentina and publicly stated in a TV interview about the YPF case that "we have the willingness to pay." Regardless, we expect Argentina will take the YPF case to the U.S. Supreme Court to limit the Argentine presidential administration's legal liability. Milei needs to publicly demonstrate that his administration has exhausted all legal options, especially given the long history in Argentina of presidential administrations suing prior ones for their actions. Attractive valuation: we have argued that Burford is a high-quality company that generates 25% returns on equity in a normalized environment with a long runway of investment opportunities. Excluding the YPF case, we believe Burford is worth $14+ per share.2 The YPF case introduces uncertainty into the overall fair value estimate, so we've created a table below that sensitizes the YPF case judgement recovery against investment upside. In our view, the significant YPF case uncertainty presents a massive opportunity for long-term-oriented Burford investors. Burford investors are getting paid to wait for the ultimate YPF recovery outcome and stand to benefit from the significant interim compounding of the company's balance sheet legal finance portfolio.

Figures in $USD per share unless noted otherwise % of YPF Case Judgement Recovered 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% YPF case value $0.00 $2.74 $5.47 $8.21 $10.94 $13.68 $16.41 Burford fair value (ex-YPF)2 $14.00 $14.00 $14.00 $14.00 $14.00 $14.00 $14.00 Total fair value of Burford $14.00 $16.74 $19.47 $22.21 $24.94 $27.68 $30.41 Burford Stock Price (6/30/2024) $13.05 $13.05 $13.05 $13.05 $13.05 $13.05 $13.05 % Upside to fair value 7% 28% 49% 70% 91% 112% 133% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

It is our great privilege to be your partner and manage your capital alongside our own. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions.

Sincerely,

James Hollier, Partner & Portfolio Manager

James Kovacs, Partner

Silver Beech Capital, LP - Fund Summary as of June 30, 2024 Fund Holdings: Name Ticker Sector Description British American Tobacco BTI Tobacco Large global producer of consumer tobacco and nicotine products. Products include Vuse, Velo, Grizzly, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Camel, American Spirit, and Newport. Brookfield Corporation BN Asset Management Holding company primarily comprised of asset manager, reinsurer, real assets, fund stakes, and carried interest. Burford Capital BUR Asset Management Leading legal finance focused global investor and asset manager. Dentalcorp DNTL:CA Medical Care Facilities Largest owner, acquiror, and partner of Canadian dental practices with over 550 practices. Energy Transfer ET Oil & Gas (MidStream) Leading owner of U.S. energy infrastructure assets that treat, transport, store, and export hydrocarbons. Fairfax Financial FFH:CA Insurance (P&C) Holding company primarily comprised of property and casualty insurers and reinsurers. Fidelity National FNF Insurance (Specialty) Leading U.S provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. Also 85% owner of life insurer F&G. R1 RCM RCM Health Info Svcs. Revenue cycle management provider for U.S. hospitals and physician groups. WillScot WSC Rental & Leasing Svcs. Largest North American provider of portable and turnkey modular building units and storage space. Click to enlarge Fund Composition By Market Capitalization: Weight Large Cap (greater than $12 billion) 51.5% Mid Cap (greater than $2 billion) 33.2% Small Cap (less than $2 billion) 15.3% Total 100.0% Click to enlarge Returns presented above for Silver Beech are net of 1% management fee and 20% incentive fee above a 6% hard hurdle since inception (January 11, 2023). Each Limited Partner's actual performance will vary depending on the timing of their contribution(s) and fees. Returns for the S&P 500 include dividend reinvestment. Please see additional disclosure. IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES Silver Beech Capital Management, LLC ("Silver Beech") is a New York limited liability company that serves as the investment manager to Silver Beech Capital, LP (the "Fund"), a Delaware limited partnership. The principals of Silver Beech are James Hollier, who serves as the portfolio manager and managing partner of the Fund, and James Kovacs, who serves as the managing partner of the Fund. All performance results presented herein refers to the performance of an unrestricted investor in the Fund since its inception. Net performance is presented net of the highest performance allocation in effect at the time (20%) above a 6% hurdle rate, the highest actual management fees (1.0%) charged at the time, and net of other expenses, and includes the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains. Performance for investors who subscribed on different dates, or who pay different fees would necessarily be different from the performance presented herein. The rate of return is calculated on a "time weighted" rate of return basis, which minimizes the effect of cash flows on the investment performance of the Fund. All monthly performance data presented herein reflects unaudited data, unless otherwise specified, and as such its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All securities transactions involve substantial risk of loss. The material presented is compiled from sources thought to be reliable, including in certain instances, from outside sources, but accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein reflect the judgment of Silver Beech and are subject to change. The information in this letter is for discussion purposes only. Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or investment strategy or a recommendation as to the advisability of investing in, purchasing or selling any security or investment strategy, which may only be made in the Fund's confidential offering memorandum and operative documents (collectively, the "Offering Documents"). Before making an investment decision with respect to the Fund, prospective investors are advised to read the Offering Documents carefully, which contain important information, including a description of the Fund's risks, investment program, fees, expenses, redemption and withdrawal limitations, standard of care and exculpation, etc. Prospective investors should also consult with their tax and financial advisors as well as legal counsel. The Offering Documents are the sole documents on which a potential investor is entitled to rely in evaluating an investment in the Fund. The information in this letter does not take into account the particular investment objectives, restrictions, or financial, legal or tax situation of any specific prospective investor, and an investment in the Fund may not be suitable for many prospective investors. This letter is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, investment, tax or legal advice. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Footnotes 1In contingency cases, the bulk of a law firm's compensation is contingent on a positive legal outcome. 2Burford fair value (ex-YPF) of $14 per share is equal to the sum of low-end estimates of $12 per share for Burford's balance sheet legal finance business and $2 per share for the asset manager. Please reach out if you would like a more detailed breakdown. Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.