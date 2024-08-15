typhoonski

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) is on the radar of many investors who have been following the news and potential outcomes related to their two buyout scenarios, since early June 2024.

In this article, I will provide a brief overview of their recent financial performance, focusing on the main headwinds that the company has been facing during the second quarter of this year.

Additionally, I will share my perspective on the different buyout scenarios, although I will advance in this introduction that the buyout may already be fully priced in, which is why I maintain a Hold rating.

As always, I will start with a short company overview for those readers new to this company.

Company Overview

GFL Environmental is a Canadian-based company that offers services for waste collection, landfill management, transfer services, material recovery, and other related environmental services. They operate in Canada and the US.

They have two main segments:

Solid waste: this segment focuses on the collection, transportation, and disposal of non-hazardous waste from homes and businesses. Most of the revenue in this segment comes from the US.

Environmental services: this includes specialized services such as hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, soil remediation, and liquid waste management, mainly for industrial, commercial, and governmental customers.

I considered including below some figures from their latest 6-K with a breakdown of their revenue per operating segment for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023:

Operating Segment Revenue (June 30, 2024) Revenue (June 30, 2023) Solid Waste $3,013.4 million $2,923.9 million Environmental Services $848.0 million $818.8 million Total Revenue $3,861.4 million $3,742.7 million Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from their latest 6-K.

In addition to providing data for each segment, I like that management further breaks down their revenue by the type of service they offer.

This makes it easy to identify which services have grown over the past year, and their weight in the total revenue during that period.

Service Type Revenue (June 30, 2024) Revenue (June 30, 2023) Residential Collection $754.9 million $793.0 million Commercial/Industrial Collection $1,405.9 million $1,379.6 million Landfill $509.5 million $451.6 million Transfer Services $393.2 million $367.3 million Material Recovery $203.1 million $166.9 million Other Services $151.8 million $150.1 million Total Revenue $3,861.4 million $3,308.5 million Click to enlarge

Author's compilation from the latest 6-K. Note: reported figures for six months ended June 30, 2024, and June 30, 2023:

Finally, I considered mentioning that the CEO, Dovigi Patrick, owns 5.3% of the common stock, which I see as a good amount of skin in the game. Also, he owns all multiple voting shares as of the end of June 2024.

I like this structure, as it allows him to maintain control over the company, despite the presence of several big funds that are not fully aligned with his decisions.

Recent Performance

I like to start first with, what I consider to be, the strongest headwinds.

Skilled workers come at a high price, especially nowadays in urban areas, where the cost of living has been increasing significantly during the last 4 years due to inflation. Managing labor costs has been a tough challenge for companies like GFL.

These companies need skilled employees for their operations, however working as a blue-collar in waste management is not the dream job that young North Americans have in mind, so the shortage in (cheap) skilled workforce makes a lot of sense to me.

In my view, at the end of the day, you have to pay what your employee is worth. If they leave, it's going to impact (significantly) more your bottom line than increasing their wages.

A quick look at their operating expenses over the past 7 years shows a considerable increase.

Trading View

Aside from labor costs, GFL has faced a CapEx increase during the last few years.

To me, this makes sense when considering that the company operates a large fleet of heavy vehicles and equipment, which needs maintenance and occasional repairs.

Additionally, when we plot in the same chart their revenue, OpEx, and CapEx we can see that these expenses increase as the company expands, so I am not necessarily sweating about these trends, as it makes sense they increase as the company grows.

Trading View

What raised my eyebrows (momentarily), was the decline in solid waste volumes during the second quarter of 2024. GFL reported a 1.7% decline in volume for this segment.

I used the term "momentarily" in the previous paragraph because the decline was due to management deliberately shedding low-margin contracts, which I fully support.

I highly favor companies that focus on high-margin services given that, in the event of an economic downturn, the high margins give them more flexibility to (re)negotiate contracts. If you operate on low margins, as soon as your customers demand lower prices, you have no room for negotiation; you either bite the bullet and operate at a loss, or you cut the contract and have no revenue.

Outlook

A quick look at their share price on a daily chart reveals two events that caught my interest:

The share price is approaching a potential resistance level between $42 and $43. I have to admit that I have low confidence in the validity of this resistance, given the limited data available since they started trading on the NYSE, in March 2020. At the beginning of June 2024, the share price jumped by 30% within the span of 3 days. I found this interesting, so I dived deeper.

Trading View

On the 5th of June, according to a Globe & Mail report, GFL engaged with JP Morgan to evaluate two buyout offers: one for the entire company, and another specifically for its environmental segment.

One of these buyouts is an offer by a consortium of infrastructure funds and sovereign wealth funds, looking to buy the entire company.

The other buyout is focused on its environmental segment, offering around 15 times its EBITDA. Considering that this segment reported $383 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2023, we are talking about ~$5.7 billion.

However, the start of the 30% bull run was actually on the 3rd of June, when CTFN reported early signs of the two buyout options. The share price rose by 10% alone that day.

Not too long after, on the 12th of June, Activist investor ADW Capital Management was urging GFL Environmental Inc. to sell their environmental segment, instead of pursuing a full sale of the company.

In my view, a full sale doesn't make sense, although I believe it is the most likely scenario. In this case, I agree with ADW that selling the environmental segment will streamline GFL into a solid waste pure play, which could lead to higher market multiples and reduce the influence of BC Partners, a major shareholder that wanted to take the company private if their valuation ratios didn't improve.

Additionally, I have to emphasize that the adjusted EBITDA margin is higher for the solid waste segment (32.5%) than for the environmental segment (29.6%).

As I mentioned above, I like businesses that focus on higher margins, even if this comes with a reduction in revenue (up to a certain point, of course).

Finally, I considered adding that Clean Harbors, a U.S. waste management leader, has expressed interest in GFL's environmental services division. Although, as I mentioned earlier, I think the buyout of this segment alone is the least likely scenario.

In my view, a 20-25% premium to their pre-rumor stock price would make sense for a full buyout, which positions the current share price slightly above this price mark, leading to my Hold rating.

Conclusion

I believe that GFL Environmental is managing its challenges well, particularly with their strategic focus on high-margin contracts, even if this leads to a small decline in volume.

Therefore, I'm highly encouraged by management's decision to shed low-margin contracts, which I expect will support stronger profitability margins moving forward.

In regard to the recent buyout scenarios, I believe the sale of their environmental services division could be the best decision (although I admit it might be the least likely) to streamline GFL into a higher margin, solid waste business, which I see as a positive shift.

Given the current share price and the possibility that a buyout premium is already factored in, my rating for this stock is a Hold.