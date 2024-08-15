SCHD: Still The Gold Standard Of Dividend ETFs

Tara Moore

Over the past several years, dividend funds have struggled, lagging growth categories that powered through the headwinds of rising interest rates. As asset classes reeled from the largest increases to borrowing costs in decades, tech behemoths have powered ahead and continue growing, seemingly with no end in sight. The largest companies in the world have become even larger and today represent an unprecedented portion of major indices, such as the S&P 500.

This enormous growth in earnings and market capitalization at the top has left many dividend paying companies, and funds, in the dust. For example, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has uncharacteristically underperformed the S&P 500 by a significant margin over the past two years. Historically, the fund has equaled, or even outperformed, the S&P, despite focusing on higher yielding companies. Despite falling off the wagon over the past two years, the tables appear to be turning as a major sector rotation is underway.

Today, we follow up on our previous coverage of SCHD, focusing on two key aspects. First, we will discuss index concentration and the need for diversification away from the Magnificent 7. Then, we will explore the fund’s sector leading dividend growth.

Fund Overview

Several months ago, we provided a comprehensive overview of SCHD outlining the index, methodology, and dividend history. Since we published the article in March, the fund’s index has not changed, continuing to follow the Dow Jones Dividend 100 index. In fact, SCHD is still the only U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking the Dow Jones Dividend 100 index, which covers 100 dividend paying companies from the United States.

Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index. Measures the stock performance of 100 high dividend paying U.S. companies with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios.

Our initial coverage of SCHD provided a description of the index’s construction. A set of 100 stocks are selected based on factors including dividend yield, dividend history, and dividend sustainability. To avoid reinventing the wheel, we will quote the prior article below.

The top-100 remaining stocks are selected based on a composite score of select financial metrics. These metrics include free cash flow to total debt, return on equity, and historical dividend growth rate. The international iteration of the index removes the bottom half of constituents with the highest three-year volatility. Both indices are reweighted on a quarterly basis. The screening approach is more intricate than other dividend funds which might prioritize by market capitalization or dividend yield alone. SCHD’s index looks deeper at metrics at the company level. For example, by examining free cash flow and return on equity, the index assesses the sustainability of dividend payments.

However, the same index does not mean that SCHD is the same fund. In fact, several important changes have occurred since our last article discussing SCHD. For example, the portfolio was rebalanced, removing a variety of successful performers including Broadcom (AVGO) and replacing them with some more traditional value picks such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), AbbVie (ABBV), and BlackRock (BLK), now accounting for over 13% on a combined basis. The top ten holdings account for more than 40% of the portfolio and includes other traditional value stocks such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Home Depot (HD).

Sector allocations are spread across Financials (17.7%), Health Care (16.2%), Consumer Staples (14.8%), and other categories traditionally associated with dividend-paying companies. Notably, Information Technology and Communication Services account for relatively small components of the index. More importantly, SCHD holds no Magnificent 7 stocks in the top ten holdings, making the fund a complement to highly concentrated indices including the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100.

As these select companies begin constituting a larger and larger portion of most indices, concentration risk has become increasingly apparent. With the top ten constituents accounting for more than one third of the S&P 500, the opportunity to add differentiated assets to spread risk is more relevant than ever.

One of the best aspects of SCHD is the index’s adherence to a traditional value tilt. Other competing funds such as the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) are categorized as value/dividend oriented funds. However, opening the hood reveals that these ETFs are highly concentrated in the same positions as most large capitalization funds. For example, FDVV’s three largest holdings are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Nvidia (NVDA).

It's a stretch to categorize any of these as “high dividend” stocks. However, beyond the misleading name it means that these investments provide little diversification from more traditional core holdings, such as SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) with the identical top three holdings.

Dividend Growth Continues To Lead Dividend ETFs

Investors purchase SCHD for the fund’s dividend. In the short term, most investors want the rising quarterly payments. However, more importantly, the dividend acts as a critical component of SCHD’s long-term performance. The recurring cash payment of dividend paying companies such as KO provide a long-term buoy for share price. Using KO as an example, we can note that shares have yielded around 3% perpetually, staying within 50 basis points of this yield over a number of years with few exceptions. However, KO’s share price has also marched upwards over this period. The correlation between the two is critical.

KO is a Dividend King and one of the most prolific dividend-paying stocks. The company has raised the dividend annually for more than six decades, establishing a dependable income stream that grows. The long-term dividend growth rate of around 5%, means that KO’s income and share price have shared the same long-term growth rate as yield remains steady.

This correlation stays true at the fund level. Over time, SCHD has maintained a steady dividend yield between 3% and 4%, commensurate with the yield of the fund’s underlying positions. This yield has remained steady over the past decades, again with few exceptions such as the pandemic. However, SCHD’s share price has marched upwards over the past ten years alongside the dividend, creating two tailwinds for shareholders, rising income and capital appreciation.

The relationship between SCHD’s dividend and share price is important to understand. SCHD’s share price is likely to follow the long-term performance of the fund’s dividend. This means that SCHD’s long term combined performance is only as good as the underlying index’s ability to identify dividends that will grow. Meager dividend growth will translate to meager share appreciation due to the locked yield range. So, how has SCHD’s dividend stacked up against competitors?

SCHD’s dividend growth rate has led competitors, averaging 11% per year over the past ten years. Over the past three and five years, SCHD’s dividend growth rate was 9% and 13%, respectively, amongst the fastest growing dividends of any ETF.

In fact, SCHD’s most recently declared dividend of $0.82 per share is 24% higher than the comparable dividend from the prior year. Year to date, dividends paid are 14% higher than the comparable period of the prior year, showing that SCHD is continuing to grow its dividend aggressively. This extraordinary dividend growth is responsible for SCHD’s outperformance of sector peers, including most of those mentioned above, over the past ten years.

Is the growing dividend magic, or does SCHD have a more rational explanation? The answer lies in the index’s success in identifying dividend success through the quantitative approach. With no active management, SCHD’s index identifies positions and balances the portfolio. Let’s see whether the two largest holdings are indicative of this success.

LMT is currently the largest position and a leader in the Aerospace sector. LMT has historically succeeded during times of geopolitical uncertainty, where their weapons systems become more relevant to customers around the globe. Today, a variety of geographies are facing perilous outlooks such as Israel-Gaza, Russia-Ukraine, and China-Taiwan. Looking back to the onset of the Global War on Terror, LMT excelled, with dividend payments increasing substantially as demand increased. Today, the outlook could be much the same for LMT embarking on a new era of dividend growth.

ABBV is the second-largest position in SCHD and coincidentally maintains one of the most impressive dividend growth histories on Wall Street. ABBV is a leading drug manufacturer around the world with their flagship product Humira. The company has a $336 billion market capitalization. Over time, the discovery and acquisition of new medications has led to extraordinary growth for ABBV’s dividend. Over the past decade, ABBV’s dividend has grown by over 14% per year.

These two companies are typical holdings of a value oriented, dividend-focused fund such as SCHD. Both have proven track records of increasing dividends, but also positive outlooks which suggest their ability to increase the dividend should continue. More importantly, their inclusion in SCHD is proof that the passive index is successfully identifying relevant companies that align with SCHD’s value proposition.

Conclusions & Takeaway

Simply put, SCHD is the gold standard of dividend paying exchange-traded funds. It also happens to be my second-largest exchange-traded fund investment. The fund is among the top performers in the high dividend segment and matched the performance of the S&P 500 over the first decade of the fund’s operation.

More recently, this performance has resumed as dividend stocks begin to regain some of their appeal to investors. Over the past three months, SPY has declined by 5% while SCHD has been flat. As the sector rotation continues, SCHD may continue to be a beneficiary.

The fact remains that the fund is only as good as the underlying index. As the only ETF tracking the Dow Jones Dividend 100 index, SCHD is unique but a leader amongst the competition. We are upgrading SCHD to “Strong Buy” as the sector rotation accelerates and the need for diversification mounts.