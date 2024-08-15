nicolamargaret

Introduction

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is a financial services and insurance company whose history dates back more than 160 years. Back in January 2021, I discussed the company's issuance of its C Series preferred shares (EQH.PC). At the time, I believed that the preferred shares represented a good source of income for investors looking for safety in investment-grade preferred shares relative to the current interest rate environment. Today, I'm downgrading the position to a hold due to a few concerns, namely poor income relative to other preferred shares.

Second Quarter Earnings Results

Equitable Holdings earns money on insurance premiums and the fees generated from the assets it manages as a financial services provider. To hedge itself from shifts in the market, the company also engages in derivatives trading. During the first half of 2024, the company saw a $1 billion increase in revenues to $5.7 billion. The increase was driven by decreases in derivative losses, increases in net investment income, and an increase in investment management revenues. Equitable managed its expenses well, with increased costs related to market risk benefits and the interest paid to policyholders' accounts, but overall costs only rose by $150 million.

Investment management revenue is a large part of the company's overall revenue, and it is derived from assets under management. During the first half of 2024, assets under management grew from $692 to $770 billion. Almost all the growth is generated from market appreciation as new sales were largely offset by redemptions and the withdrawal of dividends that were not reinvested.

Equitable's balance sheet showed how the company invested in new assets in 2024. The insurer's cash balance grew by $1.5 billion to $9.7 billion. They also purchased fixed income securities and a few mortgage loans on real estate, which are the top two assets held by the company. The fixed income securities are currently holding significant unrealized losses as noted by the costs disclosed. Based on the costs, the unrealized losses grew from $7 billion to $8 billion during the first half of the year.

A deeper dive into the fixed assets shows the details surrounding the unrealized losses. The largest unrealized losses are among the corporate fixed income holdings with US Treasuries and agency debt being the next largest. Lower interest rates should increase the value of these securities and boost the company's balance sheet. It should be noted that the insurer appears to have holdings of asset-backed securities that are not agency-insured, which should be monitored for potential losses (such as defaults in the commercial real estate market).

Concerns With Leverage

Equitable Holding's balance sheet also highlights a good amount of leverage. The insurer has $3.4 billion in equity against $150 billion in liabilities (when removing the separate accounts). While it's worth monitoring, these fears are largely overblown when looking at their causes (high interest rates, low fixed income valuations) and the company's outlook against the macroeconomic backdrop (upcoming rate cuts).

The cash flow statement shows that the insurer has paid down long-term debt during 2024. The fueling of leverage is coming from policyholder deposits far outpacing withdrawals. Equitable Holdings is taking those proceeds, combined with the proceeds from its investments, and buying new fixed maturity investments, mortgage loans, and securities. As interest rates fall, the value of the insurer's fixed income securities will rise and build equity in the balance sheet.

Equitable Holdings has a relatively small amount of long-term debt that is shrinking. During the first half of 2024, Equitable paid off its commercial paper debt and some of its 5% notes due in 2048. It did issue 4.572% notes due in 2029, but ultimately long-term debt declined from $4 billion to $3.8 billion. The insurer does not have any debt maturing until 2028 and should be able to take advantage of lower rates to refinance its 7% bonds.

Risks to Equitable Holdings

While higher interest rates could further erode the value of the insurer's fixed income securities and cause issues with leverage, I believe this risk is relatively minimal with the current interest rate outlook. The primary risk that investors should monitor is deposit loss. Should the deposit flow reverse and create liquidity pressures, Equitable will need to sell its fixed income investments and convert its unrealized declines into realized losses. This will certainly diminish earnings and put a great amount of volatility on the share price.

Equitable Holdings also carries market risk. As described earlier, the bulk of growth regarding assets under management was derived from market appreciation during the first half of 2024. The appreciation helped fuel investment management incomes. Should the market reverse course and become volatile, assets under management will likely decline, and investment management income will drop with it. This is the primary risk driving me to avoid the insurer's common shares.

Why Not the Preferred Shares?

Equitable Holdings' situation is not a function of risk. I do not believe that the company will need to eliminate its preferred share dividends anytime soon. The issue I have is the pricing of the company's fixed income securities. With the preferred shares yielding under 6%, there are better options out there, especially in the space of investment-grade banks where some preferred dividends are 100 basis points higher. Even Equitable's debt is yielding less than 5%, which is way too low.

Conclusion

Equitable Holdings preferred share dividends are safe, but they are trading at dividend yields below many investment-grade peers. The company's fixed income has also followed suit by trading at yields of under 5%. While investors would collect income from investing in these securities, they would be better served with higher yielding investment-grade alternatives, even CDs and agency debt, which generate comparable income.