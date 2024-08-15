Nvidia Stock: Not The Time To Buy The Dip

Anna Sokolidou
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock is still expensive relative to peers' according to valuation ratios.
  • The company's profitability indicators are high.
  • Nvidia has a great track record of exceeding analysts' forecasts. But these expectations only get higher.
  • Nvidia is still the market leader and enjoys its FAANG customers' loyalty.
  • Nvidia stock is not a great buy because it is not cheap enough.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has recently corrected somewhat after Intel Corporation's (INTC) worse-than-expected results, but most importantly, recession expectations. Some investors consider the recent correction to be a superb opportunity to buy some more shares

Anna Sokolidou
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

